Esprinet : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie

Vimercate (Monza e Brianza), 2 agosto 2019 - In attuazione della delibera dell'Assemblea degli Azionisti dell'8 maggio 2019 ed in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie annunciato da Esprinet S.p.A. lo scorso 27 giugno, Esprinet comunica di avere complessivamente acquistato, tramite Banca IMI S.p.A., dal 29 luglio 2019 al 2 agosto 2019, n. 127.500 azioni ordinarie Esprinet S.p.A., corrispondenti allo 0,24% del capitale sociale, ad un prezzo medio unitario pari a 3,035 euro per azione.

Di seguito, sulla base delle informazioni fornite dall'intermediario, il dettaglio degli acquisti effettuati nel periodo sopra indicato:

Data N. Azioni acquistate Prezzo medio di acquisto (euro) Controvalore (euro) 29/07/2019 30/07/2019 31/07/2019 01/08/2019 02/08/2019 28.500 32.000 17.000 23.000 27.000 3,06061 3,01064 3,03994 3,07887 2,99878 87.227,39 96.340,48 51.678,98 70.814,01 80.967,06 Totale 127.500 3,03551 387.027,92

Per effetto di tali acquisti, alla data del 2 agosto 2019 Esprinet S.p.A. detiene n. 1.504.000 azioni proprie, pari al 2,87% del capitale sociale.

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafi 2 e 3 del Regolamento UE 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018 di circa € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 36.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 850 marchi ed oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (tecnologia outdoor).

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan

Vimercate (MB), August 2nd, 2019 - Following the Shareholders Meeting's resolution of May 8th 2019, executing the Share Purchase Plan announced on June 27th, Esprinet communicates the purchase of a total of 127,500 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. (i.e. 0.24% of total share capital), through Banca IMI S.p.A., between July 29th 2019 and August 2nd 2019, for an average purchase price of euro 3.035 per share.

Find below the table with the details of the purchases completed in the aforementioned period, as per the information provided by Banca IMI S.p.A.:

Date No. Shares Average purchase price (euro) Counter Value (euro) 29/07/2019 30/07/2019 31/07/2019 01/08/2019 02/08/2019 28,500 32,000 17,000 23,000 27,000 3.06061 3.01064 3.03994 3.07887 2.99878 87,227.39 96,340.48 51,678.98 70,814.01 80,967.06 Total 127,500 3.03551 387,027.92

Counter Value

As a consequence of the abovementioned purchases, Esprinet owns 1,504,000 of own shares (i.e. 2.87% of share capital) as of August 2nd, 2019.

In compliance with art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the UE 2016/1052 Regulation, the information related to the purchase realized between July 29th and August 2nd, 2019 - detailed and listed on daily bases - are quoted in the attachment to the present press release.

Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 36.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 850 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands "Celly" (smartphones accessories) and "Nilox" (outdoor technology).

