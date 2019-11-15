Escalade Incorporated : CEO Announces Intent To Retire

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) announced today that David L. Fetherman has informed the Escalade Board of Directors of his intent to retire from his position as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Pending the hiring of his replacement, Mr. Fetherman has agreed to continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer through this transition period. In addition, it is anticipated that Mr. Fetherman will continue to serve on Escalade's Board of Directors until his successor takes office.

Mr. Fetherman has served as Escalade's President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of Escalade's Board of Directors since 2015. Prior to assuming those positions, he was the President of Escalade Sports since 2012 and was its Vice President of Sales and Marketing beginning in 2007.

Walter P. Glazer, Jr., the Chairman of the Board of the Escalade Board of Directors, said "Dave Fetherman has made many valuable contributions to Escalade over the past twelve years. We greatly appreciate Dave's hard work and dedication to Escalade, and are pleased that he has agreed to continue to lead Escalade until his successor is in place. We wish Dave and his family all the best following his retirement from Escalade."

Mr. Fetherman stated "It has been my honor and pleasure to serve Escalade, our stockholders, and our customers over the years. I look forward to assisting the Board of Directors and the Escalade management team in effecting a smooth transition to my successor. In the interim, Escalade's customers can continue to expect our continued delivery of quality products and excellent service."

Mr. Glazer also commented on the Escalade Board's transition plan. "Consistent with the Board of Directors' succession planning for the CEO position, our process for identifying and hiring the next Escalade CEO is already underway."

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK™ and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; Vuly™ trampolines; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

