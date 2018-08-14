Escalade : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) -- "Revenue was down as the unseasonably cold spring weather carried well into the second quarter affecting our Outdoor product categories. The product mix pushed margins down and inventories higher. SG&A came in slightly below prior year even with additional costs related to the sale of our interest in Stiga AB.," stated Dave Fetherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Escalade, Inc. "The timing of the Stiga AB sale was tax efficient and contributed $0.73 to our second quarter financial results, driving our EPS to $0.84 per share. The Company continues to evaluate various uses of our strong balance sheet, which include acquisitions, internal development, repurchase of shares and cash dividends."

Net sales for the second quarter of 2018 were $48.7 million compared to net sales of $53.9 million for the same quarter in 2017.

Gross margin ratio for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 23.6%, compared to 24.3% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $11.5 million compared to gross profit of $13.1 million for the same quarter in 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $9.1 million for the quarter compared to $9.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million compared to operating income of $3.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

The Company recognized a $13.0 million gain in other income during the second quarter of 2018 on the sale of our 50% owned equity method investment, Stiga, a Swedish entity.

Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $12.1 million, or $0.835 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.146 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2017.

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on September 10, 2018 and disbursed on September 17, 2018.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of competitive products and pricing, product demand and market acceptance, new product development, Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus, Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products, the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships, the ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits, the financial health of our customers, disruptions or delays in our supply chain, Escalade's ability to control costs, general economic conditions, fluctuation in operating results, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in the securities market, Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing, the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology, risks related to data security of privacy breaches, and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data July 14,

2018

July 15,

2017

July 14,

2018

July 15,

2017















Net sales $48,684

$53,921

$80,833

$85,787















Costs and Expenses













Cost of products sold 37,187

40,843

60,348

64,425 Selling, administrative and general expenses 9,121

9,257

16,071

15,187 Amortization 425

489

748

847















Operating Income 1,951

3,332

3,666

5,328















Other Income (Expense)













Interest expense (166)

(234)

(355)

(401) Equity in earnings of affiliates 133

76

121

24 Gain on sale of equity method investment includes

($3,729) of accumulated other comprehensive

loss reclassification from foreign currency

translation adjustment) 13,020

--

13,020

-- Gain on bargain purchase --

--

--

256 Other income (expense) (76)

(47)

(99)

(43)















Income Before Income Taxes 14,862

3,127

16,353

5,164















Provision for Income Taxes 2,791

1,031

3,066

1,680















Net Income $12,071

$ 2,096

$13,287

$ 3,484















Earnings Per Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.837

$ 0.146

$ 0.922

$ 0.243 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.835

$ 0.146

$ 0.921

$ 0.242















Dividends declared $ 0.125

$ 0.115

$ 0.25

$ 0.23

















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited, In Thousands)

All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information July 14, 2018 December 30, 2017 July 15, 2017

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,572 $ 1,572 $ 2,280 Receivables, less allowance of $534; $623; and $532; respectively 30,758 39,350 32,236 Inventories 41,454 35,160 37,470 Prepaid expenses 2,834 3,414 3,043 Prepaid income tax -- 764 773 Other current assets 21 -- -- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 90,639 80,260 75,802







Property, plant and equipment, net 12,990 14,286 13,910 Intangible assets, net 18,943 19,691 20,423 Goodwill 21,548 21,548 21,548 Investments -- 20,278 18,506 Other assets -- 42 60 TOTAL ASSETS $144,120 $156,105 $150,249







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ -- $ 1,250 $ 1,300 Trade accounts payable 6,874 4,295 8,047 Accrued liabilities 9,242 13,997 9,227 Income tax payable 480 -- -- TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 16,596 19,542 18,574







Other Liabilities:





Long‑term debt -- 21,871 22,386 Deferred income tax liability 2,469 2,469 5,216 Other liabilities 503 553 -- TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,568 44,435 46,176







Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock:





Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued





Common stock:





Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –

14,439,724; 14,371,586; and 14,364,586; shares respectively 14,440 14,372 14,365 Retained earnings 110,112 99,908 92,368 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -- (2,610) (2,660) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 124,552 111,670 104,073 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $144,120 $156,105 $150,249

