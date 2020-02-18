Esperite N : (ESP) confirms the investigation on its former subsidiary CryoSave

18 February 2020

***

The presumption of innocence principle applies to CryoSave AG and to its former Director.

Esperite is confident and expect a positive outcome from this process.

There are no liabilities impacting Esperite NV

Esperite confirms that the Swiss prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into the activities of its former subsidiary CryoSave after several clients and third parties have alerted the Swiss Public Health Authorities over the transport of their samples. The former Director of CryoSave, Frederic Amar who was in office from January 2016 to September 2019 is also under this investigation.

Esperite declares that this indictment will allow its Director, Frederic Amar to defend himself and able to prove that the company CryoSave and himself have always complied with their obligations and been transparent.

ESPERITE is a diversified investment company group specialized in Immunotherapy, Regenerative Medicine and Precision Medicine. Established in 2000, Esperite is a holding company, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. ESPERITE invests in companies able to transform the power of state-of-the-art technologies and scientific advancements into high quality products. The company intends to bring the future of medicine to customers today at an affordable price.

ESPERITE provides early access to key information and knowledge, improving the way Science address human diseases and genetic disorders. ESPERITE attains the highest quality and ethical standards in the pursuit of its vision to bring the benefits of personalized medicine to society.

