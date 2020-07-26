Esprit : (1) Resignation of an Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Remuneration Committee and Member of Audit Committee (2) Non-Compliance with Rules 3.10A and 3.25 of the Listing Rules and (3) List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Dr. Martin WECKWERTH ("Dr. WECKWERTH") has resigned as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board with effect from 24 July 2020.

Dr. WECKWERTH has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. WECKWERTH for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10A AND 3.25

Subsequent to the resignation Dr. WECKWERTH, the Company has failed to meet the following requirements: