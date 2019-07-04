Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Esperite    ESP   NL0009272137

ESPERITE

(ESP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ESPERITE : ESP) announces termination of audit engagement in relation to 2018 annual report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:39am EDT

ESPERITE (ESP) announces termination of audit engagement in relation to 2018 annual report

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 3 July 2019


Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, 'Esperite') announces that its statutory auditor, accon avm controlepraktijk B.V. ('Accon') has terminated the audit engagement in relation to the 2018 annual report due to the non-observance by Esperite of a deadline imposed by Accon. The Board of Esperite considers the termination ineffective due to the lack of a reasonable notice period, and is currently assessing whether to initiate legal proceedings against Accon.

On 21 March 2019, Accon informed Esperite that from the financial year 2019 onwards it plans to shift its focus to providing accounting and advisory services to organisations in the public domain and SMEs only. For strategic reasons, Accon has decided to convert its license to audit public interest entities (PIE) into a regular license under the Dutch Accounting Firms (Supervision) Act as of 30 June 2019.

Accon successfully agreed an extension of its PIE licence with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in order to complete the audit of Esperite's 2018 annual report. However, today Accon informed Esperite that it has agreed with the AFM to hand in its PIE licence as of today, which means that Accon is no longer in the position to continue and finalize the audit of Esperite's 2018 annual report.

Esperite will continue to strive to publish its 2018 annual report as promptly as practicable, but such publication is likely to be considerably delayed if Esperite is forced to engage a new statutory auditor. Esperite will update its shareholders and other stakeholders on any significant developments if and when appropriate.

About ESPERITE N.V.

ESPERITE Group (Euronext: ESP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and predictive medicine established in 2000.

To learn more about ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frederic Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com or visit the website at www.esperite.com.

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Disclaimer

Esperite NV published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESPERITE
04:39aESPERITE : ESP) announces termination of audit engagement in relation to 2018 an..
PU
03:00aESPERITE N.V. : announces termination of audit engagement in relation to 2018 an..
AQ
06/30ESPERITE : N.V. (ESP) publishes its half-year report. Revenues, results and cons..
AQ
06/28ESPERITE N.V. : Update to the market on the publication of the Annual Report 201..
AQ
06/26ESPERITE : ESP) announces termination of negotiations regarding proposed sale of..
AQ
06/25ESPERITE : ESP) announces termination of negotiations regarding proposed sale of..
AQ
06/15ESPERITE : ESP) negotiates 18-month extension for EUR 4,750,000 in unsecured con..
AQ
06/14ESPERITE : ESP) resumes negotiations regarding proposed sale of stem cell bankin..
AQ
06/14ESPERITE : ESP) negotiates 18-month extension for EUR 4,750,000 in unsecured con..
AQ
06/13ESPERITE : ESP) resumes negotiations regarding proposed sale of stem cell bankin..
AQ
More news
Chart ESPERITE
Duration : Period :
Esperite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPERITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric A. Amar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gert-Jan van der Marel Chairman
Ronald Hans Wilmar Lorijn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent M. F. Borgeot Independent Non-Executive Director
Aurelie Martin Manager-Genetics Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPERITE-41.07%4
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-16.36%71 190
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)11.03%46 328
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE24.86%24 142
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.43%17 354
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS23.97%13 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About