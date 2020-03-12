Esperite N : (ESP) postpones its next EGM to 30th April 2020 due to international sanitary risk and convenes its shareholders in Amsterdam to avoid unnecessary travel.

13 March 2020

Esperite invites its shareholders for the EGM at the

Hotel NH - Barbizon Palace, Prins Hendrikkade 59-72,

1012 AD Amsterdam

PDF Downloads - EGM 30 April 2020

Press Release : EGM-26-March-2020-Press-Release-1.pdf

Agenda : EGM-26-March-2020-Agenda-1.pdf

Notice : EGM-26-March-2020-Notice-1.pdf

Explanatory Notes : EGM-26-March-2020-Explanatory-Notes-1.pdf

Power of Attorney : EGM-26-March-2020-Power-of-Attorney-1.pdf

The EGM's convocation notice, agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda and further EGM materials have been updated can be downloaded from Esperite's website.

(www.esperite.com)

Shareholders interested in attending the EGM are invited to contact Esperite: info@esperitegroup.com

