Esprinet S p A : Q4 & FY 2019 Results Conference Call

ESPRINET 4Q & FY 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 14 febbraio 2020 - Con riferimento alla conference call di presentazione dei risultati del Q4-2019 tenutasi in data odierna, si comunica che il webcast dell'evento è disponibile sul sito www.esprinet.com, area Investor Relations - Sala Stampa - Podcasting.

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 14 February 2020 - With reference to the earnings call held today to present the Q4-2019 results, please be informed that the webcast of the event is now available on the internet site www.esprinet.com, section Investor Relation - Press Room - Podcasting.

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands 'Celly' (smartphones accessories) and 'Nilox' (IT accessories and outdoor technology).

