Esprinet S p A : Extract of Shareholders' Agreement Francesco Monti - Axopa

07/09/2020

Extract of the shareholders' agreements pursuant to article no 122 of the Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 ("TUF") and article no 129 of Consob Regulation of 14 May 1999, no. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended and integrated (the "Issuers Regulation")

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), July 9th, 2020 - Pursuant to art. 129 of the Issuers Regulation, notice is hereby given that on 6 July 2020 a shareholders' voting agreement (the "Agreement") has been entered into by and between Axopa S.r.l. and Mr. Francesco Monti, relevant in accordance with art. 122, paragraphs 1 and 5, letter a), of the TUF, in relation to no. 12,850,975 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A, ("Esprinet" or the "Company"), for an aggregate amount equal to 25,23% of the shares representing the entire share capital of the Company.

The Agreement, in its integral version, has been communicated to Consob and filed on 8 July 2020 with the Companies' Register of Milano - Monza Brianza - Lodi.

The extract of the Agreement, containing the essential information provided for by art. 130 of the Issuers Regulation, is available on the website of the Companywww.esprinet.com, under the section Investor Relations / Share Information / Shareholders' Agreement and it is also available on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

This extract will be published on the national daily newspaper Italia Oggi in the edition dated 10 July 2020.

1

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 16:50:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
