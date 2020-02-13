ESPRINET: THE GROUP CLOSES 2019 WITH EBIT OF 42.0 MILLION EUROS AND A GROWING "ROCE" UP TO 9.8%

ESPRINET: THE GROUP CLOSES 2019 WITH EBIT OF 42.0 MILLION AND A GROWING ROCEUP TO 9.8% Pre- 0 million SALES • 42.0 million, +77 EBIT) • 22.0 million, +56 14.2 million) ROCE: 9.8% (2018: 9.4%)

CASH CONVERSION CYCLE: 24 days (2018: 27 days) • 286.7 381.1 million pre IFRS 16); - 9M 2019: negative for Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 February 2020 - The Board of Directors of ESPRINET (PRT:IM), which met today under the chairmanship of Maurizio Rota, approved the Interim Management Statement as at 31 December 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRSs. Alessandro Cattani, Chief Executive Officer of ESPRINET: structural improvement of the main value creation indicators identified by the Group and summarised by recurring EBIT of 2018 and +77% compared to the EBIT of 2018 which was negatively impacted by non- recurring costs. The Cash Conversion Cycle shows a continuous improvement trend, closing at 24 days, a net reduction of 10 days compared to the peak reached at the beginning of 2018 fiscal year, and marking the best result in the last 16 quarters. ROCE stands at 9.8% (9.4% in 2018), well above the weighted average cost of capital (estimated at 8%) during 2019. The significant improvement in the levels of working capital employed, combined with the review of the financial structure of the Group during the year, form the basis of the financial soundness targeted at ensuring the necessary support for the development plans, both organic and via acquisition. The strong volume growth over the last few years has allowed us to establish the leading position needed to integrate our long-established transactional model on more consumer-oriented products with higher value-added business models, both in terms of the complexity of products distributed (e.g.: Advanced Solutions) and in the level of service provided to customers and ve In 2020, the Group will continue to implement the strategic target identified, with a strong focus on profitability. The sector context remains favourable for distribution and it is believed that the factors which are driving the increasingly greater role The effectiveness of the strategic initiatives will be measured at ROCE level, which management undertakes to improve, also, through more efficient inventory management which does not impact the product availability indexes. EVOLUTION OF MAIN STRATEGIC TARGETS AND VALUE CREATION METRICS In June 2019 the Group presented an update to its strategic guidelines, as part of which the main strategies that must be the cornerstone of management over the next few years were identified, and in relation to which we report here below a progress status in the form of Sales generated in the most strategic business areas involved. In 2019, the Advanced Solutions segment recorded Sales in 2018. The growth in the segment in question - net of Sales from public supplies - was +7%, while the 1

overall figure reflects a 2018 which had benefitted from high levels of Sales from tenders concentrated on the Server and Software segments. As regards the XaaS 1. A gradual - expected in the medium-term. The Group is developing plans and activities targeted at establishing structural monitoring not only of the Cloud m -Managed Print Portugal, both through organic growth (investments in human resources and logistics and selection of the best vendors) and through external growth. According to Context data, the distribution market in Portugal is estimated 9, Esprinet recorded Sales 38.5 million, +2730.2 million in 2018. During the first part of 2019, a warehouse was opened in the north of Lisbon in order to ensure the conditions to allow a significant improvement in the service level of rates in the country. Lastly, a significant growth rate was achieved in White goods -2019E equal to +4%), in which it seems to appear some signals of a more favourable attitude towards distributors from some pioneering vendors. In order to assess the quality of its financials, the Group identified ROCE ( Return on Capital Employed ) as the key indicator . In the fourth quarter the ROCE increased from 9.4% to 9.8% as showed in the below table: FY 2019 FY 2018 Current operating profit (EBIT) 39.0 41.0 Average net invested capital (1) 323.2 294.3 Cash Conversion Cycle (days) (2) 24 27 ROCE (3) 9.8% 9.4% (1) the period and on the four previous quarterly closing dates (excluding the equity effects of IFRS 16). Equal to the days of turnover of operating net working capital calculated as the sum of trade receivables, inventories and trade payables. (3) Ratio between (a) recurring EBIT excluding the effects of IFRS 16 net of taxes calculated at the effective tax rate of the last set of published annual consolidated financial statements, and (b) average net invested capital. As regards the main value metrics, the following has been observed: - EBIT amounted to 39.0.0 million, showing a slight decrease (-5%) compared to recurring EBIT of 2018 - by using the same tax rate, in line with th annual consolidated financial statements (2018) and applied to the ROCE of the 4th quarter of 2018 (26%), the NOPAT Net Operating Profit Less Adjusted Taxes -5%); ; the average net invested capital before the effects of the introduction of IFRS 16 fell to a greater extent, equal to (-9%) thanks to the favorable performance of the Cash conversion cycle ;

(-9%) thanks to the favorable performance of the ; the Cash Conversion Cycle shows a continuous improvement trend, closing at 24 days(-10 days compared to the peak recorded at the start of 2018), and marking the best result in the last 16 quarters; in particular, the inventory turnover days figure fell by 3 days and the DPO rose by 4 days compared to the average recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. 1 These Sales agent 2

MAIN CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 The scope of consolidation as at 31 December 2019 includes the results of 4Side S.r.l., acquired on 20 March 2019. In addition, from 1 January 2019, the Group adopted the new IFRS 16 with a simplified retrospective approach (option B, with no restatement of the contracts already in place as at 1 January 2019, without applying this standard to 'low-value' and short-term assets). Sales from contracts with customers 3,571.2 million in 2018. llions FY 2019 FY 2018 Var. % Italy 2.495,6 2.214,7 13% Spain 1.383,7 1.300,2 6% Portugal 38,5 30,2 27% UE 20,0 17,5 14% Extra-UE 14,1 8,6 64% Sales from contracts with customers 3.951,9 3.571,2 11% grew significantly: according to Context data, the market in Italy is Esprinet outperforms the market and is confirmed as the leader in southern Europe, with a market share exceeding 26%, marking an increase in sales both in llions FY 2019 FY 2018 Var. % PC (notebook, tablet, desktop, monitor) 1.375,4 1.212,8 13% Printing devices and supplies 418,3 393,1 6% Other IT products 244,9 237,9 3% Total IT Clients 2.038,6 1.843,8 11% Hardware (networking, storage, server and others) 407,4 409,0 0% Software, Services, Cloud 153,6 146,8 5% Total Advanced Solutions 560,9 555,7 1% Smartphones 1.106,3 997,4 11% White goods 55,8 37,2 50% Gaming hardware and software 43,3 29,5 47% Other consumer electronics products 191,0 152,5 25% Total Consumer Electronics 1.396,4 1.216,6 15% Adjustments (44,1) (44,9) -2% Sales from contracts with customers 3.951,9 3.571,2 11% The sales breakdown product line shows a notable increase in the Consumer Electronics segment 1,396.4 million, +15%), and within this, aside from growth of +11% for Smartphones, positive performances were recorded for high-margin segments like White Goods (+50%) and Gaming compared to 2018, also thanks to the acquisition of 4Side Srl, an exclusive distributor of Activision Blizzard products for Italy). The IT Clients segment is driven by both the positive performance of PCs (+13%) and Printing, which recorded Sales lions FY 2019 FY 2018 Var. % Retailers / e-tailers 1.933,3 1.661,7 16% IT Resellers 2.062,5 1.957,1 5% Adjustments (44,0) (47,7) Sales from contracts with customers 3.951,9 3.571,2 11% The sales breakdown by customer type shows robust growth in both segments. The growth in Retailers /e-tailerswas especially significant, in which the Group has now consolidated a position of undisputed leader. The IT Resellers segment, up by 5%, represents the area in which the Group aims to focus its efforts and investments in 2020. 3

The Gross Profit amounted to 176.2 million, up +3% compared to 2018 ( 171.4 million); the percentage margin shows clear stability, standing at 4.46% of sales, compared to 4.80% in 2018. Recurring EBIT amounted to 42.0 million, up +3% compared to 2018 ( 41.0 million), with an incidence on sales of 1.06% (1.15% in 2018). Recurring EBIT before IFRS 16 is 39.0 million and is in line with expectations. EBIT amounted to 42.0 million, up +77% compared to 2018 ( 23.7 million), with an incidence on Sales of 1.06% (0.66% in 2018). Income before taxes, equal to 30.8 million, showed an improvement of +60% compared to 2018 ( 19.2 million). Net Income, amounting to 22.0 million, increased by +56% ( 14.2 million). Net earnings per ordinary share, equal to 0.43, showed an improvement of +59% compared to 2018 ( 0.27). The Net Financial Position was a positive 286.7 million, marking an improvement of 45.6 million compared to 241.0 million at 31 December 2018. It includes 94.4 million of financial liabilities for leases not present as at 31 December 2018 as a result of the first-time adoption of IFRS 16. The improvement in the specific net financial position, neutralising the latter effect, amounted to 140.0 million, mainly due to the reduction in the year-end levels of Net Working Capital, which was negative by 121.0 million (an improvement of 131.4 million compared to 31 December 2018). Net Financial Position at 31 December 2019 is affected not only by several technical factors, as the level ade receivables within factoring and securitization programs, but also by seasonal reasons mainly related to a stronger than average financial support by vendors. Since these programs result in the full transfer of risks and benefits to the assignees, the assigned receivables are de-consolidated and stripped from total assets in accordance with IFRS 9. The overall positive impact on Net Financial Position at 31 December 2019 coming from the anticipated sales of receivables - also by including 'confirming' in Spain 31 December 2018). Net Equity amounted to 357.5 million, marking an increase of 14.6 million compared to 342.9 million at 31 December 2018 due to the reinvestment of 75% of the profits realised in the previous year. MAIN CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019 In the 4th quarter of 2019, Sales from contracts with customers amounted to 1,340.8 million, up 6% compared to 1,261.4 million in 2018. Gross Profit amounted to 57.0 million ( 58.6 million in 2018); the percentage margin stood at 4.25% of sales, compared to 4.65% in 2018. EBIT amounted to 21.4 million and showed a significant increase compared to 2018 ( 8.7 million), with an incidence on sales of 1.60% (0.69% in 2018). Income before taxes, equal to 17.4 million, showed an improvement of +125% compared to 2018 ( 7.8 million). Net Income, amounting to 12.7 million, showed an increase of +118% ( 5.8 million). Net earnings per ordinary share, equal to 0.25, showed an improvement of +127% compared to 2018 ( 0.11). 4

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCCURRING IN THE PERIOD AND AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE YEAR Esprinet S.p.A. has some tax disputes concerning indirect taxes claimed from the Company, with respect to transactions occurred between 2010 and 2013. Since some customers had filed declarations of intent but, subsequent to a tax audit, failed to fulfil the requirements needed to qualify as a frequent exporter, the tax authority is now claiming VAT from the Company on those sales transactions. ion). The first instance hearing was set for 25 March 2020. On 29 January 2020, a second instance hearing was held on the same tax disputes with respect to transaction carried out: the Company appealed to the negative judgement of first hearing. The judgment is pending. On 22 January 2020 the second instance hearing was held with respect to the registration duty (disputed a branch of EDSlan S.p.A. (now I-Trading S.r.l.) in 2016: the first instance judgment was positive. The second instance judgment is pending. Upon commencement of the share buy-back program, which was resolved by the Esprinet S.p.A. AGM of 8 May 2019, in the period between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2019, the Company purchased a total of 1,145,008 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (equal to 2.18% of the share capital), at an average purchase Following these purchases, as at 31 December 2019, Esprinet S.p.A. owns 2,295,008 own shares (or 4.38% of share capital). In the period between 1 January 2020 and 13 February 2020, the Company purchased a total of 262,000 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (equal to 0.50 5.03 per share, net of fees. Following these purchases, Esprinet S.p.A. owns 2,557,008 own shares (or 4.88% of share capital) as of the date of this report. To complete the buy-back plan 63,209 shares are still missing (equal to 0.12% of the capital) Change in calendar of corporate events Pursuant to art. 2.6.2, paragraph 1, letter b) and 2.2.3 paragraph 3 letter a) of the Regulation of the Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., it is hereby communicated that the meeting of the Board of Directors in the calendar for 14 May 2020 called to resolve on the approval of the Interim Management Statement as at 31/03/2020 has been brought forward to 12 May 2020; the other dates remain unchanged. The officer charged with the drawing up of the accounting documents of the Company, Pietro Aglianò, declares that, in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree n. 58/98, the financial data shown in this press release corresponds to the findings resulting from accounting documents, books and accounting records. Esprinet (PRT:IM) 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39,000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1,000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT Celly (smartphones accessories) and Nilox(IT accessories and outdoor technology). Press release available on www.emarketstorage.com and www.esprinet.com 5

For more information: INVESTOR RELATIONS ESPRINET S.p.A. Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com IR TOP CONSULTING Tel. +39 02 45473884 Maria Antonietta Pireddu e-mail: m.pireddu@irtop.com Federico Nasta e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com CORPORATE COMMUNICATION Paola Bramati e-mail:paola.bramati@esprinet.com Tel. +39 02 404961; Mobile +39 346 629005 Attachment: summary of main ded 31 December 2019 6

RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENT 12 months 2019 12 months % Var. 2018 Pre-IFRS16 Sales from contracts with customers 3,951,864 3,951,864 3,571,190 11% Cost of goods sold excl. factoring/securitisation 3,771,001 3,771,001 3,394,888 11% Financial cost of factoring/securisation(1) 4,635 4,635 4,869 -5% Gross Profit(2) 176,228 176,228 171,433 3% Gross Profit % 4.46% 4.46% 4.80% Personnel costs 64,110 64,110 61,126 5% Other operating costs 56,515 (11,876) 68,391 64,656 -13% EBITDA 55,603 11,876 43,727 45,651 22% EBITDA % 1.41% 1.11% 1.28% Depreciation and amortisation 4,683 4,683 4,691 0% IFRS 16 Right of Use depreciation 8,876 8,876 0 - n/s Recurring EBIT 42,044 3,000 39,044 40,960 3% Recurring EBIT % 1.06% 0.99% 1.15% Non recurring costs(3) 0 0 17,240 n/s EBIT 42,044 3,000 39,044 23,720 77% Recurring EBIT % 1.06% 0.99% 0.66% IFRS 16 interest expenses on leases 5,401 5,401 - - n/s Other financial (income) expenses 4,206 4,206 3,579 18% Foreign exchange (gains) losses 1,665 1,665 962 73% Profit before income taxes 30,772 (2,401) 33,173 19,179 60% Income taxes 8,728 (483) 9,211 5,021 74% Net income 22,044 (1,918) 23,962 14,158 56% NOTES (1) - zation programs. Net of amortization/depreciation that, by destination, would be included in the cost of sales. (3) Of which Euro 8. . - 7

CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENT 12 months non - 12 months non - 2019 recurring 2018 recurring Sales from contracts with customers 3,951,864 - 3,571,190 - Cost of sales (3,776,338) - (3,408,918) (8,417) Gross profit 175,526 - 162,272 (8,417) Sales and marketing costs (52,439) - (52,792) - Overheads and administrative costs (80,486) - (76,287) - Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets (557) - (9,473) (8,823) Operating income (EBIT) 42,044 - 23,720 (17,240) Finance costs - net (11,272) - (4,541) - Profit before income taxes 30,772 - 19,179 (17,240) Income tax expenses (8,728) - (5,021) 4,401 Net income 22,044 - 14,158 (12,839) - of which attributable to non-controlling interests 369 127 - of which attributable to Group 21,675 - 14,031 (12,839) Earnings per share - basic (euro) 0.43 0.27 Earnings per share - diluted (euro) 0.42 0.27 CONSOLIDATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 12 months 12 months 2019 2018 Net income (A) 22,044 14,158 Other comprehensive income: - Changes in 'cash flow hedge' equity reserve 500 75 - Taxes on changes in 'cash flow hedge' equity reserve (120) (23) - Changes in translation adjustment reserve (2) 1 Other comprehensive income not be reclassified in the separate income statement: - Changes in 'TFR' equity reserve (195) 185 - Taxes on changes in 'TFR' equity reserve 60 (51) Other comprehensive income (B): 243 187 Total comprehensive income (C=A+B) 22,287 14,345 - of which attributable to Group 21,922 14,217 - of which attributable to non-controlling interests 365 128 8

RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (€/000) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Fixed assets 211,111 118,502 Operating net working capital (121,002) 10,443 Other current assets/liabilities (2,419) (12,667) Other non-current assets/liabilities (16,891) (14,424) Total uses 70,799 101,855 Short-term financial liabilities 35,893 138,311 Lease liabilities 3,855 - Current financial (assets)/liabilities for derivatives - 610 Financial receivables from factoring companies (3,526) (242) Current debts for investments in subsidiaries - 1,082 Other financial receivables (9,718) (10,881) Cash and cash equivalents (463,777) (381,308) Net current financial debt (437,273) (252,428) Borrowings 61,015 12,804 Lease liabilities 90,559 - Other financial receivables (966) (1,420) Net Financial debt (A) (286,665) (241,044) Net equity (B) 357,464 342,898 Total sources of funds (C=A+ B) 70,799 101,855 9

CONSOLIDATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (€/000) 31/12/2019 related 31/12/2018 related parties parties ASSETS Non - current assets Property, plant and equipment 11,622 13,327 Right of use assets 92,100 - Goodwill 90,714 90,595 Intangibles assets 480 724 Deferred income tax assets 13,987 11,884 Receivables and other non - current assets 3,174 - 3,392 1,554 212,077 - 119,922 1,554 Curent assets Inventory 497,355 494,444 Trade receivables 470,574 1 383,865 - Income tax assets 2,192 3,421 Other assets 41,185 - 29,610 1,310 Cash and cash equivalents 463,777 381,308 1,475,083 1 1,292,651 1,310 Disposal groups assets - - Total assets 1,687,160 1 1,412,573 2,864 EQUITY Share capital 7,861 7,861 Reserves 325,511 319,831 Group net income 21,675 14,031 Group net equity 355,047 341,723 Non - controlling interest 2,417 1,175 Total equity 357,464 342,898 LIABILITIES Non - current liabilities Borrowings 61,015 12,804 Lease liabilities 90,559 - Deferred income tax liabilities 9,817 8,138 Retirement benefit obligations 4,680 4,397 Provisions and other liabilities 2,394 1,889 168,465 27,228 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,088,931 - 867,866 - Short-term financial liabilities 35,893 138,311 Lease liabilities 3,855 - Income tax liabilities 2,165 103 Derivative financial liabilities - 613 Debts for investments in subsidiaries - 1,082 Provisions and other liabilities 30,387 - 34,472 1,567 1,161,231 - 1,042,447 1,567 Disposal groups liabilities - - Total liabilities 1,329,696 - 1,069,675 1,567 Total equity and liabilities 1,687,160 - 1,412,573 1,567 10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (euro/000) 12 months 12 months 2019 2018 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (D=A+B+C) 157,990 127,577 Cash flow generated from operations (A) 56,868 37,438 Operating income (EBIT) 42,044 23,720 Depreciation, amortisation and other fixed assets write-downs 13,559 4,691 Net changes in provisions for risks and charges 505 8,208 Net changes in retirement benefit obligations (491) (285) Stock option/grant costs 1,251 1,104 Cash flow provided by (used in) changes in working capital (B) 113,748 98,347 Inventory (2,911) (12,893) Trade receivables (88,407) (70,792) Other current assets (7,434) (2,135) Trade payables 220,813 177,429 Other current liabilities (8,313) 6,738 Other cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (C) (12,626) (8,208) Interests paid, net (7,921) (2,338) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (1,948) (974) Income taxes paid (2,757) (4,896) Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities (E) (4,358) (2,027) Net investments in property, plant and equipment (2,322) (2,797) Net investments in intangible assets (280) (241) Changes in other non current assets and liabilities 643 4,939 4Side business combination 1,448 - Own shares acquisition (3,847) (3,928) Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities (F) (71,163) (41,211) Medium/long term borrowing 72,000 - Repayment/renegotiation of medium/long-term borrowings (115,408) (38,912) Leasing liabilities remboursement (6,584) - Net change in financial liabilities (12,420) 12,738 Net change in financial assets and derivative instruments (2,274) (8,660) Dividend payments (6,919) (6,987) Increase/(decrease) in 'cash flow edge' equity reserve 380 52 Changes in third parties net equity 58 129 Other movements 4 429 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (G=D+E+F) 82,469 84,339 Cash and cash equivalents at year-beginning 381,308 296,969 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 82,469 84,339 Cash and cash equivalents at year-end 463,777 381,308 11

Q4 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENT Q4 2019 Q4 2018 % Var. Pre-IFRS16 Sales from contracts with customers 1,340,810 1,340,810 1,261,389 6% Cost of goods sold excl. factoring/securitisation 1,282,112 1,282,112 1,201,252 7% Financial cost of factoring/securisation(1) 1,687 1,687 1,492 13% Gross Profit(2) 57,011 57,011 58,645 -3% Gross Profit % 4.25% 4.25% 4.65% Personnel costs 16,961 16,961 15,846 7% Other operating costs 15,097 (3,113) 18,210 16,825 -10% EBITDA 24,953 3,113 21,840 25,974 -4% EBITDA % 1.86% 1.63% 2.06% Depreciation and amortisation 1,190 1,190 1,168 2% IFRS 16 Right of Use depreciation 2,365 2,365 0 - n/s Recurring EBIT 21,398 748 20,650 24,806 -14% Recurring EBIT % 1.60% 1.54% 1.97% Non recurring costs(3) 0 0 16,141 n/s EBIT 21,398 748 20,650 8,665 147% Recurring EBIT % 1.60% 1.54% 0.69% IFRS 16 interest expenses on leases 3,353 3,353 - - n/s Other financial (income) expenses 921 921 616 50% Foreign exchange (gains) losses (351) (351) 277 -227% Profit before income taxes 17,475 (2,605) 20,080 7,772 125% Income taxes 4,789 (606) 5,395 1,953 145% Net income 12,686 (1,999) 14,685 5,819 118% NOTES (1) - zation programs. Net of amortization/depreciation that, by destination, would be included in the cost of sales. (3) Of which Euro 7.3 million included in . - 12

Q4 CONSOLIDATED SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENT Q4 non - Q4 non - 2019 recurring 2018 recurring Sales from contracts with customers 1,340,810 - 1,261,389 - Cost of sales (1,283,981) - (1,210,251) (7,318) Gross profit 56,829 - 51,138 (7,318) Sales and marketing costs (14,217) - (13,554) - Overheads and administrative costs (21,438) - (20,020) - Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets 224 - (8,899) (8,823) Operating income (EBIT) 21,398 - 8,665 (16,141) Finance costs - net (3,923) - (893) - Profit before income taxes 17,475 - 7,772 (16,141) Income tax expenses (4,789) - (1,953) 4,137 Net income 12,686 - 5,819 (12,004) of which attributable to non-controlling interests

non-controlling interests of which attributable to Group Earnings per share - basic (euro) Earnings per share - diluted (euro) 229 (26) 12,457 - 5,845 (12,004) 0.25 0.11 0.24 0.11 Q4 CONSOLIDATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Q4 Q4 2019 2018 Net income (A) 12,686 5,819 Other comprehensive income: - Changes in 'cash flow hedge' equity reserve 547 (91) - Taxes on changes in 'cash flow hedge' equity reserve (131) 21 - Changes in translation adjustment reserve (2) (5) Other comprehensive income not be reclassified in the separate income statement: - Changes in 'TFR' equity reserve 152 25 - Taxes on changes in 'TFR' equity reserve (37) (16) Other comprehensive income (B): 529 (66) Total comprehensive income (C=A+B) 13,215 5,753 - of which attributable to Group 12,975 5,788 - of which attributable to non-controlling interests 240 (35) 13