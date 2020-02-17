Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Esprinet S.p.A.    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Esprinet S p A : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

02/17/2020 | 01:42pm EST

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

Vimercate (Monza e Brianza), 17 febbraio 2020 - In attuazione della delibera dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti dell'8 maggio 2019 ed in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie annunciato da Esprinet S.p.A. il 27 giugno 2019, Esprinet comunica di avere complessivamente acquistato, tramite Banca IMI S.p.A., dal 10 febbraio 2020 al 14 febbraio 2020, n. 25.000 azioni ordinarie Esprinet S.p.A., corrispondenti allo 0,05% del capitale sociale, ad un prezzo medio unitario pari a 5,1081 euro per azione.

Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dall'intermediario, il dettaglio degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo sopra indicato:

Data

N. Azioni

Prezzo medio di

Controvalore

acquistate

acquisto

(euro)

(euro)

10/02/2020

5.000

5,0015

25.007,70

11/02/2020

5.000

5,0466

25.233,05

12/02/2020

5.000

5,1140

25.570,00

13/02/2020

5.000

5,0863

25.431,40

14/02/2020

5.000

5,2920

26.460,00

Totale

25.000

5,1081

127.702,15

Per effetto di tali acquisti, alla data del 14 febbraio 2020 Esprinet S.p.A. detiene n. 2.562.008 azioni proprie, pari al 4,89% del capitale sociale.

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafi 2 e 3 del Regolamento UE 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.

Il presente comunicato stampa è pubblicato sul sito internet della società (www.esprinet.com) alla sezione "Investor Relations - Sala Stampa".

Per informazioni:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

IR TOP CONSULTING

Investor Relations

Federico Nasta

e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).

1

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), February 17th, 2020 - Following the Shareholders Meeting's resolution of May 8th, 2019, executing the Share Purchase Plan announced on June 27th,2019, Esprinet communicates the purchase of a total of 25,000 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (i.e. 0.05% of total share capital), through Banca IMI S.p.A., between February 10th, 2020 and February 14th, 2020, for an average purchase price of euro 5.1081 per share.

Find below the table with the details of the purchases completed in the aforementioned period, as per the information provided by Banca IMI S.p.A.:

Date

No. Shares

Average

Counter Value

purchase price

(euro)

(euro)

10/02/2020

5,000

5.0015

25,007.70

11/02/2020

5,000

5.0466

25,233.05

12/02/2020

5,000

5.1140

25,570.00

13/02/2020

5,000

5.0863

25,431.40

14/02/2020

5,000

5.2920

26,460.00

Total

25,000

5 .1081

127,702.15

As a consequence of the abovementioned purchases, Esprinet owns 2,562,008 of own shares (i.e. 4.89% of share capital) as of February 14th, 2020.

In compliance with art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the UE 2016/1052 Regulation, the information related to the purchase realized between February 10th, 2020 and February 14th, 2020 - detailed and listed on daily bases - are quoted in the attachment to the present press release.

The present press release is available on the Company's website (www.esprinet.com) in the section "Investor Relations - Press Room".

For further information:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

IR TOP CONSULTING

Investor Relations

Federico Nasta

e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands 'Celly' (smartphones accessories) and 'Nilox' (IT accessories and outdoor technology).

2

Comunicato Stampa Press Release 17.02.2020

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Ora dell'operazione

Prezzo per

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Data dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativo

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:00:21

Buy

200

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buAJt

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:00:21

Buy

100

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buAJu

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:06:12

Buy

127

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buAWU

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:11:20

Buy

8

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buAiU

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:11:20

Buy

265

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buAiV

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:38:22

Buy

233

4,9900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buBZ3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

10:44:50

Buy

67

4,9900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buBkm

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

11:31:10

Buy

200

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buD1s

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

13:57:09

Buy

11

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buGBW

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

13:57:09

Buy

389

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buGBX

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

14:34:21

Buy

350

5,0100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buGv3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

15:03:13

Buy

400

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buHWe

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

15:03:23

Buy

314

5,0100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buHWy

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

15:06:52

Buy

136

5,0100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buHcm

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

15:10:09

Buy

300

4,9950

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buHil

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

15:22:02

Buy

60

4,9750

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buI1w

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

16:47:29

Buy

100

4,9750

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buKgu

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

16:55:13

Buy

190

4,9750

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buKwK

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

16:55:29

Buy

450

4,9800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buKwo

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

16:55:39

Buy

226

4,9800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buKwx

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

16:55:39

Buy

177

4,9800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buKwy

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

17:01:04

Buy

397

4,9900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buL7z

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

17:04:53

Buy

121

4,9800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buLGH

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

10/02/2020

17:05:49

Buy

179

4,9800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

8z6buLIh

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

11:31:33

Buy

300

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMtI2

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

11:39:30

Buy

218

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMtXM

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

11:39:31

Buy

82

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMtXN

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

12:00:03

Buy

400

5,0500

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMu3L

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

12:04:45

Buy

69

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMuB2

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

12:04:45

Buy

99

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMuB3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

12:04:45

Buy

132

5,0400

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMuB4

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

13:05:05

Buy

400

5,0300

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMvfp

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

13:21:22

Buy

500

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMvxx

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

14:01:27

Buy

300

5,0000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMwpK

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

15:35:32

Buy

500

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMMzUh

Comunicato Stampa Press Release 17.02.2020

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Ora dell'operazione

Prezzo per

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Data dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativo

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

16:24:14

Buy

93

5,0600

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN1Oq

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

16:24:14

Buy

301

5,0600

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN1Or

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

16:24:14

Buy

106

5,0600

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN1Os

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

16:43:38

Buy

496

5,0700

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN2AD

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

17:04:05

Buy

300

5,0800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN38C

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

17:04:05

Buy

200

5,0800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN38D

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

17:04:25

Buy

218

5,0800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN390

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

17:04:25

Buy

282

5,0800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN391

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

11/02/2020

17:04:27

Buy

4

5,0800

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

99xMN396

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

09:17:33

Buy

500

5,1000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSA6Gl

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

10:08:50

Buy

500

5,1500

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSA9DB

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

11:06:49

Buy

500

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSABnG

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

14:02:58

Buy

243

5,1000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAHDE

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

14:03:11

Buy

257

5,1000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAHDc

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

15:16:25

Buy

500

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAJRs

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

16:07:05

Buy

500

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSALZv

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

16:34:08

Buy

500

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAMoF

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

16:51:21

Buy

103

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSANYu

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

16:51:21

Buy

100

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSANYv

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

16:51:21

Buy

297

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSANYw

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

17:08:26

Buy

188

5,1200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAOQ4

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

17:08:26

Buy

312

5,1200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAOQ5

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

12/02/2020

17:08:29

Buy

500

5,1200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9KqSAOQ7

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

09:33:02

Buy

390

5,1300

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI20z

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

09:35:01

Buy

138

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI28C

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

09:35:01

Buy

362

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI28D

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

09:35:57

Buy

500

5,0900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI2Ci

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

10:04:54

Buy

13

5,0700

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI3fg

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

10:04:54

Buy

297

5,0700

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI3fh

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

11:12:32

Buy

500

5,0300

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI6XA

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

12:08:12

Buy

300

5,0500

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI8BQ

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

12:40:36

Buy

300

5,0200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltI94R

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

15:21:20

Buy

70

5,1200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIDn8

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

15:21:20

Buy

230

5,1200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIDn9

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

15:43:28

Buy

300

5,1100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIEhm

Comunicato Stampa Press Release 17.02.2020

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Ora dell'operazione

Prezzo per

Numero

Nome dell'Emittente

Sigla sociale

Nome dell'Intermediario

Data dell'operazione

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Valuta

Paese

Mercato

identificativo

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

(CET)

unità

operazione

Identity code of the

Identity code of the

Day of the

Hour of the

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Currency

Country

Market

Fill ID

Name of the Issuer

Abbreviated form

Name of the Broker

financial

Broker

transaction

transaction (CET)

instrument

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

15:59:51

Buy

400

5,0900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIFRA

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

16:33:09

Buy

300

5,1000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIGsF

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

16:37:24

Buy

400

5,0700

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIH1d

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

13/02/2020

17:09:56

Buy

500

5,1200

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9VltIISa

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

09:08:20

Buy

500

5,2500

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5IEf

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

11:10:55

Buy

500

5,3000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5NnE

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

11:12:09

Buy

50

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5NpE

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

11:45:25

Buy

300

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Orw

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

12:11:46

Buy

150

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5PeE

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

13:53:54

Buy

335

5,3000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5SMp

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

13:53:54

Buy

165

5,3000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5SMq

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

14:44:14

Buy

200

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Tgj

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

14:44:14

Buy

53

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Tgk

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

14:44:14

Buy

45

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Tgl

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

14:44:14

Buy

9

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Tgm

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

14:44:14

Buy

34

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Tgn

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

14:47:20

Buy

159

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5ToS

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

15:55:32

Buy

119

5,3100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5WJ1

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

15:55:32

Buy

175

5,3100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5WJ2

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

15:55:32

Buy

206

5,3100

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5WJ3

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

15:56:49

Buy

500

5,3000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5WM1

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

16:38:42

Buy

420

5,3000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Y4x

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

16:41:44

Buy

80

5,3000

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5YCU

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

16:50:50

Buy

500

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Yaf

ESPRINET

PRT

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

14/02/2020

17:02:05

Buy

500

5,2900

EUR

IT.ico

MTA

9gez5Z51

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 18:41:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 082 M
EBIT 2020 44,5 M
Net income 2020 26,6 M
Finance 2020 201 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,01x
Capitalization 272 M
Chart ESPRINET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Esprinet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50  €
Last Close Price 5,30  €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Cattani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurizio Rota Chairman
Valerio Casari Group CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Marco Monti Non-Executive Director
Mario Massari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.2.32%295
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.90%38 588
HP INC.8.86%32 508
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.95%18 673
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-9.26%14 089
GOERTEK INC.--.--%10 645
