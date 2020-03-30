Escalade Incorporated : Appoints Scott Sincerbeaux as President and Chief Executive Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) - The Board of Directors of Escalade, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Sincerbeaux as the organization's next President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sincerbeaux brings a wealth of Retail, Wholesale, and Ecommerce experience and a keen understanding of the changing consumer landscape and retail marketplace. He will join Escalade on April 27, 2020.

Sincerbeaux joins Escalade from Wolverine World Wide, Inc., where he held several positions including President of The Stride Rite Children's Group, President of Direct to Consumer, and President of Global Retail. In addition, he has led Sales and Direct-to-Consumer businesses at Godiva Chocolate, Bare Escentuals, Crabtree & Evelyn, and ECCO.

"It is a tremendous honor to lead this dynamic organization. Escalade has a rich history of brand and product leadership across various recreational categories. I have enjoyed getting to know the organization, diverse product offering and dynamic leadership team and believe my background will add significant value as we accelerate the connection of our product portfolio to our loyal customers and consumers," said Sincerbeaux.

Walt Glazer, Chairman of the Board said, "On behalf of the Escalade board of directors, our executive management, and our entire team of dedicated associates, I welcome Scott and look forward to his leadership as Escalade continues to navigate the changing environment. Scott's deep experience, passion, and drive to succeed will serve him well in this important role."

Walt Glazer continued, "We'd also like to thank Dave Fetherman for his many contributions to Escalade. Dave joined the company in 2007 as VP Sales & Marketing of the Escalade Sports business unit, was promoted to President of Escalade Sports in 2012, and became President and CEO of Escalade, Inc. in 2015. Among Dave's many accomplishments, one that stands out was his leadership in executing Escalade's pivot from Sears as our largest customer to the sporting goods channel 10 years ago. More recently, Dave led Escalade's shift into e-commerce. We wish Dave and his wife Selena all the best as they enjoy a well-deserved retirement."

