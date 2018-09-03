Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ES-SYSTEM SA    ESSM   PLESSYS00030

ES-SYSTEM SA (ESSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ES SYSTEM : Once again, we supported the largest charity business run

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:57pm CEST
Poland Business Run is the largest charity business run that helps fulfill the dreams of amputees and people with physical disabilities. It's a relay race with 5 runners in each team, and every competitor runs a distance of about 3.8 km. This event has been organized for 6 years.

This initiative is not only to support disabled people, but also to promote an active lifestyle and integrate the local and business communities.

The 7th edition was held on Sunday, September 2 in 9 cities in Poland. More than 23,000 athletes participated, including 6 five-person teams from ES-SYSTEM, which were included in the top 100 best teams of 2018.

Congratulations, we are proud and wish the participants even more success next year!

Disclaimer

ES-SYSTEM SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 14:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ES-SYSTEM SA
04:57pES SYSTEM : Once again, we supported the largest charity business run
PU
07/11ES SYSTEM : 7th edition of the International Architecture Forum
PU
07/05ES SYSTEM : The DALI trademark on ES-SYSTEM products!
PU
06/13ES SYSTEM : The 2nd ES-SYSTEM Creative Meeting
PU
05/22ES SYSTEM : at Light + Building 2018 – a summary
PU
05/21ES SYSTEM : is the main partner of Architectural Evenings organized by Arch_Even..
PU
05/16ES SYSTEM : The First International Day of Light. Join us in celebrating its ben..
PU
05/02ES SYSTEM : Always in development, always on the move. Our lighting systems will..
PU
05/02ES SYSTEM : Design or technology? An interview with Waldemar Pilch – Vice-..
PU
More news
Chart ES-SYSTEM SA
Duration : Period :
ES-SYSTEM SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Rafal Gawrylak Chairman-Management Board
Bozena Ciupinska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arkadiusz Chojnacki Member-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Wojciechowski Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Boguslaw Pilszczek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ES-SYSTEM SA-6.92%0
ACUITY BRANDS-13.16%6 141
OSRAM LICHT-48.38%4 827
SIGNIFY-20.78%3 880
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-13.94%3 261
FAGERHULT AB-17.31%1 051
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.