Esprinet S p A : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), February 10th, 2020 - Following the Shareholders Meeting's resolution of May 8th, 2019, executing the Share Purchase Plan announced on June 27th,2019, Esprinet communicates the purchase of a total of 28,000 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (i.e. 0.05% of total share capital), through Banca IMI S.p.A., between February 3rd, 2020 and February 7th, 2020, for an average purchase price of euro 4.9782 per share.

Date No. Shares Average Counter Value purchase price (euro) (euro) 03/02/2020 10,000 4.8415 48,414.80 04/02/2020 3,000 5.0430 15,129.00 05/02/2020 5,000 5.0366 25,183.00 06/02/2020 5,000 5.0906 25,453.00 07/02/2020 5,000 5.0421 25,210.50 Total 28,000 4 .9782 139,390.30

As a consequence of the abovementioned purchases, Esprinet owns 2,537,008 of own shares (i.e. 4.84% of share capital) as of February 7th, 2020.

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands 'Celly' (smartphones accessories) and 'Nilox' (IT accessories and outdoor technology).

