ES : Changes In The Composition Of The Board Of Directors And Board Committees

The board of directors (the "Board") of ES Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following:

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the above changes and with effect from 6 June 2020, the composition of the Board and the Board Committees of the Company will be as follows:

Board of Directors Ong Beng Chye Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director Low Chee Wee Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Eddy Neo Chiang Swee Executive Director (Development) Joanne Khoo Su Nee Independent Non-Executive Director Jens Rasmussen Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director Audit and Risk Committee Ong Beng Chye Chairman Joanne Khoo Su Nee Member Jens Rasmussen Member Nominating Committee Ong Beng Chye Chairman Joanne Khoo Su Nee Member Jens Rasmussen Member Remuneration and Compensation Committee Joanne Khoo Su Nee Chairman Ong Beng Chye Member Jens Rasmussen Member

By Order of the Board

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

LOW CHEE WEE

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

5 June 2020

