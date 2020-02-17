Esprinet S p A : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie
02/17/2020 | 01:42pm EST
Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99
Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie
Vimercate (Monza e Brianza), 17 febbraio 2020 - In attuazione della delibera dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti dell'8 maggio 2019 ed in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie annunciato da Esprinet S.p.A. il 27 giugno 2019, Esprinet comunica di avere complessivamente acquistato, tramite Banca IMI S.p.A., dal 10 febbraio 2020 al 14 febbraio 2020, n. 25.000 azioni ordinarie Esprinet S.p.A., corrispondenti allo 0,05% del capitale sociale, ad un prezzo medio unitario pari a 5,1081 euro per azione.
Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dall'intermediario, il dettaglio degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo sopra indicato:
Data
N. Azioni
Prezzo medio di
Controvalore
acquistate
acquisto
(euro)
(euro)
10/02/2020
5.000
5,0015
25.007,70
11/02/2020
5.000
5,0466
25.233,05
12/02/2020
5.000
5,1140
25.570,00
13/02/2020
5.000
5,0863
25.431,40
14/02/2020
5.000
5,2920
26.460,00
Totale
25.000
5,1081
127.702,15
Per effetto di tali acquisti, alla data del 14 febbraio 2020 Esprinet S.p.A. detiene n. 2.562.008 azioni proprie, pari al 4,89% del capitale sociale.
In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafi 2 e 3 del Regolamento UE 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.
Il presente comunicato stampa è pubblicato sul sito internet della società (www.esprinet.com) alla sezione "Investor Relations - Sala Stampa".
Per informazioni:
Esprinet S.p.A.
Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications
Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com
IR TOP CONSULTING
Investor Relations
Federico Nasta
e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884
Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).
1
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99
Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), February 17th, 2020 - Following the Shareholders Meeting's resolution of May 8th, 2019, executing the Share Purchase Plan announced on June 27th,2019, Esprinet communicates the purchase of a total of 25,000 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (i.e. 0.05% of total share capital), through Banca IMI S.p.A., between February 10th, 2020 and February 14th, 2020, for an average purchase price of euro 5.1081 per share.
Find below the table with the details of the purchases completed in the aforementioned period, as per the information provided by Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Date
No. Shares
Average
Counter Value
purchase price
(euro)
(euro)
10/02/2020
5,000
5.0015
25,007.70
11/02/2020
5,000
5.0466
25,233.05
12/02/2020
5,000
5.1140
25,570.00
13/02/2020
5,000
5.0863
25,431.40
14/02/2020
5,000
5.2920
26,460.00
Total
25,000
5 .1081
127,702.15
As a consequence of the abovementioned purchases, Esprinet owns 2,562,008 of own shares (i.e. 4.89% of share capital) as of February 14th, 2020.
In compliance with art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the UE 2016/1052 Regulation, the information related to the purchase realized between February 10th, 2020 and February 14th, 2020 - detailed and listed on daily bases - are quoted in the attachment to the present press release.
The present press release is available on the Company's website (www.esprinet.com) in the section "Investor Relations - Press Room".
For further information:
Esprinet S.p.A.
Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications
Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com
IR TOP CONSULTING
Investor Relations
Federico Nasta
e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884
Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands 'Celly' (smartphones accessories) and 'Nilox' (IT accessories and outdoor technology).
