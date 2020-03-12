Esperite N : (ESP) postpones its next EGM to 30th April 2020 due to international sanitary risk and convenes its shareholders in Amsterdam to avoid unnecessary travel.

Log in
03/12/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

13 March 2020

Esperite invites its shareholders for the EGM at the

Hotel NH - Barbizon Palace, Prins Hendrikkade 59-72,

1012 AD Amsterdam

***

PDF Downloads - EGM 30 April 2020

Press Release : EGM-26-March-2020-Press-Release-1.pdf

Agenda : EGM-26-March-2020-Agenda-1.pdf

Notice : EGM-26-March-2020-Notice-1.pdf

Explanatory Notes : EGM-26-March-2020-Explanatory-Notes-1.pdf

Power of Attorney : EGM-26-March-2020-Power-of-Attorney-1.pdf

The EGM's convocation notice, agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda and further EGM materials have been updated can be downloaded from Esperite's website.

(www.esperite.com)

Shareholders interested in attending the EGM are invited to contact Esperite: info@esperitegroup.com

ESPERITE is a diversified investment company group specialized in Immunotherapy, Regenerative Medicine and Precision Medicine. Established in 2000, Esperite is a holding company, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. ESPERITE invests in companies able to transform the power of state-of-the-art technologies and scientific advancements into high quality products that bring the future of medicine to customers today at an affordable price.

ESPERITE provides early access to key information and knowledge, improving the way Science address human diseases and genetic disorders. ESPERITE attains the highest quality and ethical standards in the pursuit of its vision to bring the benefits of personalized medicine to society.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with the CEO Frederic Amar: info@esperitegroup.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.com

Disclaimer

Esperite NV published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 01:57:05 UTC
