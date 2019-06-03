Esprinet : Pubblicazione del verbale di Assemblea Ordinaria

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99

MINUTE OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 2019

Vimercate (MB) 3 June 2019- Esprinet informs that the minute of the resolutions adopted during the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 May 2019 is available to the public at the Company headquarter, and at the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.

The document is also available on the internet site www.esprinet.com, Investor Relations section, "Documentazione Societaria, Assemblea 2019".

For further information:

Esprinet S.p.A.

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 - investor@esprinet.com

