Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp.    ESP

ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELECTRONICS CORP.

(ESP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:07pm EST

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: ESP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.  The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2019 to all shareholders of record on March 19, 2019.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers.  The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Mr. David O'Neil at (518) 245-4400. 

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events.  The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

ESPEYLogoPrint-300-2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELEC
02:07pEspey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
GL
02/13ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS CORP. : reports second quarter results
AQ
02/13ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELECTRONICS : MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP Management's Discussi..
AQ
2018Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $.25 Per Share
GL
2018ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELECTRONICS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $.25 ..
AQ
2018ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
2018ANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Hersha Hospitality Trust, WidePoint, Es..
AQ
2018ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELECTRONICS : MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP Management's Discussi..
AQ
2018Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports first quarter results
GL
2018ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Chart ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Thomas Enright President & Chief Executive Officer
Howard M. Pinsley Chairman
David A. O'Neil CFO, Director, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry Pinsley Independent Director
Michael W. Wool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPEY MANUFACTURING & ELECTRONICS CORP.-0.08%0
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.25.19%34 864
TE CONNECTIVITY9.96%27 817
IPG PHOTONICS38.30%8 208
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.34.35%5 995
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 847
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.