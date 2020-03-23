ERWE Immobilien : well positioned

Corporate news

ERWE Immobilien AG well positioned

Supervisory Board adopts balance sheet

Management Board extended to three members

Positive outlook

Consolidated net income of Euro 8.863 million in 2019 (2018: Euro 4.913 million)

Frankfurt am Main, 23 March 2020. ERWE Immobilien AG (ISIN DE000A1X3WX6), Frankfurt am Main, is positive about the future, and that despite the difficult current economic cli- mate. Based on the 2019/2023 corporate bond, which was placed in three stages in January and has a volume of Euro 40 million, the company believes that it is very well positioned. The funds are to be used as the year progresses to make promising investments. On Monday, the Supervisory Board also adopted the company's balance sheet for the 2019 financial year. Based on the annual financial statements now adopted, the company generated consolidated net income of Euro 8.863 million in 2019, significantly exceeding the figure of Euro 4.913 million reported for the short previous year from 2 May to 31 December 2018.

Earnings were predominant driven by higher fair value measurements for ERWE's property holdings, which in 2019 were expanded by the acquisition of around 4.4 hectares of land in Friedrichsdorf near Bad Homburg v.d.H. Here, ERWE will be building TAUNUS LAB, a business park with around 58,000 m² of usable space and around 1,450 parking spaces. Overall, income from the fair value measurement of investment properties increased by Euro 12.636 million at the ERWE Immobilien Group. ERWE's total assets reflect the company's strong growth and rose from Euro 127.119 million to Euro 164.318 million at the end of 2019.

To account for the growth already achieved and the further growth planned by the compa- ny, the Supervisory Board appointed Christian Hillermann as of 1 April 2020 to the Management Board, where he will be responsible for finance, financing and investor relations. With Axel Harloff (Asset Management) and Rüdiger Weitzel (Real Estate), the Management Board will then comprise three members. Christian Hillermann has organised ERWE's financing and investor relations for three years already. Over his career, he has held similar responsibilities

