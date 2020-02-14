ERWE Immobilien : decides to increase existing Euro 30 million bond to up to Euro 40 million

Publication of insider information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

ERWE Immobilien AG decides to increase existing Euro 30 million bond to up to Euro 40 million

Funds to be used for further real estate investments

Frankfurt am Main, 14 February 2020. The Management and Supervisory Boards of ERWE Immobilien AG (ISIN DE000A1X3WX6), Frankfurt am Main, today decided to increase the volume of the 2019/2023 corporate bond issued in December 2019 (ISIN: DE000A255D05 / WKN A255D0) by a further amount of up to Euro 10 million to a total of up to Eu- ro 40 million. No further increase is intended in future. The funds generated from the increase in the bond are to be used for investments in further expanding the company's real estate portfolio.

The new partial bonds resulting from the increase will be issued at 100 percent of nominal value. The corporate bond bears interest at 7.5 percent p.a. and matures on 10 December 2023. Interest is paid on a half-yearly basis. The bond is traded on the Open Market at Deutsche Börse AG (open trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

ERWE Immobilien AG focuses on developing a highly profitable commercial real estate portfolio. Its preferred sites involve promising downtown locations in German cities and exclusively prime locations in smaller towns and municipalities. ERWE acquires properties whose potential value growth can be sustainably exploited by introducing new utilisation concepts. This way, the company aims to build a highly profitable and valuable portfolio with substantial revenue growth. ERWE Immobilien AG is listed in the Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt and in open trading on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt am Main (XETRA), Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart (ISIN: DE000A1X3WX6).