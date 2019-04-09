Log in
ES : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest - Mr Low Chee Leng Christopher

04/09/2019 | 06:13am EDT

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST - MR LOW CHEE LENG CHRISTOPHER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Securities

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED - SG2B91959363 - 5RC

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial

Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date & Time of Broadcast

09-Apr-2019 17:52:43

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST - MR LOW CHEE LENG

CHRISTOPHER

Announcement Reference

SG190409OTHRBIMR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

ADRIAN CHAN PENGEE

Designation

COMPANY SECRETARY

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its

contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO

Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST")

Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not

independently verified the contents of this announcement.

Description (Please provide a

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the

detailed description of the event

SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the

in the box below - Refer to the

contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any

Online help for the format)

of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this

announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of

Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson

Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65)

6636 4201.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed

09/04/2019

Issuer

Attachments

eFORM3V2 20190409 FINAL.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link

below.

_eFORM3V2 20190409 FINAL.pdf

Total size =139K

Disclaimer

ES Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:12:05 UTC
