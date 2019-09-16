Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Esprinet SpA    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET SPA

(PRT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Esprinet : Q2-2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Esprinet Q2-2019 Earnings Call

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 16 settembre 2019 - Con riferimento alla conference call di presentazione dei risultati del Q2-2019 tenutasi il 12 settembre 2019 si comunica che il webcast dell'evento è disponibile sul sito www.esprinet.com, area Investor Relations - Sala Stampa - Podcasting.

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 16 September 2019 - With reference to the earnings call held on September 12th 2019 to present the Q2 results, please be informed that the webcast of the event is now available on the internet site www.esprinet.com, section Investor Relation - Press Room - Podcasting.

Per informazioni/For further information

Esprinet S.p.A. - IR and Communications

Tel./Phone +39 02 40497 020 - investor@esprinet.com

Esprinet (Vimercate-MB;Borsa Italiana: PRT), è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business- to-business" di tecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna. Il fatturato consolidato 2018, pari a € 3,6 miliardi, posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 39.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 1000 marchi e oltre 63.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (accessori di informatica e tecnologia outdoor).

Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2018 turnover of € 3.6 billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 39.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 1000 brands and over 63,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands 'Celly' (smartphones accessories) and 'Nilox' (IT accessories and outdoor technology).

1

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 16:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ESPRINET SPA
12:52pESPRINET : Q2-2019 Earnings Call
PU
11:07aESPRINET : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni ..
PU
09/11ESPRINET : to approve first half-consolidated results as at 30 June 2019
PU
09/09ESPRINET : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni ..
PU
09/09ESPRINET : Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan
PU
09/02ESPRINET : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni ..
PU
09/02ESPRINET : Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan
PU
08/19ESPRINET : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni ..
PU
08/19ESPRINET : Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan
PU
08/12ESPRINET : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 893 M
EBIT 2019 41,3 M
Net income 2019 24,3 M
Finance 2019 174 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,18x
P/E ratio 2020 7,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,00x
Capitalization 193 M
Chart ESPRINET SPA
Duration : Period :
Esprinet SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,70  €
Last Close Price 3,77  €
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurizio Rota Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Cattani Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valerio Casari Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francesco Monti Director
Marco Monti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPRINET SPA6.36%214
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC9.49%38 776
HP INC-6.74%28 275
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE15.97%20 002
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC45.50%14 832
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.85%8 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group