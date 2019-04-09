ES : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest - Mr Low Chee Leng Christopher

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST - MR LOW CHEE LENG CHRISTOPHER
|
Issuer/ Manager
|
ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED - SG2B91959363 - 5RC
|
|
|
|
|
Stapled Security
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Title
|
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial
|
|
Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
09-Apr-2019 17:52:43
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST - MR LOW CHEE LENG
|
|
CHRISTOPHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190409OTHRBIMR
|
|
|
|
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
ADRIAN CHAN PENGEE
|
|
|
|
|
Designation
|
COMPANY SECRETARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its
|
|
|
contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO
|
|
|
Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the
|
|
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST")
|
|
|
Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not
|
|
|
independently verified the contents of this announcement.
|
|
Description (Please provide a
|
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the
|
|
detailed description of the event
|
|
SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the
|
|
in the box below - Refer to the
|
|
contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any
|
|
Online help for the format)
|
|
of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this
|
|
|
|
|
announcement.
|
|
|
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of
|
|
|
Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson
|
|
|
Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65)
|
|
|
6636 4201.
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person(s) giving notice
|
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
|
|
|
|
|
Date of receipt of notice by Listed
|
09/04/2019
|
|
Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachments
|
eFORM3V2 20190409 FINAL.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link
|
|
|
below.
|
|
|
_eFORM3V2 20190409 FINAL.pdf
|
|
|
Total size =139K
|
|
|
|