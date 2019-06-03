Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Esprinet SpA    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET SPA

(PRT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Esprinet : Pubblicazione del verbale di Assemblea Ordinaria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:29am EDT

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI 2019

Pubblicazione del verbale di Assemblea Ordinaria

Vimercate (MB) 3 giugno 2019-Si rende noto che il verbale dell'assemblea tenutasi in sede ordinaria in data 8 maggio 2019 è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale, presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.comed è consultabile sul sito internet della Società all'indirizzo www.esprinet.com, nella sezione Investor Relations - Documentazione Societaria - Assemblea 2019.

Per informazioni:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

Esprinet(Vimercate-MB;Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to- business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99

MINUTE OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 2019

Vimercate (MB) 3 June 2019- Esprinet informs that the minute of the resolutions adopted during the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 May 2019 is available to the public at the Company headquarter, and at the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.

The document is also available on the internet site www.esprinet.com, Investor Relations section, "Documentazione Societaria, Assemblea 2019".

For further information:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through theV-Valleydivision, Esprinet is able to distributevalue-addedproducts, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands "Celly" (smartphones accessories) and "Nilox" (IT accessories and outdoor technology).

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESPRINET SPA
10:29aESPRINET : Pubblicazione del verbale di Assemblea Ordinaria
PU
05/15ESPRINET : Resoconto intermedio di gestione al 31 marzo 2019
PU
05/13ESPRINET SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16ESPRINET : Relazione finanziaria annuale
PU
04/16ESPRINET : 2018 Annual Financial Statement
PU
04/08ESPRINET : Shareholders' Meeting Call 2019
PU
04/01ESPRINET : 2018 Draft Annual Report approved
PU
03/25ESPRINET : Variazione calendario degli eventi societari 2019
PU
03/25ESPRINET : Change of 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
03/19ESPRINET : to purchase 51% of 4Side's share capital, Italian distributor of Acti..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 671 M
EBIT 2019 41,1 M
Net income 2019 26,7 M
Finance 2019 261 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,03x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart ESPRINET SPA
Duration : Period :
Esprinet SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurizio Rota Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Cattani Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valerio Casari Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francesco Monti Director
Marco Monti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPRINET SPA-18.08%170
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 193
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 379
AISINOCO. LTD0.26%6 193
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 114
SYNNEX CORPORATION7.26%4 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About