ES : Appointment Of Independent Non-executive Director - Ms Joanne Khoo Su Nee

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT::APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - MS JOANNE KHOO SU NEE

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED - SG2B91959363 - 5RC

Change - Announcement of Appointment

05- Jun-2020 21:04:08

New

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director - Ms Joanne Khoo Su Nee

Adrian Chan Pengee

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration and Compensation Committee, as well as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Date Of Appointment

06/06/2020

Name Of Person

Joanne Khoo Su Nee

Age

45

Country Of Principal Residence

Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), having considered the recommendation of the Nominating Committee of the Company, and having assessed Ms Joanne Khoo Su Nee's ("Ms Khoo") qualifications, working experience and independence, is of the view that Ms Khoo has the requisite qualifications and working experience to assume the responsibilities of an Independent Non- Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration and Compensation Committee ("RC"), as well as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee ("AC") and the Nominating Committee ("NC") of the Company.

Accordingly, the Board approved the appointment of Ms Khoo as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the RC, as well as a member of the AC and the NC of the Company. Ms Khoo is considered independent by the Board for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility

Non-Executive

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the RC, as well as a member of the AC and the NC of the Company.

Professional qualifications

Certified Public Accountant, CPA Australia

Chartered Accountant, Malaysian Institute of

Accountants

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Conflict of interests (including any competing business)

Nil

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years

Ms Khoo is currently a director of Bowmen Capital Private Limited, a company that provides business and management consultancy services. Ms Khoo also currently serves as an independent non-executive director at Excelpoint Technology Ltd. and Teho International Inc Ltd. (companies listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited), as well as Netccentric Limited (a company listed on Australian Securities Exchange Ltd).

Ms Khoo has more than 23 years of experience in corporate finance and business advisory services. From February 2008 to October 2012, she was a director of corporate finance at Canaccord Genuity Singapore Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as Collins Stewart Pte. Limited). Prior to this, she was involved in a wide range of corporate finance activities in the employment of Phillip Securities Pte Ltd and Hong Leong Finance Limited. From 2000 to 2004, she was with Stone Forest Consulting Pte Ltd where she was involved in providing consultancy services to companies seeking public listings in Singapore. From 1997 to 2000, she was with PricewaterhouseCoopers. During that period, she was involved in both the corporate finance and recovery department as well as the audit and business advisory services department.

Ms Khoo graduated with a Bachelor of Business in Accountancy from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University in 1996. She was admitted as a Certified Public Accountant by the CPA Australia in 1999 and a Chartered Accountant under the Malaysian Institute of Accountants in 2000.

Ms Khoo was also a member of Women Corporate Directors, the world's largest membership organisation and community of women corporate board directors.

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))

Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

No

Past (for the last 5 years)

Directorships:

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. Paylinks Pte. Ltd.

Present

Directorships:

Bowmen Capital Private Limited Excelpoint Technology Ltd. Netccentric Limited Teho International Inc Ltd.

Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?

No

Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?

No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?

No

Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?

No

Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?

No

Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?

No

Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?

No

Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?

No

Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?

No

Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?

No

Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?

No

Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?

Yes

If Yes, Please provide details of prior experience

Ms Khoo is currently an independent non-executive director of Excelpoint Technology Ltd. and Teho International Inc Ltd., companies listed on the Singapore Exchange.