Esprinet : Pubblicazione del verbale di Assemblea Ordinaria

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99
ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI 2019
Pubblicazione del verbale di Assemblea Ordinaria
Vimercate (MB) 3 giugno 2019-Si rende noto che il verbale dell'assemblea tenutasi in sede ordinaria in data 8 maggio 2019 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.comed è consultabile sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo www.esprinet.com, nella sezione Investor Relations - Documentazione Societaria - Assemblea 2019.
Per informazioni:
Esprinet S.p.A.
Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications
Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com
Esprinet(Vimercate-MB;Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to- business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99
MINUTE OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 2019
Vimercate (MB) 3 June 2019- Esprinet informs that the minute of the resolutions adopted during the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 May 2019 is available to the public at the Company headquarter, and at the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.
The document is also available on the internet site www.esprinet.com, Investor Relations section, "Documentazione Societaria, Assemblea 2019".
For further information:
Esprinet S.p.A.
Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications
Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com
Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through theV-Valleydivision, Esprinet is able to distributevalue-addedproducts, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands "Celly" (smartphones accessories) and "Nilox" (IT accessories and outdoor technology).
Disclaimer
Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:28:04 UTC