ES : Changes In The Composition Of The Board Of Directors And Board Committees

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(5RC)
End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 06/02
0.05 SGD   +21.95%
06/05/2020 | 09:26am EDT

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 200410497Z)

  1. RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
  2. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
  3. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors (the "Board") of ES Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following:

  1. RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
    Ms. Tan Swee Ling ("Ms. Tan"), who did not seek re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 5 June 2020 ("AGM") pursuant to Article 98 of the Company's Constitution, retired as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.
    Following Ms. Tan's retirement, she ceases to be Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Compensation Committee, and a member of the Board and Nominating Committee of the Company.
    The Board would like to thank Ms. Tan for her invaluable contributions to the Board during her tenure.
    The details of the cessation of service of Ms. Tan as required under Rule 704(6) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules") has been separately announced by the Company on 3 June 2020.
  2. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
    Ms. Joanne Khoo Su Nee ("Ms. Khoo") will be appointed as an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 6 June 2020.
    Following Ms. Khoo's appointment, she will also be appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration and Compensation Committee, as well as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company, with effect from 6 June 2020.
    The Board considers Ms. Khoo to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.
    The details of the appointment of service of Ms. Khoo as required under Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules has been separately announced by the Company today.

  1. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES
    Consequent to the above changes and with effect from 6 June 2020, the composition of the Board and the Board Committees of the Company will be as follows:

Board of Directors

Ong Beng Chye

Non-Executive Chairman and Independent

Director

Low Chee Wee

Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and

Chief Operating Officer

Eddy Neo Chiang Swee

Executive Director (Development)

Joanne Khoo Su Nee

Independent Non-Executive Director

Jens Rasmussen

Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director

Audit and Risk Committee

Ong Beng Chye

Chairman

Joanne Khoo Su Nee

Member

Jens Rasmussen

Member

Nominating Committee

Ong Beng Chye

Chairman

Joanne Khoo Su Nee

Member

Jens Rasmussen

Member

Remuneration and Compensation Committee

Joanne Khoo Su Nee

Chairman

Ong Beng Chye

Member

Jens Rasmussen

Member

By Order of the Board

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

LOW CHEE WEE

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

5 June 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road. #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

ES Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 13:25:04 UTC
