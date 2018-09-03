ES SYSTEM : Once again, we supported the largest charity business run

Poland Business Run is the largest charity business run that helps fulfill the dreams of amputees and people with physical disabilities. It's a relay race with 5 runners in each team, and every competitor runs a distance of about 3.8 km. This event has been organized for 6 years.

This initiative is not only to support disabled people, but also to promote an active lifestyle and integrate the local and business communities.

The 7th edition was held on Sunday, September 2 in 9 cities in Poland. More than 23,000 athletes participated, including 6 five-person teams from ES-SYSTEM, which were included in the top 100 best teams of 2018.

Congratulations, we are proud and wish the participants even more success next year!

