Escalade : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G

FORM SC 13G/A

ESCALADE INC - ESCA

Filed: February 13, 2019 (period: )

Amendment to the SC 13G filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 26)*

ESCALADE, INCORPORATED

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, No Par Value (Title of Class of Securities)

296056-10-4 (CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON S.S. or I.R.S. Identification No. of Above Person The Guagenti Family Limited Partnership and Charmenz Guagenti filing together and as a group, but each disclaiming any rights in the holdings of the other. Mrs. Guagenti previously filed as a group with her late husband, whose shares are now beneficially owned by the partnership or by Mrs. Guagenti. 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) þ

(b) ¨ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION United States of America NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 1,007,843 6 SHARED VOTING POWER -0- 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 1,007,843 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER -0- 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON The Guagenti Family Limited Partnership owns 978,556 shares. Charmenz Guagenti owns 372,830 of those shares by virtue of her partnership interests therein and she is a managing member of the partnership. Mrs. Guagenti also owns 29,287 shares in her directed IRA, or as Trustee or as beneficiary. 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES* None. 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9 Charmenz Guagenti, individually and as Trustee and as beneficiary, owns .20% of the common stock of the Issuer. The Guagenti Family Limited Partnership owns 6.78% of the common stock of the Issuer. Together they own an aggregate of 6.98% of the common stock of the Issuer. 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON* PN, IN

(a) NAME OF ISSUER: Escalade, Incorporated

(b) ADDRESS OF ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES: 817 Maxwell Avenue Evansville, IN 47711 ITEM 1 ITEM 2

(a) NAME OF PERSON FILING: The Guagenti Family Limited Partnership and Charmenz Guagenti

(b) ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OFFICE: 2641 N. Cullen Avenue Evansville, IN 47715

(c) CITIZENSHIP: All reporting persons on this Schedule 13G are American citizens.

(d) TITLE OF CLASS OF SECURITIES: Common Stock, no par value

(e) CUSIP NUMBER: 296056-10-4 ITEM 3 This statement is not filed pursuant to Rules 13d-1(b) or 13d-2(b). This statement is filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(c) þ. ITEM 4 OWNERSHIP

(a) AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED: The Guagenti Family Limited Partnership owns 978,556 shares. Charmenz Guagenti owns 372,830 of those shares by virtue of her partnership interests therein and she is a managing member of the partnership. Mrs. Guagenti also owns 29,287 shares in her directed IRA, or as Trustee or as beneficiary.

(b) PERCENT OF CLASS:

Charmenz Guagenti, individually and as Trustee and as beneficiary, owns .20% of the common stock of the Issuer. The Guagenti Family Limited Partnership owns 6.78% of the common stock of the Issuer. Together they own an aggregate of 6.98% of the common stock of the Issuer.

(c) (i) SOLE VOTING POWER: 1,007,843

(ii) SHARED VOTING POWER: -0-

(iii) SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER: 1,007,843

(iv) SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER: -0-

ITEM 5

OWNERSHIP OF FIVE PERCENT OR LESS OF A CLASS

Not Applicable

ITEM 6

OWNERSHIP OF MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER PERSON

Not Applicable

ITEM 7

IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF THE SUBSIDIARY WHICH ACQUIRED THE SECURITY BEING REPORTED ON BY THE

PARENT HOLDING COMPANY:

Not Applicable

ITEM 8

IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF MEMBERS OF THE GROUP

Not Applicable