Esprinet : Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2018

Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2018

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 settembre 2018 - Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2018 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione, comprensiva della relazione della società di revisione, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, nonché pubblicata presso il meccanismo distoccaggio eMarket Storage all'indirizzowww.emarketstorage.com.

Il documento è altresì consultabile sul sito internet della Società www.esprinet.com, sezione Investor Relations

- Dati Finanziari - Relazioni Trimestrali e Semestrali.

Half-year Financial Report as at June 30th2018

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 September 2018 -Esprinet informs that the Group's Half-year Financial Report as at June 30th2018, approved by the Board of Directors and including the Report of the AuditingCompany, is available to the public at the Company's headquarter in Vimercate, via Energy Park n. 20, as wellas on the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet addresswww.emarketstorage.com.

It is also available on the Company's website,www.esprinet.com, within the section Investor Relations-Financial Information-Quarterly and Half-year Reports.

Per informazioni/ For further information:

Michele Bertacco

Esprinet S.p.A.-IR and Communications Director

Tel. +39 02 40496.1 -michele.bertacco@esprinet.com

Esprinet (Borsa Italiana: PRT),è la holding di un Gruppo attivo nella distribuzione "business-to-business" ditecnologia al vertice del mercato in Italia e Spagna.Il fatturato consolidato 2017, pari a € 3,2 miliardi,posiziona Esprinet tra i primi 50 gruppi industriali Italiani e tra i primi 10 distributori mondiali. Grazie ad un modello di business basato sulla coesistenza di differenti canali di vendita modellati sulle caratteristiche specifiche di 36.000 rivenditori clienti, Esprinet commercializza circa 700 marchi e oltre 57.000 prodotti disponibili nei 130.000 mq di magazzini gestiti. Tramite la divisione V-Valley, Esprinet distribuisce prodotti, servizi e soluzioni informatiche complesse. Le attività del Gruppo si estendono anche al territorio portoghese e alla produzione e vendita dei marchi propri "Celly" (accessori per smartphone) e "Nilox" (tecnologia outdoor).

Esprinet (based in Vimercate Italy; Borsa Italiana: PRT), is the holding of a Group engaged in the "B2B" distribution of technology products at the top of the market in Italy and Spain. The 2017 turnover of € 3.2billion places Esprinet among the top 50 Italian industrial groups and the top 10 distributors worldwide. Thanks to a business model based on the coexistence of different sales channels tailored to the specific characteristics of 36.000 reseller clients, Esprinet markets about 700 brands and over 57,000 products available in 130,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Through the V-Valley division, Esprinet is able to distribute value-added products, services and IT solutions. The Group's activities also cover Portugal, and the production and sales of the named brands "Celly" (smartphones accessories) and "Nilox" (outdoortechnology).

