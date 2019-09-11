Log in
Esprinet : to approve first half-consolidated results as at 30 June 2019

09/11/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Esprinet to approve first half-consolidated results as at 30 June 2019

2019 first half:

Sales from contracts with customers: € 1,717.5 million (+12% vs € 1,538.2 million of the first half

2018)

Gross profit: € 81.1 million (+5% vs € 77.0 million of the first half 2018)

Operating income (EBIT): € 14.0 million (+28% vs € 10.9 million of the first half 2018)

Net income: € 7.6 million (22% vs € 6.2 million of the first half 2018)

Net financial position as at 30 June 2019 negative by € 183.1 million

(vs Net financial position as at 31 December 2018 positive by € 241.0 million and vs Net financial

position as at 30 June 2018 negative by € 24.6 million)

Net financial position as at 30 June 2019, excluding the new standards application impacts,

negative by € 90.0 million1

(vs Net financial position as at 31 December 2018 positive by € 241.0 million)

2019 second quarter:

Sales from contracts with customers: € 842.0 million (+11% vs € 756.9 million of the second quarter

2018)

Gross profit: € 40.3 million (+6% vs € 38.0 million of the second quarter 2018)

Operating income (EBIT): € 7.2 million (+30% vs € 5.6 million of the second quarter 2018)

Net income: € 4.7 million (+67% vs € 2.8 million of the second quarter 2018)

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 11 September 2019 - The Board of Directors of Esprinet S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange: PRT) met today under the chairmanship of Maurizio Rota to examine and approve the Group's financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2019, prepared in accordance to IFRSs.

  1. Esprinet Group's financial highlights

The Group's main earnings, financial and net assets position as at 30 June 2019 are hereby summarised:

H1

H1

(euro/000)

2019

%

2018

%

Var.

Var. %

Sales from contracts with customers

1,717,485

100.00%

1,538,159

100.00%

179,326

12%

Cost of sales

(1,636,406)

-95.28%

(1,461,207)

-95.00%

(175,199)

12%

Gross profit

81,079

4.72%

76,952

5.00%

4,127

5%

Sales and marketing costs

(26,003)

-1.51%

(26,804)

-1.74%

801

-3%

Overheads and administrative costs

(40,306)

-2.35%

(38,711)

-2.52%

(1,595)

4%

Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets

(787)

-0.05%

(500)

-0.03%

(287)

57%

Operating income (EBIT)

13,983

0.81%

10,937

0.71%

3,046

28%

Finance costs - net

(3,745)

-0.22%

(2,403)

-0.16%

(1,342)

56%

Profit before income taxes

10,238

0.60%

8,534

0.55%

1,704

20%

Income tax expenses

(2,661)

-0.15%

(2,343)

-0.15%

(318)

14%

Net income

7,577

0.44%

6,191

0.40%

1,386

22%

Earnings per share - basic (euro )

0.14

0.12

0.02

17%

  • Excluding effects from the application of the new standard IFRS 16.

1

Q2

Q2

(euro/000)

2019

%

2018

%

Var.

Var. %

Sales from contracts with customers

842,020

100.00%

756,885

100.00%

85,135

11%

Cost of sales

(801,751)

-95.22%

(718,885)

-94.98%

(82,866)

12%

Gross profit

40,269

4.78%

38,000

5.02%

2,269

6%

Sales and marketing costs

(12,793)

-1.52%

(13,414)

-1.77%

621

-5%

Overheads and administrative costs

(19,980)

-2.37%

(18,927)

-2.50%

(1,053)

6%

Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets

(257)

-0.03%

(73)

-0.01%

(184)

252%

Operating income (EBIT)

7,239

0.86%

5,586

0.74%

1,653

30%

Finance costs - net

(1,182)

-0.14%

(1,695)

-0.22%

513

-30%

Profit before income taxes

6,057

0.72%

3,891

0.51%

2,166

56%

Income tax expenses

(1,411)

-0.17%

(1,113)

-0.15%

(298)

27%

Net income

4,646

0.55%

2,778

0.37%

1,868

67%

Earnings per share - basic (euro )

0.09

0.05

0.04

80%

For a better comparison with the first and second quarter 2018, the main financial results are shown below using the adjusted figures at 30 June 2019 without the IFRS 16 impact:

(euro/000)

H1 2019

%

H1

%

Var.

Var. %

Pre-IFRS 16

2018

Sales from contracts with customers

1,717,485

100.00%

1,538,159

100.00%

179,326

12%

Cost of sales

(1,636,406)

-95.28%

(1,461,207)

-95.00%

(175,199)

12%

Gross Profit

81,079

4.72%

76,952

5.00%

4,127

5%

Sales and marketing costs

(27,186)

-1.58%

(26,804)

-1.74%

(382)

1%

Overheads and administrative costs

(40,604)

-2.36%

(38,711)

-2.52%

(1,893)

5%

Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets

(787)

-0.05%

(500)

-0.03%

(287)

57%

Operating income (EBIT)

12,502

0.73%

10,937

0.71%

1,565

14%

Finance costs - net

(2,387)

-0.14%

(2,403)

-0.16%

16

-1%

Profit before income taxes

10,115

0.59%

8,534

0.55%

1,581

19%

Income tax expenses

(2,583)

-0.15%

(2,343)

-0.15%

(240)

10%

Net income

7,532

0.44%

6,191

0.40%

1,341

22%

2

(euro/000)

Q2 2019

%

Q2

%

Var.

Var. %

Pre-IFRS 16

2018

Sales from contracts with customers

842,020

100.00%

756,885

100.00%

85,135

11%

Cost of sales

(801,751)

-95.22%

(718,885)

-94.98%

(82,866)

12%

Gross Profit

40,269

4.78%

38,000

5.02%

2,269

6%

Sales and marketing costs

(13,392)

-1.59%

(13,414)

-1.77%

22

0%

Overheads and administrative costs

(20,385)

-2.42%

(18,927)

-2.50%

(1,458)

8%

Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets

(257)

-0.03%

(73)

-0.01%

(184)

252%

Operating income (EBIT)

6,235

0.74%

5,586

0.74%

649

12%

Finance costs - net

(870)

-0.10%

(1,695)

-0.22%

825

-49%

Profit before income taxes

5,365

0.64%

3,891

0.51%

1,474

38%

Income tax expenses

(1,210)

-0.14%

(1,113)

-0.15%

(97)

9%

Net income

4,155

0.49%

2,778

0.37%

1,377

50%

  • Sales from contracts with customers, equal to € 1,717.5 million, showed an increase of +12% (€ 179.3 million) compared with € 1,538.2 million in the first half of 2018. In the second quarter, consolidated sales increased by +11% compared with the same period of the previous year (from € 756.9 million to € 842.0 million);
  • Consolidated gross profit totalled € 81.1 million euro and showed an increase of +5% (€ 4.1 million) compared with the same period of 2018 as a consequence of higher sales, counterbalanced by a decrease in gross profit margin. In the second quarter, Gross profit, equal to € 40.3 million, increased by +6% compared with the same period of previous year;
  • Consolidated operating income (EBIT) of the first half 2019, equal to € 14.0 million, showed an increase of +28% compared with the first half 2018 (€ 3.1 million), with an EBIT margin increased to 0.81% from 0.71%, mainly due to an improvement in gross profit. In the second quarter, consolidated EBIT equal to € 7.2 million, increased by 30% (€ 1.7 million) compared with the second quarter 2018, with an EBIT margin up from 0.74% to 0.86%. Net of the improvement from the first-time adoption of IFRS 16 (leading to a reversal of lease rentals against lower depreciation rates on related right-of-use assets) and from the € 0.6 million positive contribution by the company 4Side S.r.l., purchased on 20 March 2019, EBIT still shows an improvement of +9% (+1% in the second quarter 2019);
  • Consolidated profit before income taxes, equal to € 10.2 million, showed an increase of +20% compared with the first half 2018, partially offsetting the positive change in EBIT, as a consequence of higher finance costs from interest expenses entirely due to the first-time recognition of lease liabilities (equal to € 93 million as at 30 June 2019), pursuant to IFRS 16. Net of this interest cost pursuant to IFRS 16 and of the positive impact (€ 0.6 million) of the company 4Side S.r.l., purchased on 20 March 2019, the profit before income taxes was equal to € 9.5 million (€ 4.8 million in the second quarter 2019), with an increase of +12% (+17% in the second quarter 2019);
  • Consolidated net income was equal to € 7.6 million, showing an increase of +22% (€ 1.4 million) compared with the first half 2018. In the second quarter 2019, consolidated net income amounted to € 4.7 million compared with € 2.8 million of the same period 2018, with an increase of +67%;
  • Basic earnings per ordinary share as at 30 June 2019, is equal to € 0.14, showed an increase of +17% compared with the first half 2018 (€ 0.12). In the second quarter basic earnings per ordinary share was € 0.09 compared with € 0.05 of the corresponding quarter in 2018 (+80%).

3

(euro/000)

30/06/2019

%

31/12/2018

%

Var.

Var. %

Fixed assets

213,697

40.38%

118,502

116.34%

95,195

80%

Operating net working capital

339,768

64.20%

10,443

10.25%

329,325

>100%

Other current assets/liabilities

(8,347)

-1.58%

(12,667)

-12.44%

4,320

-34%

Other non-current assets/liabilities

(15,867)

-3.00%

(14,424)

-14.16%

(1,443)

10%

Total uses

529,251

100.00%

101,854

100.00%

427,397

>100%

Short-term financial liabilities

178,336

33.70%

138,311

135.79%

40,025

29%

Lease liabilities

7,608

1.44%

-

0.00%

7,608

-100%

Current financial (assets)/liabilities for derivatives

670

0.13%

610

0.60%

60

10%

Financial receivables from factoring companies

(906)

-0.17%

(242)

-0.24%

(664)

>100%

Current debts for investments in subsidiaries

100

0.02%

1,082

1.06%

(982)

-91%

Other current financial receivables

(11,489)

-2.17%

(10,881)

-10.68%

(608)

6%

Cash and cash equivalents

(120,952)

-22.85%

(381,308)

-374.37%

260,356

-68%

Net current financial debt

53,367

10.08%

(252,428)

-247.83%

305,795

<-100%

Borrowings

45,250

8.55%

12,804

12.57%

32,446

>100%

Lease liabilities

85,424

16.14%

-

0.00%

85,424

-100%

Other non - current financial receivables

(967)

-0.18%

(1,420)

-1.39%

453

-32%

Net financial debt (A)

183,074

34.59%

(241,044)

-236.66%

424,118

<-100%

Net equity (B)

346,177

65.41%

342,898

336.66%

3,279

1%

Total sources of funds (C=A+B)

529,251

100.00%

101,854

100.00%

427,397

>100%

For a better comparison with 31 December 2018 figures, the main financial and net assets position results are shown below using the adjusted figures at 30 June 2019 without the impact of IFRS 16:

(euro/000)

30/06/2019

%

31/12/2018

%

Var.

Var. %

Pre - IFRS 16

Fixed assets

120,503

27.63%

118,502

116.34%

2,001

2%

Operating net working capital

338,791

77.67%

10,443

10.25%

328,348

>100%

Other current assets/liabilities

(7,235)

-1.66%

(12,667)

-12.44%

5,432

-43%

Other non-current assets/liabilities

(15,867)

-3.64%

(14,424)

-14.16%

(1,443)

10%

Total uses

436,192

100.00%

101,855

100.00%

334,338

>100%

Short-term financial liabilities

178,336

40.88%

138,311

135.79%

40,025

29%

Lease liabilities

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

-

-100%

Current financial (assets)/liabilities for derivatives

670

0.15%

610

0.60%

60

10%

Financial receivables from factoring companies

(906)

-0.21%

(242)

-0.24%

(664)

>100%

Current debts for investments in subsidiaries

100

0.02%

1,082

1.06%

(982)

-91%

Other financial receivables

(11,489)

-2.63%

(10,881)

-10.68%

(608)

6%

Cash and cash equivalents

(120,952)

-27.73%

(381,308)

-374.37%

260,356

-68%

Net current financial debt

45,759

10.49%

(252,428)

-247.83%

298,187

<-100%

Borrowings

45,250

10.37%

12,804

12.57%

32,446

>100%

Lease liabilities

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

-

-100%

Other financial receivables

(967)

-0.22%

(1,420)

-1.39%

453

-32%

Net Financial debt (A)

90,042

20.64%

(241,044)

-236.65%

331,086

<-100%

Net equity (B)

346,150

79.36%

342,898

336.65%

3,252

1%

Total sources of funds (C=A+ B)

436,192

100.00%

101,855

100.00%

334,338

>100%

  • Operating net working capital as at 30 June 2019 was equal to € 339.8 million compared with € 10.4 million as at 31 December 2018;

4

  • Consolidated net financial position as at 30 June 2018 was negative by € 183.1 million, including € 93 million of lease liabilities not recorded as at 31 December 2018 as they arose from the first-time adoption of the IFRS 16, compared with a cash surplus of € 241.0 million as at 31 December 2018. Nevertheless, the reduction of net cash surplus was connected to the increase in consolidated net working capital as of 30 June 2019 which in turn is influenced by technical events often not related to the average level of working capital and by the level of utilisation of both 'without-recourse' factoring programs referring to the trade receivables and of the corresponding securitization program;
    This program is aimed at transferring risks and rewards to the buyer, thus receivables sold are eliminated from balance sheet according to IFRS 9.
    Taking into account other technical forms of cash advances other than 'without-recourse' assignment, but showing the same effects - such as 'confirming' used in Spain -, the overall impact on financial debt at 30 June 2019 was approx. € 334 million (approx. € 597 million as at 31 December 2018);
  • Consolidated net equity as at 30 June 2019, equal to € 346.2 million, showed an increase of € 3.3 million compared with € 342.9 million as at 31 December 2018.
  1. Financial highlights by geographical area

B.1) Subgroup Italy

The main earnings, financial and net assets position for Subgroup Italy (Esprinet, V-Valley, 4Side, Nilox Deutschland and Celly Group) as at 30 June 2019 are summarised below:

H1

H1

(euro/000)

2019

%

2018

%

Var.

Var. %

Sales to third parties

1,126,625

100.00%

1,007,641

100.00%

118,984

12%

Intercompany sales

22,766

2.02%

26,133

2.59%

(3,367)

-13%

Sales from contracts with customers

1,149,391

102.02%

1,033,774

102.59%

115,617

11%

Cost of sales

(1,090,053)

-94.84%

(977,026)

-94.51%

(113,027)

12%

Gross profit

59,338

5.16%

56,748

5.49%

2,590

5%

Sales and marketing costs

(20,172)

-1.76%

(20,873)

-2.02%

701

-3%

Overheads and administrative costs

(30,059)

-2.62%

(29,053)

-2.81%

(1,006)

3%

Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets

(735)

-0.06%

(417)

-0.04%

(318)

76%

Operating income (EBIT)

8,372

0.73%

6,405

0.62%

1,967

31%

Q2

Q2

(euro/000)

2019

%

2018

%

Var.

Var. %

Sales to third parties

542,062

484,578

57,484

12%

Intercompany sales

10,487

13,667

(3,180)

-23%

Sales from contracts with customers

552,549

498,245

54,304

11%

Cost of sales

(523,765)

-94.79%

(470,228)

-94.38%

(53,537)

11%

Gross profit

28,784

5.21%

28,017

5.62%

767

3%

Sales and marketing costs

(9,909)

-1.79%

(10,503)

-2.11%

594

-6%

Overheads and administrative costs

(15,035)

-2.72%

(14,099)

-2.83%

(936)

7%

Impairment loss/reversal of financial assets

(241)

-0.04%

(37)

-0.01%

(204)

551%

Operating income (EBIT)

3,599

0.65%

3,378

0.68%

221

7%

For a better comparison with the first and second quarter 2018, the main financial results are shown below using the adjusted figures at 30 June 2019 without the IFRS 16 impact:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 19:31:02 UTC
