ERYTECH PHARMA (ERYP)
ERYTECH Pharma : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/13/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

LYON, France, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that members of its management team will present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences in September 2018:

Conference Details:

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

  • Attendee: Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer
  • Location: New-York
  • Date / Presentation Time: September 13, 2018 at 4:40 PM EST 
  • Webcast details: The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Erytech's Investor Relations website at http://investors.erytech.com/. An archived version will be available within approximately two hours of the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for 60 days.

BoursoCap/Investir Event

  • Attendee: Eric Soyer, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
  • Location : Groupe Les Echos - Le Parisien, Auditorium "10 Grenelle" Paris, France
  • Date / Presentation Time: September 18, 2018 at 06:00 PM CET

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA®): www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's initial focus is on the development of products that target the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The Company's lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status.

Eryaspase demonstrated promising efficacy and safety results in various clinical trials in ALL, as well as in a Phase 2 trial in second-line pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second line pancreatic cancer and Phase 2 trials in first line pancreatic cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in Philadelphia (USA). A large-scale manufacturing facility is under construction in New Jersey (USA).

In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing erymethionase, methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, to target cancer cells' amino acid metabolism and induce tumor cell starvation. ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

CONTACTS 

ERYTECH   NewCap
Naomi EichenbaumMathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Director Investor RelationsInvestor relations
 Nicolas Merigeau
 Media relations 
  
+33 4 78 74 44 38+33 1 44 71 98 52 
+1 917 312 5151 
naomi.eichenbaum@erytech.comERYTECH@newcap.eu


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Erytech Pharma S.A. via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4,75 M
EBIT 2018 -48,5 M
Net income 2018 -47,1 M
Finance 2018 132 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,32x
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
Capitalization 163 M
