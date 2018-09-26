Esprinet : Avviso di deposito del documento informativo relativo ad operazioni di maggiore rilevanza con parti correlate

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Avviso di deposito del documento informativo relativo ad operazioni di maggiore rilevanza con parti correlate

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 25 settembre 2018-Si rende noto che il Documento Informativo relativo ad operazioni di maggiore rilevanza con parti correlate avente ad oggetto il riassetto contrattuale inerente i rapporti di locazione tra Esprinet S.p.A. (quale conduttrice) e le parti correlate alla stessa, M.B. Immobiliare S.r.l. e Immobiliare Selene S.r.l., relativi ai complessi immobiliari siti, rispettivamente, in Cavenago e in Cambiago, operazione approvata dal Consiglio di amministrazione in data 19 settembre 2018, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Vimercate (MB), Via Energy Park n. 20, sul sito internetwww.esprinet.com,sezione Investor Relations, nonché pubblicato presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarketStorage all'indirizzowww.emarketstorage.com.

Il documento è altresì consultabile sul sito internet della Società www.esprinet.com, sezione Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Operazioni con Parti correlate.

Michele Bertacco

Esprinet S.p.A.-IR and Communications Director

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 -michele.bertacco@esprinet.com

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT),è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" ditecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna.Il fatturato consolidato 2017, pari a € 3,2 miliardi,posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 36.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 700 marchi e oltre 57.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione evendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (tecnologia outdoor).

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Notice of filing of the Informative Document relating to transactions of major importance with related parties

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 25 September 2018 - Notice is hereby given that the Informative Document relating to transactions of major importance with related parties concerning the realignment of the current contractual framework relating to the lease agreements entered into between Esprinet S.p.A. (as tenant) and its related parties M.B. Immobiliare S.r.l. and Immobiliare Selene S.r.l., in connection to the real estate complexes located in Cambiago and Cavenago (transaction approved by the Board Directors on 19 September 2018)is available to the public at the Company's headquarter in Vimercate, via Energy Park n.20, as well as on the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet addresswww.emarketstorage.com.

The above mentioned Informative Documentis also available on the Company's website,www.esprinet.com, within the section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Operazioni con Parti correlate.

For further information:

Michele Bertacco

Esprinet S.p.A.-IR and Communications Director

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 -michele.bertacco@esprinet.com

Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2017 turnover of € 3.2billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 36.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 700 brands and over 57,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands "Celly" (smartphones accessories) and "Nilox" (outdoortechnology).