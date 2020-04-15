Esperite N : (ESP) disputes the Court verdict and will appeal the bankruptcy order.

The Netherlands - 15 April 2020

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

The Court in Zutphen, Netherlands, on 14th April, 2020, has declared Esperite in bankruptcy. The board of directors of Esperite N.V. disputes the verdict and will appeal the order.

Esperite N.V. will keep all interested parties informed.

