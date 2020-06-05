ES : Changes In The Composition Of The Board Of Directors And Board Committees

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration Number: 200410497Z)
The board of directors (the "Board") of ES Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following:
Ms. Tan Swee Ling ("Ms. Tan"), who did not seek re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 5 June 2020 ("AGM") pursuant to Article 98 of the Company's Constitution, retired as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.
Following Ms. Tan's retirement, she ceases to be Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Compensation Committee, and a member of the Board and Nominating Committee of the Company.
The Board would like to thank Ms. Tan for her invaluable contributions to the Board during her tenure.
The details of the cessation of service of Ms. Tan as required under Rule 704(6) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules") has been separately announced by the Company on 3 June 2020.
Ms. Joanne Khoo Su Nee ("Ms. Khoo") will be appointed as an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 6 June 2020.
Following Ms. Khoo's appointment, she will also be appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration and Compensation Committee, as well as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company, with effect from 6 June 2020.
The Board considers Ms. Khoo to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.
The details of the appointment of service of Ms. Khoo as required under Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules has been separately announced by the Company today.
Consequent to the above changes and with effect from 6 June 2020, the composition of the Board and the Board Committees of the Company will be as follows:
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Ong Beng Chye
|
Non-Executive Chairman and Independent
|
|
Director
|
Low Chee Wee
|
Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and
|
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
Eddy Neo Chiang Swee
|
Executive Director (Development)
|
Joanne Khoo Su Nee
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Jens Rasmussen
|
Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director
|
Audit and Risk Committee
|
|
Ong Beng Chye
|
Chairman
|
Joanne Khoo Su Nee
|
Member
|
Jens Rasmussen
|
Member
|
Nominating Committee
|
|
Ong Beng Chye
|
Chairman
|
Joanne Khoo Su Nee
|
Member
|
Jens Rasmussen
|
Member
|
Remuneration and Compensation Committee
|
Joanne Khoo Su Nee
|
Chairman
|
Ong Beng Chye
|
Member
|
Jens Rasmussen
|
Member
By Order of the Board
ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
LOW CHEE WEE
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
5 June 2020
