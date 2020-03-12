Esperite N : (ESP) postpones its next EGM to 30th April 2020 due to international sanitary risk and convenes its shareholders in Amsterdam to avoid unnecessary travel.

13 March 2020
Esperite invites its shareholders for the EGM at the
Hotel NH - Barbizon Palace, Prins Hendrikkade 59-72,
1012 AD Amsterdam
PDF Downloads - EGM 30 April 2020
Press Release : EGM-26-March-2020-Press-Release-1.pdf
Agenda : EGM-26-March-2020-Agenda-1.pdf
Notice : EGM-26-March-2020-Notice-1.pdf
Explanatory Notes : EGM-26-March-2020-Explanatory-Notes-1.pdf
Power of Attorney : EGM-26-March-2020-Power-of-Attorney-1.pdf
The EGM's convocation notice, agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda and further EGM materials have been updated can be downloaded from Esperite's website.
(www.esperite.com)
Shareholders interested in attending the EGM are invited to contact Esperite: info@esperitegroup.com
To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with the CEO Frederic Amar: info@esperitegroup.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.com
