MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ERYTECH Pharma    ERYP   FR0011471135

ERYTECH PHARMA

(ERYP)
ERYTECH to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

02/26/2020 | 05:01pm EST

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on March 2, 2020 in Boston, MA.

 
40th Annual Cowen and Company Health Care Conference
Date:Monday, March 2nd, 2020
Time:12:00pm Eastern Time
Location:Boston, Massachusetts
  

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study in acute lymphoblastic leukemia is ongoing in the Nordic countries of Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its recently opened GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

CONTACTS 

ERYTECH    
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
Investor Relations
New York, New York
NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
   
+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com		+1 (212) 915 -2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu
   

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e972a5a2-36cb-49b2-9092-3d09ce68c852

© GlobeNewswire 2020
