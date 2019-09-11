Esprinet : to approve first half-consolidated results as at 30 June 2019
09/11/2019 | 03:32pm EDT
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99
Esprinet to approve first half-consolidated results as at 30 June 2019
2019 first half:
Sales from contracts with customers: € 1,717.5 million (+12% vs € 1,538.2 million of the first half
2018)
Gross profit: € 81.1 million (+5% vs € 77.0 million of the first half 2018)
Operating income (EBIT): € 14.0 million (+28% vs € 10.9 million of the first half 2018)
Net income: € 7.6 million (22% vs € 6.2 million of the first half 2018)
Net financial position as at 30 June 2019 negative by € 183.1 million
(vs Net financial position as at 31 December 2018 positive by € 241.0 million and vs Net financial
position as at 30 June 2018 negative by € 24.6 million)
Net financial position as at 30 June 2019, excluding the new standards application impacts,
negative by € 90.0 million1
(vs Net financial position as at 31 December 2018 positive by € 241.0 million)
2019 second quarter:
Sales from contracts with customers: € 842.0 million (+11% vs € 756.9 million of the second quarter
2018)
Gross profit: € 40.3 million (+6% vs € 38.0 million of the second quarter 2018)
Operating income (EBIT): € 7.2 million (+30% vs € 5.6 million of the second quarter 2018)
Net income: € 4.7 million (+67% vs € 2.8 million of the second quarter 2018)
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 11 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Esprinet S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange: PRT) met today under the chairmanship of Maurizio Rota to examine and approve the Group's financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2019, prepared in accordance to IFRSs.
Esprinet Group's financial highlights
The Group's main earnings, financial and net assets position as at 30 June 2019 are hereby summarised:
H1
H1
(euro/000)
2019
%
2018
%
Var.
Var. %
Sales from contracts with customers
1,717,485
100.00%
1,538,159
100.00%
179,326
12%
Cost of sales
(1,636,406)
-95.28%
(1,461,207)
-95.00%
(175,199)
12%
Gross profit
81,079
4.72%
76,952
5.00%
4,127
5%
Sales and marketing costs
(26,003)
-1.51%
(26,804)
-1.74%
801
-3%
Overheads and administrative costs
(40,306)
-2.35%
(38,711)
-2.52%
(1,595)
4%
Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets
(787)
-0.05%
(500)
-0.03%
(287)
57%
Operating income (EBIT)
13,983
0.81%
10,937
0.71%
3,046
28%
Finance costs - net
(3,745)
-0.22%
(2,403)
-0.16%
(1,342)
56%
Profit before income taxes
10,238
0.60%
8,534
0.55%
1,704
20%
Income tax expenses
(2,661)
-0.15%
(2,343)
-0.15%
(318)
14%
Net income
7,577
0.44%
6,191
0.40%
1,386
22%
Earnings per share - basic (euro )
0.14
0.12
0.02
17%
Excluding effects from the application of the new standard IFRS 16.
1
Q2
Q2
(euro/000)
2019
%
2018
%
Var.
Var. %
Sales from contracts with customers
842,020
100.00%
756,885
100.00%
85,135
11%
Cost of sales
(801,751)
-95.22%
(718,885)
-94.98%
(82,866)
12%
Gross profit
40,269
4.78%
38,000
5.02%
2,269
6%
Sales and marketing costs
(12,793)
-1.52%
(13,414)
-1.77%
621
-5%
Overheads and administrative costs
(19,980)
-2.37%
(18,927)
-2.50%
(1,053)
6%
Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets
(257)
-0.03%
(73)
-0.01%
(184)
252%
Operating income (EBIT)
7,239
0.86%
5,586
0.74%
1,653
30%
Finance costs - net
(1,182)
-0.14%
(1,695)
-0.22%
513
-30%
Profit before income taxes
6,057
0.72%
3,891
0.51%
2,166
56%
Income tax expenses
(1,411)
-0.17%
(1,113)
-0.15%
(298)
27%
Net income
4,646
0.55%
2,778
0.37%
1,868
67%
Earnings per share - basic (euro )
0.09
0.05
0.04
80%
For a better comparison with the first and second quarter 2018, the main financial results are shown below using the adjusted figures at 30 June 2019 without the IFRS 16 impact:
(euro/000)
H1 2019
%
H1
%
Var.
Var. %
Pre-IFRS 16
2018
Sales from contracts with customers
1,717,485
100.00%
1,538,159
100.00%
179,326
12%
Cost of sales
(1,636,406)
-95.28%
(1,461,207)
-95.00%
(175,199)
12%
Gross Profit
81,079
4.72%
76,952
5.00%
4,127
5%
Sales and marketing costs
(27,186)
-1.58%
(26,804)
-1.74%
(382)
1%
Overheads and administrative costs
(40,604)
-2.36%
(38,711)
-2.52%
(1,893)
5%
Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets
(787)
-0.05%
(500)
-0.03%
(287)
57%
Operating income (EBIT)
12,502
0.73%
10,937
0.71%
1,565
14%
Finance costs - net
(2,387)
-0.14%
(2,403)
-0.16%
16
-1%
Profit before income taxes
10,115
0.59%
8,534
0.55%
1,581
19%
Income tax expenses
(2,583)
-0.15%
(2,343)
-0.15%
(240)
10%
Net income
7,532
0.44%
6,191
0.40%
1,341
22%
2
(euro/000)
Q2 2019
%
Q2
%
Var.
Var. %
Pre-IFRS 16
2018
Sales from contracts with customers
842,020
100.00%
756,885
100.00%
85,135
11%
Cost of sales
(801,751)
-95.22%
(718,885)
-94.98%
(82,866)
12%
Gross Profit
40,269
4.78%
38,000
5.02%
2,269
6%
Sales and marketing costs
(13,392)
-1.59%
(13,414)
-1.77%
22
0%
Overheads and administrative costs
(20,385)
-2.42%
(18,927)
-2.50%
(1,458)
8%
Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets
(257)
-0.03%
(73)
-0.01%
(184)
252%
Operating income (EBIT)
6,235
0.74%
5,586
0.74%
649
12%
Finance costs - net
(870)
-0.10%
(1,695)
-0.22%
825
-49%
Profit before income taxes
5,365
0.64%
3,891
0.51%
1,474
38%
Income tax expenses
(1,210)
-0.14%
(1,113)
-0.15%
(97)
9%
Net income
4,155
0.49%
2,778
0.37%
1,377
50%
Sales from contracts with customers, equal to € 1,717.5 million, showed an increase of +12% (€ 179.3 million) compared with € 1,538.2 million in the first half of 2018. In the second quarter, consolidated sales increased by +11% compared with the same period of the previous year (from € 756.9 million to € 842.0 million);
Consolidated gross profit totalled € 81.1 million euro and showed an increase of +5% (€ 4.1 million) compared with the same period of 2018 as a consequence of higher sales, counterbalanced by a decrease in gross profit margin. In the second quarter, Gross profit, equal to € 40.3 million, increased by +6% compared with the same period of previous year;
Consolidated operating income (EBIT) of the first half 2019, equal to € 14.0 million, showed an increase of +28% compared with the first half 2018 (€ 3.1 million), with an EBIT margin increased to 0.81% from 0.71%, mainly due to an improvement in gross profit. In the second quarter, consolidated EBIT equal to € 7.2 million, increased by 30% (€ 1.7 million) compared with the second quarter 2018, with an EBIT margin up from 0.74% to 0.86%. Net of the improvement from the first-time adoption of IFRS 16 (leading to a reversal of lease rentals against lower depreciation rates on related right-of-use assets) and from the € 0.6 million positive contribution by the company 4Side S.r.l., purchased on 20 March 2019, EBIT still shows an improvement of +9% (+1% in the second quarter 2019);
Consolidated profit before income taxes, equal to € 10.2 million, showed an increase of +20% compared with the first half 2018, partially offsetting the positive change in EBIT, as a consequence of higher finance costs from interest expenses entirely due to the first-time recognition of lease liabilities (equal to € 93 million as at 30 June 2019), pursuant to IFRS 16. Net of this interest cost pursuant to IFRS 16 and of the positive impact (€ 0.6 million) of the company 4Side S.r.l., purchased on 20 March 2019, the profit before income taxes was equal to € 9.5 million (€ 4.8 million in the second quarter 2019), with an increase of +12% (+17% in the second quarter 2019);
Consolidated net income was equal to € 7.6 million, showing an increase of +22% (€ 1.4 million) compared with the first half 2018. In the second quarter 2019, consolidated net income amounted to € 4.7 million compared with € 2.8 million of the same period 2018, with an increase of +67%;
Basic earnings per ordinary share as at 30 June 2019, is equal to € 0.14, showed an increase of +17% compared with the first half 2018 (€ 0.12). In the second quarter basic earnings per ordinary share was € 0.09 compared with € 0.05 of the corresponding quarter in 2018 (+80%).
3
(euro/000)
30/06/2019
%
31/12/2018
%
Var.
Var. %
Fixed assets
213,697
40.38%
118,502
116.34%
95,195
80%
Operating net working capital
339,768
64.20%
10,443
10.25%
329,325
>100%
Other current assets/liabilities
(8,347)
-1.58%
(12,667)
-12.44%
4,320
-34%
Other non-current assets/liabilities
(15,867)
-3.00%
(14,424)
-14.16%
(1,443)
10%
Total uses
529,251
100.00%
101,854
100.00%
427,397
>100%
Short-term financial liabilities
178,336
33.70%
138,311
135.79%
40,025
29%
Lease liabilities
7,608
1.44%
-
0.00%
7,608
-100%
Current financial (assets)/liabilities for derivatives
670
0.13%
610
0.60%
60
10%
Financial receivables from factoring companies
(906)
-0.17%
(242)
-0.24%
(664)
>100%
Current debts for investments in subsidiaries
100
0.02%
1,082
1.06%
(982)
-91%
Other current financial receivables
(11,489)
-2.17%
(10,881)
-10.68%
(608)
6%
Cash and cash equivalents
(120,952)
-22.85%
(381,308)
-374.37%
260,356
-68%
Net current financial debt
53,367
10.08%
(252,428)
-247.83%
305,795
<-100%
Borrowings
45,250
8.55%
12,804
12.57%
32,446
>100%
Lease liabilities
85,424
16.14%
-
0.00%
85,424
-100%
Other non - current financial receivables
(967)
-0.18%
(1,420)
-1.39%
453
-32%
Net financial debt (A)
183,074
34.59%
(241,044)
-236.66%
424,118
<-100%
Net equity (B)
346,177
65.41%
342,898
336.66%
3,279
1%
Total sources of funds (C=A+B)
529,251
100.00%
101,854
100.00%
427,397
>100%
For a better comparison with 31 December 2018 figures, the main financial and net assets position results are shown below using the adjusted figures at 30 June 2019 without the impact of IFRS 16:
(euro/000)
30/06/2019
%
31/12/2018
%
Var.
Var. %
Pre - IFRS 16
Fixed assets
120,503
27.63%
118,502
116.34%
2,001
2%
Operating net working capital
338,791
77.67%
10,443
10.25%
328,348
>100%
Other current assets/liabilities
(7,235)
-1.66%
(12,667)
-12.44%
5,432
-43%
Other non-current assets/liabilities
(15,867)
-3.64%
(14,424)
-14.16%
(1,443)
10%
Total uses
436,192
100.00%
101,855
100.00%
334,338
>100%
Short-term financial liabilities
178,336
40.88%
138,311
135.79%
40,025
29%
Lease liabilities
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
-
-100%
Current financial (assets)/liabilities for derivatives
670
0.15%
610
0.60%
60
10%
Financial receivables from factoring companies
(906)
-0.21%
(242)
-0.24%
(664)
>100%
Current debts for investments in subsidiaries
100
0.02%
1,082
1.06%
(982)
-91%
Other financial receivables
(11,489)
-2.63%
(10,881)
-10.68%
(608)
6%
Cash and cash equivalents
(120,952)
-27.73%
(381,308)
-374.37%
260,356
-68%
Net current financial debt
45,759
10.49%
(252,428)
-247.83%
298,187
<-100%
Borrowings
45,250
10.37%
12,804
12.57%
32,446
>100%
Lease liabilities
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
-
-100%
Other financial receivables
(967)
-0.22%
(1,420)
-1.39%
453
-32%
Net Financial debt (A)
90,042
20.64%
(241,044)
-236.65%
331,086
<-100%
Net equity (B)
346,150
79.36%
342,898
336.65%
3,252
1%
Total sources of funds (C=A+ B)
436,192
100.00%
101,855
100.00%
334,338
>100%
Operating net working capital as at 30 June 2019 was equal to € 339.8 million compared with € 10.4 million as at 31 December 2018;
4
Consolidated net financial position as at 30 June 2018 was negative by € 183.1 million, including € 93 million of lease liabilities not recorded as at 31 December 2018 as they arose from the first-time adoption of the IFRS 16, compared with a cash surplus of € 241.0 million as at 31 December 2018. Nevertheless, the reduction of net cash surplus was connected to the increase in consolidated net working capital as of 30 June 2019 which in turn is influenced by technical events often not related to the average level of working capital and by the level of utilisation of both 'without-recourse' factoring programs referring to the trade receivables and of the corresponding securitization program;
This program is aimed at transferring risks and rewards to the buyer, thus receivables sold are eliminated from balance sheet according to IFRS 9.
Taking into account other technical forms of cash advances other than 'without-recourse' assignment, but showing the same effects - such as 'confirming' used in Spain -, the overall impact on financial debt at 30 June 2019 was approx. € 334 million (approx. € 597 million as at 31 December 2018);
Consolidated net equity as at 30 June 2019, equal to € 346.2 million, showed an increase of € 3.3 million compared with € 342.9 million as at 31 December 2018.
Financial highlights by geographical area
B.1) Subgroup Italy
The main earnings, financial and net assets position for Subgroup Italy (Esprinet, V-Valley, 4Side, Nilox Deutschland and Celly Group) as at 30 June 2019 are summarised below:
H1
H1
(euro/000)
2019
%
2018
%
Var.
Var. %
Sales to third parties
1,126,625
100.00%
1,007,641
100.00%
118,984
12%
Intercompany sales
22,766
2.02%
26,133
2.59%
(3,367)
-13%
Sales from contracts with customers
1,149,391
102.02%
1,033,774
102.59%
115,617
11%
Cost of sales
(1,090,053)
-94.84%
(977,026)
-94.51%
(113,027)
12%
Gross profit
59,338
5.16%
56,748
5.49%
2,590
5%
Sales and marketing costs
(20,172)
-1.76%
(20,873)
-2.02%
701
-3%
Overheads and administrative costs
(30,059)
-2.62%
(29,053)
-2.81%
(1,006)
3%
Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets
(735)
-0.06%
(417)
-0.04%
(318)
76%
Operating income (EBIT)
8,372
0.73%
6,405
0.62%
1,967
31%
Q2
Q2
(euro/000)
2019
%
2018
%
Var.
Var. %
Sales to third parties
542,062
484,578
57,484
12%
Intercompany sales
10,487
13,667
(3,180)
-23%
Sales from contracts with customers
552,549
498,245
54,304
11%
Cost of sales
(523,765)
-94.79%
(470,228)
-94.38%
(53,537)
11%
Gross profit
28,784
5.21%
28,017
5.62%
767
3%
Sales and marketing costs
(9,909)
-1.79%
(10,503)
-2.11%
594
-6%
Overheads and administrative costs
(15,035)
-2.72%
(14,099)
-2.83%
(936)
7%
Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets
(241)
-0.04%
(37)
-0.01%
(204)
551%
Operating income (EBIT)
3,599
0.65%
3,378
0.68%
221
7%
For a better comparison with the first and second quarter 2018, the main financial results are shown below using the adjusted figures at 30 June 2019 without the IFRS 16 impact:
5
