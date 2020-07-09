Esprinet S p A : PUBLICATION OF THE EXTRACT OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

PUBLICATION OF THE EXTRACT OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), July 9th, 2020 - Esprinet S.p.A. ("Esprinet" or the "Company") informs that the shareholders' voting agreement entered into on 6 July 2020 by and between Axopa S.r.l. and Mr. Francesco Monti, in relation to no. 12,850,975 ordinary shares of Esprinet representing an aggregate amount equal to 25.23% of the shares representing the entire share capital of the Company, has been published as extract on the website of the Companywww.esprinet.com, under Investor Relations / Information Title / Shareholders' Agreement and it is also available on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The abovementioned agreement, in its integral version, has been communicated to Consob and filed with the Companies' Register of Milano - Monza Brianza - Lodi on 8 July 2020.

1