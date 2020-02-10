Log in
ESPRINET S.P.A.

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
Esprinet S p A : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

02/10/2020

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

Vimercate (Monza e Brianza), 10 febbraio 2020 - In attuazione della delibera dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti dell'8 maggio 2019 ed in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie annunciato da Esprinet S.p.A. il 27 giugno 2019, Esprinet comunica di avere complessivamente acquistato, tramite Banca IMI S.p.A., dal 3 febbraio 2020 al 7 febbraio 2020, n. 28.000 azioni ordinarie Esprinet S.p.A., corrispondenti allo 0,05% del capitale sociale, ad un prezzo medio unitario pari a 4,9782 euro per azione.

Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dall'intermediario, il dettaglio degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo sopra indicato:

Data

N. Azioni

Prezzo medio di

Controvalore

acquistate

acquisto

(euro)

(euro)

03/02/2020

10.000

4,8415

48.414,80

04/02/2020

3.000

5,0430

15.129,00

05/02/2020

5.000

5,0366

25.183,00

06/02/2020

5.000

5,0906

25.453,00

07/02/2020

5.000

5,0421

25.210,50

Totale

28.000

4,9782

139.390,30

Per effetto di tali acquisti, alla data del 7 febbraio 2020 Esprinet S.p.A. detiene n. 2.537.008 azioni proprie, pari al 4,84% del capitale sociale.

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafi 2 e 3 del Regolamento UE 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.

Il presente comunicato stampa è pubblicato sul sito internet della società (www.esprinet.com) alla sezione "Investor Relations - Sala Stampa".

Per informazioni:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

IR TOP CONSULTING

Investor Relations

Federico Nasta

e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), February 10th, 2020 - Following the Shareholders Meeting's resolution of May 8th, 2019, executing the Share Purchase Plan announced on June 27th,2019, Esprinet communicates the purchase of a total of 28,000 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (i.e. 0.05% of total share capital), through Banca IMI S.p.A., between February 3rd, 2020 and February 7th, 2020, for an average purchase price of euro 4.9782 per share.

Find below the table with the details of the purchases completed in the aforementioned period, as per the information provided by Banca IMI S.p.A.:

Date

No. Shares

Average

Counter Value

purchase price

(euro)

(euro)

03/02/2020

10,000

4.8415

48,414.80

04/02/2020

3,000

5.0430

15,129.00

05/02/2020

5,000

5.0366

25,183.00

06/02/2020

5,000

5.0906

25,453.00

07/02/2020

5,000

5.0421

25,210.50

Total

28,000

4 .9782

139,390.30

As a consequence of the abovementioned purchases, Esprinet owns 2,537,008 of own shares (i.e. 4.84% of share capital) as of February 7th, 2020.

In compliance with art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the UE 2016/1052 Regulation, the information related to the purchase realized between February 3rd, 2020 and February 7th, 2020 - detailed and listed on daily bases

  • are quoted in the attachment to the present press release.

The present press release is available on the Company's website (www.esprinet.com) in the section "Investor Relations - Press Room".

For further information:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

IR TOP CONSULTING

Investor Relations

Federico Nasta

e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands 'Celly' (smartphones accessories) and 'Nilox' (IT accessories and outdoor technology).

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativ

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

o

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

09:10:05

Buy

500

4,71

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxL6N1

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

09:16:27

Buy

500

4,70

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxL6ql

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

10:59:07

Buy

450

4,80

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLAxh

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

10:59:07

Buy

550

4,80

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLAxi

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

11:02:23

Buy

464

4,79

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLB6A

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:27:26

Buy

900

4,87

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGEi

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:27:26

Buy

100

4,87

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGEj

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:35:43

Buy

36

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGUJ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:35:43

Buy

500

4,86

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGUG

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:35:48

Buy

319

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGUT

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:35:48

Buy

94

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGUU

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

14:35:48

Buy

87

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLGUV

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

15:09:05

Buy

900

4,87

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLHa1

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

15:09:05

Buy

100

4,87

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLHa2

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

15:22:32

Buy

45

4,86

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLHzX

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

15:22:32

Buy

43

4,86

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLHzY

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

15:22:32

Buy

412

4,86

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLHzZ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

15:22:32

Buy

500

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLHze

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

1.000

4,90

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfR

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

12

4,89

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfT

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

315

4,89

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfU

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

31

4,89

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfV

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

229

4,89

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfW

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

1

4,89

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfX

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:05:03

Buy

412

4,89

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLJfY

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:33:16

Buy

496

4,88

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLKjA

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

16:34:58

Buy

4

4,88

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLKnk

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

17:14:50

Buy

562

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLMqL

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

17:14:50

Buy

364

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLMqM

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

17:15:10

Buy

26

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLMrz

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

03/02/2020

17:15:10

Buy

48

4,85

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7ksxLMs0

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

09:21:50

Buy

162

4,90

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnmLu

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

09:21:50

Buy

138

4,90

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnmLv

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

09:33:24

Buy

300

4,90

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnn25

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativ

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

o

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:10:44

Buy

108

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnxeA

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:10:44

Buy

40

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnxeB

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:10:44

Buy

255

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnxeC

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:10:44

Buy

97

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnxeD

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:28:48

Buy

300

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnyAI

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:28:48

Buy

62

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnyAJ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

15:28:48

Buy

38

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjhnyAK

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

16:53:52

Buy

500

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjho0o2

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

17:12:57

Buy

500

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjho1Y9

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

17:13:01

Buy

50

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjho1Yq

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

17:13:01

Buy

200

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjho1Yr

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

17:13:15

Buy

50

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjho1ZH

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

04/02/2020

17:13:15

Buy

200

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

7vjho1ZI

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

09:03:11

Buy

250

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb30Q

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

09:03:11

Buy

50

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb30R

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

09:03:50

Buy

125

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb32q

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

09:03:50

Buy

175

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb32u

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

10:01:51

Buy

300

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb5t6

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

10:22:44

Buy

300

5,02

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb6oc

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

11:42:29

Buy

200

5,05

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnb9OY

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

13:09:19

Buy

300

5,01

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbBpn

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

15:17:27

Buy

489

5,05

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbEqx

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

15:17:27

Buy

11

5,05

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbEqy

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

15:19:00

Buy

500

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbEt0

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

15:34:27

Buy

400

5,03

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbFNq

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

16:05:39

Buy

1

5,03

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbGdp

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

16:10:15

Buy

299

5,03

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbGpI

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

16:28:00

Buy

400

5,01

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbHZ6

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

17:04:43

Buy

400

5,03

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbIxL

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

17:08:50

Buy

205

5,02

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbJ8G

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

17:11:10

Buy

184

5,02

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbJEf

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

17:11:10

Buy

11

5,02

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbJEg

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

05/02/2020

17:11:10

Buy

400

5,02

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

86cnbJEi

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

09:06:23

Buy

100

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOLVd

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativ

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

o

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

09:33:43

Buy

200

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtONWK

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

09:38:47

Buy

100

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtONnG

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

10:09:22

Buy

100

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOPUH

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

10:09:22

Buy

192

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOPUJ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

10:13:34

Buy

8

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOPiE

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

10:27:02

Buy

15

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOQT3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

10:27:02

Buy

285

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOQT4

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

11:17:54

Buy

400

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOSNS

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

13:05:55

Buy

300

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOVKR

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

13:44:52

Buy

141

5,11

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOWBI

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

13:44:52

Buy

17

5,11

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOWBJ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

13:44:52

Buy

242

5,11

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOWBK

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

14:34:05

Buy

340

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOXDz

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

14:43:13

Buy

206

5,13

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOXTH

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

14:43:13

Buy

94

5,13

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOXTI

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

14:53:35

Buy

60

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOXm8

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

14:53:35

Buy

300

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOXm9

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

15:36:06

Buy

300

5,08

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOZ0U

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

15:43:13

Buy

300

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOZOx

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

16:41:42

Buy

300

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtObTw

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

17:15:29

Buy

400

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOcrW

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

17:15:33

Buy

300

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOcs1

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

06/02/2020

17:15:36

Buy

300

5,09

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8HVtOcsM

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

09:32:23

Buy

500

5,10

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBeTS

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

09:52:42

Buy

313

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBfJJ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

09:52:42

Buy

61

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBfJK

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

09:52:42

Buy

26

5,07

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBfJL

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

10:45:03

Buy

400

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBhI5

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

10:45:03

Buy

200

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBhHu

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

10:45:03

Buy

300

5,06

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBhHy

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

12:35:07

Buy

300

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBl1r

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

14:08:15

Buy

400

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBnHb

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

14:58:45

Buy

400

5,02

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBoqP

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

15:33:09

Buy

450

5,01

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBpxO

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativ

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

o

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

15:57:09

Buy

252

4,99

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBqo3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

16:15:34

Buy

148

4,99

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBrWr

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

17:03:33

Buy

57

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBtGd

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

17:03:38

Buy

343

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBtGn

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

17:03:45

Buy

406

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBtGz

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

17:03:45

Buy

44

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBtH0

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

17:04:34

Buy

19

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBtJ3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

07/02/2020

17:04:34

Buy

381

5,04

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8SOzBtJ4

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 19:12:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 925 M
EBIT 2019 42,0 M
Net income 2019 24,3 M
Finance 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
Capitalization 256 M
