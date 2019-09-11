Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Esprinet to approve first half-consolidated results as at 30 June 2019

2019 first half:

Sales from contracts with customers: € 1,717.5 million (+12% vs € 1,538.2 million of the first half

2018)

Gross profit: € 81.1 million (+5% vs € 77.0 million of the first half 2018)

Operating income (EBIT): € 14.0 million (+28% vs € 10.9 million of the first half 2018)

Net income: € 7.6 million (22% vs € 6.2 million of the first half 2018)

Net financial position as at 30 June 2019 negative by € 183.1 million

(vs Net financial position as at 31 December 2018 positive by € 241.0 million and vs Net financial

position as at 30 June 2018 negative by € 24.6 million)

Net financial position as at 30 June 2019, excluding the new standards application impacts,

negative by € 90.0 million1

(vs Net financial position as at 31 December 2018 positive by € 241.0 million)

2019 second quarter:

Sales from contracts with customers: € 842.0 million (+11% vs € 756.9 million of the second quarter

2018)

Gross profit: € 40.3 million (+6% vs € 38.0 million of the second quarter 2018)

Operating income (EBIT): € 7.2 million (+30% vs € 5.6 million of the second quarter 2018)

Net income: € 4.7 million (+67% vs € 2.8 million of the second quarter 2018)

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 11 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Esprinet S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange: PRT) met today under the chairmanship of Maurizio Rota to examine and approve the Group's financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2019, prepared in accordance to IFRSs.

Esprinet Group's financial highlights

The Group's main earnings, financial and net assets position as at 30 June 2019 are hereby summarised:

H1 H1 (euro/000) 2019 % 2018 % Var. Var. % Sales from contracts with customers 1,717,485 100.00% 1,538,159 100.00% 179,326 12% Cost of sales (1,636,406) -95.28% (1,461,207) -95.00% (175,199) 12% Gross profit 81,079 4.72% 76,952 5.00% 4,127 5% Sales and marketing costs (26,003) -1.51% (26,804) -1.74% 801 -3% Overheads and administrative costs (40,306) -2.35% (38,711) -2.52% (1,595) 4% Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets (787) -0.05% (500) -0.03% (287) 57% Operating income (EBIT) 13,983 0.81% 10,937 0.71% 3,046 28% Finance costs - net (3,745) -0.22% (2,403) -0.16% (1,342) 56% Profit before income taxes 10,238 0.60% 8,534 0.55% 1,704 20% Income tax expenses (2,661) -0.15% (2,343) -0.15% (318) 14% Net income 7,577 0.44% 6,191 0.40% 1,386 22% Earnings per share - basic (euro ) 0.14 0.12 0.02 17%

Excluding effects from the application of the new standard IFRS 16.

1