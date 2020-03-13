Esprinet S p A : Change in annual calendar of corporate events

Change in annual calendar of corporate events

Vimercate (MB), 13 March 2020 - ESPRINET (PRT:IM) informs that, pursuant to art. 2.6.2, paragraph 1, letter

of the Regulation of Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with respect to the annual calendar of corporate events for the year 2020 communicated to the market, the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, originally in calendar for 24 March 2020, is postponed to 15 April 2020. Consequently, the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve, inter alia , the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, previously in calendar for 7 May 2020, has been postponed to the day 25 May 2020.

The decision was taken due to the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency, to the measures taken by the Government and to the related organizational and logistical difficulties as well as in compliance with current public health protection measures.

In accordance with the law, the company will take care of the appropriate convocation formalities, as well as the obligations deriving from the current regulatory provisions.

For the updated version of the annual calendar of corporate events for the year 2020, please refer to the Investor section, available on the website www.esprinet.com.

is the South Europe leader in the distribution of Information Technology and Consumer Electronics targeting IT resellers, VAR, System Integrator, specialized shops, retailers and e-commerce portals. With a 2019 turnover of roughly € 4 billion, Esprinet is among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. With approximately 1,300 employees and a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 30,000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 130,000 different products of more than 650 worldwide vendors through 140,000 square meters of managed warehouses In Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

IR TOP CONSULTING

Maria Antonietta Pireddu e-mail: m.pireddu@irtop.com

Federico Nasta

e-mail: f.nasta@irtop.com Tel. +39 02 45473884

1