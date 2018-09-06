ERYTECH Pharma : to Host Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Business Update

Log in
09/06/2018 | 07:31am CEST

LYON, France, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it will host a second quarter 2018 conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at 2:30 PM CEST/8:30 AM EST to discuss operational highlights.

The call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the Conference ID#: 4983808#:

USA/Canada: +1 (833) 818-6807  France: +33 176748988
International Dial-In Number: +1 (409) 350-3501  United-Kingdom: +44 2031070289

The webcast can be followed live online via the link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z452iwaf

An archived replay of the call will be available for 7 days by dialing + 1 800 585 8367, Conference ID: 4983808#. An archive of the webcast will be available on ERYTECH's website, under the "Investors" section at http://investors.erytech.com.

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's initial focus is on the development of products that target the altered amino acid metabolism of cancer cells, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The Company's lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status.

Eryaspase demonstrated promising efficacy and safety results in various clinical trials in ALL, as well as in a Phase 2b trial in second-line pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in second line pancreatic cancer and Phase 2 trials in first line pancreatic cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in Philadelphia (USA). A large-scale manufacturing facility is under construction in New Jersey (USA).

In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing erymethionase, methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells, to target cancer cells' amino acid metabolism and induce tumor cell starvation. ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

CONTACTS 

ERYTECH    
Naomi Eichenbaum
Director Investor Relations		NewCap
Mathilde Bohin/Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
+33 4 78 74 44 38
+1 917 312 5151
naomi.eichenbaum@erytech.com		+33 1 44 71 94 94 
ERYTECH@newcap.eu

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Erytech Pharma S.A. via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4,75 M
EBIT 2018 -45,7 M
Net income 2018 -47,1 M
Finance 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,18x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Capitalization 159 M
