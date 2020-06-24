Log in
ESKAY MINING CORP.

(ESK)
Eskay Mining : Announces Grant of Stock Options

06/24/2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) wishes to announce that an aggregate of 1,500,000 options to purchase common shares of Eskay at $ 0.24 per share for five years have been granted to two (2) directors and two (2) consultants of Eskay. The grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the 'Golden Triangle,' approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam
President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4020
E: Mac@eskaymining.com


Neitherthe TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595044/Eskay-Mining-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

Eskay Mining Corporation published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:40 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,69 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net cash 2019 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 23,2 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart ESKAY MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Eskay Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh McLellan Balkam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
John Gordon McMehen Independent Director
Robert Myhill Independent Director
William Roy Johnstone Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESKAY MINING CORP.4.76%23
NEWMONT CORPORATION33.99%47 280
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION44.32%45 837
POLYUS62.36%22 509
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.50.13%19 262
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.75%17 479
