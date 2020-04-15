Log in
ESPERITE N.V.

(ESP)
Esperite N : (ESP) disputes the Court verdict and will appeal the bankruptcy order.

04/15/2020 | 04:46am EDT

The Netherlands - 15 April 2020

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, info@esperitegroup.com or visit the website at www.esperite.com,

***

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

The Court in Zutphen, Netherlands, on 14th April, 2020, has declared Esperite in bankruptcy. The board of directors of Esperite N.V. disputes the verdict and will appeal the order.

Esperite N.V. will keep all interested parties informed.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE Group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO : info@esperitegroup.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.com,

Disclaimer

Esperite NV published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 08:45:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric A. Amar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gert-Jan van der Marel Chairman
Ronald Hans Wilmar Lorijn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent M. F. Borgeot Independent Non-Executive Director
Aurelie Martin Manager-Genetics Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPERITE N.V.-24.78%2
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.14%80 372
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-23.86%38 091
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-2.88%20 552
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.48%14 049
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED4.46%12 426
