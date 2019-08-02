Log in
ESPRINET SPA

(PRT)
  Report  
Esprinet : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

08/02/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

Vimercate (Monza e Brianza), 2 agosto 2019 - In attuazione della delibera dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti dell'8 maggio 2019 ed in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie annunciato da Esprinet S.p.A. lo scorso 27 giugno, Esprinet comunica di avere complessivamente acquistato, tramite Banca IMI S.p.A., dal 29 luglio 2019 al 2 agosto 2019, n. 127.500 azioni ordinarie Esprinet S.p.A., corrispondenti allo 0,24% del capitale sociale, ad un prezzo medio unitario pari a 3,035 euro per azione.

Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dall'intermediario, il dettaglio degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo sopra indicato:

Data

N. Azioni acquistate

Prezzo medio di acquisto (euro)

Controvalore

(euro)

29/07/2019

30/07/2019

31/07/2019

01/08/2019

02/08/2019

28.500

32.000

17.000

23.000

27.000

3,06061

3,01064

3,03994

3,07887

2,99878

87.227,39

96.340,48

51.678,98

70.814,01

80.967,06

Totale

127.500

3,03551

387.027,92

Per effetto di tali acquisti, alla data del 2 agosto 2019 Esprinet S.p.A. detiene n. 1.504.000 azioni proprie, pari al 2,87% del capitale sociale.

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafi 2 e 3 del Regolamento UE 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.

Il presente comunicato stampa è pubblicato sul sito internet della società (www.esprinet.com) alla sezione "Investor Relations - Sala Stampa".

Per informazioni:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 -investor@esprinet.com

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018 di circa € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 36.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 850 marchi ed oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (tecnologia outdoor).

1

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan

Vimercate (MB), August 2nd, 2019 - Following the Shareholders Meeting's resolution of May 8th 2019, executing the Share Purchase Plan announced on June 27th, Esprinet communicates the purchase of a total of 127,500 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (i.e. 0.24% of total share capital), through Banca IMI S.p.A., between July 29th 2019 and August 2nd 2019, for an average purchase price of euro 3.035 per share.

Find below the table with the details of the purchases completed in the aforementioned period, as per the information provided by Banca IMI S.p.A.:

Date

No. Shares

Average purchase price

(euro)

Counter Value

(euro)

29/07/2019

30/07/2019

31/07/2019

01/08/2019

02/08/2019

28,500

32,000

17,000

23,000

27,000

3.06061

3.01064

3.03994

3.07887

2.99878

87,227.39

96,340.48

51,678.98

70,814.01

80,967.06

Total

127,500

3.03551

387,027.92

Counter Value

As a consequence of the abovementioned purchases, Esprinet owns 1,504,000 of own shares (i.e. 2.87% of share capital) as of August 2nd, 2019.

In compliance with art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the UE 2016/1052 Regulation, the information related to the purchase realized between July 29th and August 2nd, 2019 - detailed and listed on daily bases - are quoted in the attachment to the present press release.

The present press release is available on the Company's website (www.esprinet.com) in the section "Investor Relations - Press Room".

For further information:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 36.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 850 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands "Celly" (smartphones accessories) and "Nilox" (outdoor technology).

2

Comunicato Stampa Press Release 02.08.2019

Nome dell'Emittente

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo strumenti finanziari

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione (CET)

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo mercato

Valuta

Numero identificativo operazione

Name of the Issuer

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the

Broker

Identity code of the financial instrument

Day of the transaction

Hour of the transaction (CET)

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Market

Currency

Fill ID

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

09:20:03

Buy

500

3.0750

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4Wzg

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

09:35:16

Buy

300

3.0650

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4XTd

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

10:20:32

Buy

150

3.0850

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4YrY

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

10:20:32

Buy

50

3.0850

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4YrZ

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

10:20:45

Buy

300

3.0850

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4Yrl

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

10:21:14

Buy

300

3.0750

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4YsK

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

10:49:43

Buy

206

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4Zv9

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

11:08:34

Buy

94

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4aNQ

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

11:38:14

Buy

100

3.0500

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4b9e

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

12:28:33

Buy

900

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4cQg

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

12:28:33

Buy

900

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4cQh

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

13:37:09

Buy

23

3.0450

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4dcI

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:08:16

Buy

477

3.0450

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4e9k

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:08:27

Buy

1.000

3.0350

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4e9z

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:08:27

Buy

500

3.0300

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eA2

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:18:50

Buy

900

3.0500

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eRI

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:19:09

Buy

390

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eRs

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:19:20

Buy

600

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eS8

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:19:40

Buy

300

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eT1

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:19:40

Buy

580

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eT2

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:19:57

Buy

440

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eTI

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:20:03

Buy

460

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eTP

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:20:03

Buy

206

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eTQ

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:20:14

Buy

666

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eTX

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:23

Buy

900

3.0650

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eVR

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:23

Buy

89

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eVS

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:23

Buy

649

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eVT

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:23

Buy

731

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eVU

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:23

Buy

3.064

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eVV

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:34

Buy

2.936

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eW7

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:34

Buy

63

3.0700

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eW8

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:21:53

Buy

555

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4eWs

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

14:30:03

Buy

71

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4emO

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

16:20:11

Buy

600

3.0600

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4iYX

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

17:23:22

Buy

25

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4lV4

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

17:23:22

Buy

3.355

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4lV5

Comunicato Stampa Press Release 02.08.2019

Nome dell'Emittente

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo strumenti finanziari

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione (CET)

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo mercato

Valuta

Numero identificativo operazione

Name of the Issuer

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the

Broker

Identity code of the financial instrument

Day of the transaction

Hour of the transaction (CET)

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Market

Currency

Fill ID

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

17:23:22

Buy

1.620

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4lV6

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

17:24:24

Buy

806

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4lYE

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

17:24:24

Buy

2.194

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4lYF

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

29/07/2019

17:24:53

Buy

500

3.0550

MTA

EUR

9tz8b4la8

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:08:06

Buy

200

3,0600

MTA

EUR

9uA8irjEg

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:38:05

Buy

1

3,0450

MTA

EUR

9uA8irkgE

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:49:55

Buy

199

3,0450

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlAO

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:55:14

Buy

100

3,0300

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlNq

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:55:35

Buy

150

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlP0

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:57:54

Buy

200

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlUD

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:58:56

Buy

1.202

3,0050

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlWX

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:58:56

Buy

298

3,0050

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlWY

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:58:56

Buy

2.186

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlWa

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

10:59:58

Buy

814

3,0100

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlap

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:02:52

Buy

950

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlhO

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:05:35

Buy

250

3,0050

MTA

EUR

9uA8irlnT

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:25

Buy

1.750

3,0050

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGP

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:25

Buy

1.200

3,0050

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGR

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:28

Buy

1.987

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGY

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:28

Buy

513

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGZ

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:31

Buy

518

2,9950

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGb

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:31

Buy

866

2,9950

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGc

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:31

Buy

59

2,9950

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGd

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

11:18:31

Buy

557

2,9950

MTA

EUR

9uA8irmGe

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

12:33:38

Buy

384

2,9900

MTA

EUR

9uA8ironw

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

12:33:38

Buy

616

2,9900

MTA

EUR

9uA8ironx

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

14:14:10

Buy

1.000

2,9700

MTA

EUR

9uA8irrrh

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:23:59

Buy

251

2,9900

MTA

EUR

9uA8irwEu

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:23:59

Buy

249

2,9900

MTA

EUR

9uA8irwEv

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:35:06

Buy

145

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irwh2

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:35:06

Buy

200

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irwh3

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:35:06

Buy

138

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irwh4

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:35:06

Buy

17

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irwh5

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:49:21

Buy

75

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irxOS

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

16:49:21

Buy

425

3,0000

MTA

EUR

9uA8irxOT

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:01:41

Buy

113

3,0100

MTA

EUR

9uA8irxwj

Comunicato Stampa Press Release 02.08.2019

Nome dell'Emittente

Nome dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo dell'Intermediario

Codice identificativo strumenti finanziari

Data dell'operazione

Ora dell'operazione (CET)

Buy/Sell

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo mercato

Valuta

Numero identificativo operazione

Name of the Issuer

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the

Broker

Identity code of the financial instrument

Day of the transaction

Hour of the transaction (CET)

Buy/Sell

Qty

Price

Market

Currency

Fill ID

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:06:53

Buy

486

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryD3

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:06

Buy

900

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryGw

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:06

Buy

100

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryGx

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:26

Buy

58

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryIV

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:26

Buy

470

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryIW

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:26

Buy

472

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryIX

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:31

Buy

14

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryIp

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:46

Buy

177

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryJU

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:46

Buy

323

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryJV

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:08:51

Buy

500

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryJx

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:09:08

Buy

243

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryKl

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:09:08

Buy

48

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryKm

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:09:40

Buy

42

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryML

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:10:55

Buy

171

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryQY

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:10:55

Buy

287

3,0250

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryQZ

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:02

Buy

1.496

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryR8

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:02

Buy

1.000

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryR7

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:02

Buy

500

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryR6

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:02

Buy

209

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryR5

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:02

Buy

38

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryR9

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:02

Buy

466

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryRA

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:11:34

Buy

182

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryTh

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:13:21

Buy

266

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryZg

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:13:21

Buy

121

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryZh

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:15:03

Buy

142

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryhq

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:15:03

Buy

441

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8iryhr

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:10

Buy

58

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz6n

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:10

Buy

389

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz6o

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:10

Buy

271

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz6p

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:10

Buy

775

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz6q

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:10

Buy

194

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz6r

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:10

Buy

313

3,0200

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz6s

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:12

Buy

100

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz7J

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:21

Buy

135

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz8A

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:20:21

Buy

1.000

3,0150

MTA

EUR

9uA8irz8B

ESPRINET

Banca IMI Spa

2599

IT0003850929

30/07/2019

17:28:41

Buy

29

3,0300

MTA

EUR

9uA8irzlM

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:34:08 UTC
