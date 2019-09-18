MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Esprit Holdings Limited 0330 BMG3122U1457 ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED (0330) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/17 1.46 HKD -2.01% 04:42a ESPRIT : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 PU 02/26 ESPRIT : Fashion group Esprit says first-half loss widens on brand weakness RE 2018 Bangladesh factory safety group seeks to delay closure, flags lingering risks RE Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Esprit : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 0 09/18/2019 | 04:42am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) STOCK CODE: 00330 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "Esprit") for the year ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the year ended 30 June 2018. The following financial information, including the comparative figures, has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). 1 Consolidated income statement For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$ million HK$ million Revenue 2 12,932 15,455 Cost of goods sold (6,431) (7,534) ───────── ───────── Gross profit 6,501 7,921 Staff costs (2,806) (3,087) Occupancy costs (2,088) (2,526) Logistics expenses (821) (1,029) Marketing and advertising expenses (634) (900) Depreciation (455) (528) Provision for store closures and leases, net 10 (895) (152) Impairment of property, plant and equipment (110) (90) Write back of/(additional) provision for closure costs of operations in Australia and New Zealand 11 25 (129) Impairment of goodwill 3 - (664) Impairment of customer relationships 3 - (130) Gain on disposal of a property 12 - 16 Other operating costs (797) (955) ───────── ───────── Operating loss (LBIT) 3 (2,080) (2,253) Interest income 49 58 Finance costs 4 (35) (31) ───────── ───────── Loss before taxation (2,066) (2,226) Taxation charge 5 (78) (328) ───────── ───────── Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (2,144) (2,554) ═════════ ═════════ Loss per share - Basic and diluted 7 HK$(1.14) HK$(1.35) ═════════ ═════════ 2 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (2,144) (2,554) ----------------- ----------------- Other comprehensive income Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of retirement defined benefit obligations (4) (4) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedge, net of tax (40) 152 Exchange translation (130) 114 ───────── ───────── (174) 262 ----------------- ----------------- Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to shareholders of the Company, net of tax (2,318) (2,292) ═════════ ═════════ 3 Consolidated statement of financial position As at 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$ million HK$ million Non-current assets Intangible assets 2,050 2,063 Property, plant and equipment 1,128 1,571 Investment properties 27 24 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12 - Other investments - 7 Debtors, deposits and prepayments 120 140 Deferred tax assets 559 524 ──────── ──────── 3,896 4,329 Current assets ──────── ──────── Inventories 1,845 2,296 Debtors, deposits and prepayments 8 1,499 1,418 Tax receivable 80 143 Cash, bank balances and deposits 3,282 4,521 ──────── ──────── 6,706 8,378 Current liabilities --------------- --------------- Creditors and accrued charges 9 2,504 2,919 Provision for store closures and leases 10 940 397 Tax payable 161 57 ──────── ──────── 3,605 3,373 --------------- --------------- Net current assets 3,101 5,005 ──────── ──────── Total assets less current liabilities 6,997 9,334 ════════ ════════ Equity Share capital 189 189 Reserves 6,524 8,837 ──────── ──────── Total equity 6,713 9,026 --------------- --------------- Non-current liabilities Retirement defined benefit obligations 31 26 Deferred tax liabilities 253 282 ──────── ──────── 284 308 --------------- --------------- 6,997 9,334 ════════ ════════ 4 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1. Basis of preparation These consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. In the current year, the Group has adopted the following International Accounting Standards ("IAS") and IFRS effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 July 201 8: IAS 40 (Amendments) Transfers of Investment Property IFRIC 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration IFRS 2 (Amendments) Classification and Measurement of Share -based Payment Transactions IFRS 4 (Amendments) Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts IFRS 9 Financial Instruments IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers IFRS 15 (Amendments) Clarification of IFRS 15 IFRSs (Amendments) Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle Apart from IFRS 9 and IFRS 15, the adoption of the other newly effective interpretation and the amendments to an existing standard did not result in substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies or financial results. The following describes the key changes arising from the adoption of the IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 that impact the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Group elected to adopt IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 without restating comparatives and change its accounting policies from 1 July 2018. The reclassificat ions and the adjustments resulted from the initial adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 are therefore not reflected in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2018, but are recognized in the opening consolidated statement of financial position on 1 July 2018. 5 1. Basis of preparation (continued) The table below shows the adjustments recognized in the opening balances of each individual financial statement line item affected. Consolidated statement of financial position (extract) Impact on Impact on initial initial adoption adoption 30 June 2018 of IFRS 9 of IFRS 15 1 July 2018 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million (as previously (restated) reported) Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 17 - 17 Other investments 7 (7) - - Current assets Debtors, deposits and prepayments 1,418 - 38 1,456 Current liabilities Creditors and accrued charges 2,919 - 38 2,957 Equity Reserves 8,837 10 - 8,847 The total impact on the Group's retained profits due to the classification and measurement of financial instruments as at 1 July 2018 is as follows: At 1 July 2018 HK$ million Opening retained profits - after IAS 39 846 Adjustment to retained profits from adoption of IFRS 9 10 Opening retained profits - after IFRS 9 856 IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" IFRS 9 replaces the provisions of IAS 39 that relate to the recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, derecognition of financial instruments, impairment of financial assets and hedge accounting. Classification and measurement IFRS 9 categorizes financial assets into three principal classification categories: measured at amortized cost, at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") and at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL"). The classification of financial as sets under IFRS 9 is based on the business model under which the financial assets is managed and its contractual cash flow characteristics. The Group's management has considered the business models applying to the financial assets held by the Group and categorized the financial assets into the appropriate categories upon the initial application of IFRS 9 on 1 July 2018. 6 1. Basis of preparation (continued) IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" (continued) The impact of the reclassification on the consolidated statement of financial position is as follows: At 1 July 2018 Financial assets at fair value through profit Other investments or loss HK$ million HK$ million Opening balance - IAS 39 7 - Reclassify of investment in club debentures to financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (6) 6 Reclassify of investment in equity securities to financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1) 1 Opening balance - after IFRS 9 - 7 The Group elected to present in profit or loss changes in the fair value of all its club debentures and investment in equity securities because the club debentures and the investment in equity securities are not qualified to be classified and measured at amortized cost or fair value through other comprehensive income at the date of initial application of IFRS 9. Impairment of financial assets The new impairment model requires the recognition of impairment provisions based on expected credit losses rather than only incurred credit losses as is the case under IAS 39. It applies to financial assets classified at amortized cost, debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, contract assets under IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers", lease receivables, loan commitments , certain financial guarantee contracts and cash and cash equivalents. The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. However, there is no significant impact on the Group's accounting with respect to impairment of trade receivables. Accordingly, the opening balance of retained profits as at 1 July 2018 is not adjusted in respect of the adoption of simplified approach and measuring expected credit loss. Hedge accounting The Group applies hedge accounting prospectively. All hedge accounting relationships designated under the previous IAS 39 have continued to be valid hedge accounting relationships in accordance with IFRS 9. Upon transition to IFRS 9, the Group continues to recognize derivative financial instruments which are not under effective hedge relationships to be classified under fair value through profit or loss. 7 1. Basis of preparation (continued) IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" (continued) The Group's risk management strategies and hedge documentation are aligned with the requirements of IFRS 9 and these relationships are therefore treated as continuing hedges. The foreign currency forwards in place as at 30 June 2018 qualified as cash flow hedges under IFRS 9. Consistent with prior periods, the Group has continued to designate the change in fair value of the entire forward contract in the Group's cash flow hedge relationships and, as such, the adoption of the hedge accounting requirements of IFRS 9 had no significant impact on the Group's financial information. IFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" IFRS 15 replaces the provisions of IAS 18, which resulted in changes in accounting policies that relate to revenue recognition, contract costs and presentation of contract assets and liabilities. The new standard is based on the principle that revenue is recognized when the control of a good or service transfers to a customer. The Group's revenue is generated from the sales of products to its customers through wholesale, retail (excluding eshop) and eshop channels and licensing income. The Group's management has assessed that th e adoption of IFRS 15 has no significant impact on the Group's revenue recognition policy. Accounting for customer loyalty programme In previous reporting periods, the consideration received from the sale of goods was allocated to the points and the goods sold using the residual method. Under this method, a part of the consideration equalling the fair value of the points was allocated to the points. The residual part of the consideration was allocated to the goods sold. Under IFRS 15, the total consideration is allocated to the points and goods based on the relative stand-alone selling prices. There is no significant impact resulted from the adoption. Accounting for sales returns The Group grants its retail and wholesale customers with rights o f return in a designated time period. Prior to the adoption of IFRS 15, the Group used expected value method to estimate the value of returns and recognized net liabilities under creditors and accrued charges in the consolidated statement of financial position. Upon the adoption of IFRS 15, the Group recognizes return liabilities and assets for the rights to recover products from customers upon return separately in the consolidated statement of financial position. The impact of the reclassification on the consolidated statement of financial position is as follows: At 1 July 2018 Debtors, Creditors deposits and and accrued prepayments charges HK$ million HK$ million Opening balance - IAS 18 1,418 2,919 Increase in right of return assets and return liabilities with the adoption of IFRS 15 38 38 Opening balance - after IFRS 15 1,456 2,957 8 1. Basis of preparation (continued) The Group has not early adopted the following IASs, International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretations and IFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material 1 January 2020 (Amendments) IAS 19 (Amendments) Plan Amendment, Curtailment or 1 January 2019 Settlement IAS 28 (Amendments) Long-term Interests in Associates and 1 January 2019 Joint Ventures IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments 1 January 2019 IFRS 3 (Amendments) Definition of Business 1 January 2020 IFRS 9 (Amendments) Prepayment Features with Negative 1 January 2019 Compensation IFRS 10 and IAS 28 Sales or Contribution of Assets between To be determined (Amendments) an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture IFRS 16 Leases 1 January 2019 IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 IFRSs (Amendments) Annual Improvements to 1 January 2019 IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Amongst these new and revised standards and amendments, IFRS 16 is of higher relevancy to the Group's operations. The following describes the key changes that may impact the consolidated financial statements of the Group. 9 1. Basis of preparation (continued) IFRS 16 "Leases" IFRS 16 requires almost all leases of lessees to be recognized on the statement of financial position, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. Under the new standard, an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognized. The only exceptions are short -term and low-value leases. The accounting for lessors will not significantly change. The Group is assessing the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 which is expected to lead to a material increase in both assets and liabilities at 1 July 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had operating lease commitments of HK$5,578 million. Based on information currently available, the Group expects to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of approximately HK$4,270 million and HK$5,092 million respectively on 1 July 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 will have no impact on the Group's cash flows except to present part of cash outflows as financing instead of operating. The actual impact upon the initial adoption of this standard however may differ as the assessment to date is based on the information currently available to the Group, and further impacts may be identified before the standard is initially applied in the Group's interim financial report for the six months ending 31 December 2019. Fixed lease expenses in the consolidated income statement will be replaced by depreciation and interest expenses. Adoption of the new standard will have effects to the financial performance of the Group by increasing EBITDA and EBIT, while, when comparing to the IAS 17, higher expenses will be incurred in the early years of lease terms, diminishing over the lease terms and will result lower expenses i n the later part of the lease terms. The Group does not intend to adopt the standard before its effective date. The Group intends to apply the modified retrospective approach and will not restate comparative amounts for the year prior to first adoption. 10 2. Revenue and segment information The Group is principally engaged in retail and wholesale distribution and licensing of quality fashion and non-apparel products designed under its own internationally -known Esprit brand name in Germany, Rest of Europe*, Asia Pacific and via eshop platforms. 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Revenue from external customers Germany 4,426 5,281 Rest of Europe 3,559 4,199 Asia Pacific 1,102 1,674 eshop 3,728 4,169 Licensing and others 117 132 ──────── ──────── 12,932 15,455 ════════ ════════ Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal management reports provided to the chief operating decision -maker. The chief operating decision - maker who is responsible for assessing performance and allocating resources for the reporting segments has been identified as the Executive Directors of the Group. The Group has been undergoing transformation in the past few years that the management and reporting structures have been reorganized. Currently, the chief operating decision - maker determines that the operating segments are Germany, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific and global eshop which are consistent with the latest management organization and reporting structures. Corporate services, sourcing and licensing activities are also determined as a separate operating segment. In addition, within the regions, the chief operating decision-maker also reviews the business in the retail and wholesale channel perspective which are also operating segments. The eshops in Germany, Rest of Europe and Asia Pacific are aggregated into one reporting segment under global eshop. Inter-segment transactions are entered into under the normal commercial terms and conditions that would also be available to unrelated third parties. * The Rest of Europe region includes our business in America. 11 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) For the year ended 30 June 2019 Corporate services, sourcing, Rest of Asia licensing Germany Europe Pacific eshop and others Group HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million million million million million Total revenue Retail 2,226 1,805 1,003 3,728 - 8,762 Wholesale 2,200 1,754 99 - - 4,053 Licensing and others - - - - 5,776 5,776 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 4,426 3,559 1,102 3,728 5,776 18,591 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Inter -segment revenue - - - - (5,659) (5,659) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Revenue from external customers Retail 2,226 1,805 1,003 3,728 - 8,762 Wholesale 2,200 1,754 99 - - 4,053 Licensing and others - - - - 117 117 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 4,426 3,559 1,102 3,728 117 12,932 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Segment results Retail (150) (132) (101) 679 - 296 Wholesale 477 122 5 - - 604 Licensing and others - - - - (1,487) (1,487) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── EBIT/(LBIT) of the underlying operations 327 (10) (96) 679 (1,487) (587) Provision for store closures and leases, net Retail (686) (174) (35) - - (895) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── One-off costs in relation to staff reduction plans Retail (74) 9 (3) (7) - (75) Wholesale (1) (5) (1) - - (7) Licensing and others - - - - (272) (272) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total (75) 4 (4) (7) (272) (354) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Inventory provision Retail - - (4) (1) - (5) Licensing and others - - - - (154) (154) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total - - (4) (1) (154) (159) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 12 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) For the year ended 30 June 2019 Corporate services, sourcing, Rest of Asia licensing Germany Europe Pacific eshop and others Group HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million million million million million Impairment of property, plant and equipment Retail (66) (33) (5) - - (104) Wholesale - (5) - - - (5) Licensing and others - - - - (1) (1) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total (66) (38) (5) - (1) (110) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Write back of provision for closure costs of operations in Australia and New Zealand Retail - - 23 - - 23 Licensing and others - - - - 2 2 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total - - 23 - 2 25 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── (LBIT)/EBIT of the Group (500) (218) (121) 671 (1,912) (2,080) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Interest income 49 Finance costs (35) ──────── Loss before taxation (2,066) ════════ Capital expenditure Retail 27 31 11 12 6 87 Wholesale 6 5 9 - 4 24 Licensing and others - - 4 - 48 52 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 33 36 24 12 58 163 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Depreciation Retail 52 52 26 12 - 142 Wholesale 9 9 2 - - 20 Licensing and others - - - - 293 293 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 61 61 28 12 293 455 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ 13 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) For the year ended 30 June 201 8 Corporate services, sourcing, Rest of Asia licensing Germany Europe Pacific eshop and others Group HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million million million million million Total revenue Retail 2,660 2,031 1,560 4,169 - 10,420 Wholesale 2,621 2,168 114 - - 4,903 Licensing and others - - - - 7,144 7,144 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 5,281 4,199 1,674 4,169 7,144 22,467 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Inter -segment revenue - - - - (7,012) (7,012) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Revenue from external customers Retail 2,660 2,031 1,560 4,169 - 10,420 Wholesale 2,621 2,168 114 - - 4,903 Licensing and others - - - - 132 132 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 5,281 4,199 1,674 4,169 132 15,455 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Segment results Retail (349) (181) (258) 668 1 (119) Wholesale 628 211 15 - - 854 Licensing and others - - - - (1,644) (1,644) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── EBIT/(LBIT) of the underlying operations 279 30 (243) 668 (1,643) (909) (Additional)/write back of provision for store closure and leases, net Retail (124) 1 (29) - - (152) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── One-off costs in relation to staff reduction plans Retail (46) (7) (4) - (1) (58) Wholesale (4) (9) - - (1) (14) Licensing and others - - - - (47) (47) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total (50) (16) (4) - (49) (119) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Inventory provision Retail - - (15) (6) - (21) Licensing and others - - - - (55) (55) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total - - (15) (6) (55) (76) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 14 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) For the year ended 30 June 2018 Corporate services, sourcing, Rest of Asia licensing Germany Europe Pacific eshop and others Group HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million Million million million million Impairment of property, plant and equipment Retail (50) (17) (8) - - (75) Licensing and others - - - - (15) (15) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total (50) (17) (8) - (15) (90) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Provision for closure costs of operations in Australia and New Zealand Retail - - (122) (2) - (124) Licensing and others - - - - (5) (5) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total - - (122) (2) (5) (129) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Impairment of goodwill Retail - - (37) (511) - (548) Wholesale - - (116) - - (116) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total - - (153) (511) - (664) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Impairment of customer relationships Wholesale - - (130) - - (130) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Gain on disposal of a property Retail - - 16 - - 16 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 15 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) For the year ended 30 June 201 8 Corporate services, sourcing, Rest of Asia licensing Germany Europe Pacific eshop and others Group HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million million million million million EBIT/(LBIT) of the Group 55 (2) (688) 149 (1,767) (2,253) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Interest income 58 Finance costs (31) ──────── Loss before taxation (2,226) ════════ Capital expenditure Retail 32 69 31 21 10 163 Wholesale 7 6 1 - 1 15 Licensing and others - 1 8 - 118 127 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 39 76 40 21 129 305 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Depreciation Retail 72 67 47 8 13 207 Wholesale 12 13 2 - 1 28 Licensing and others - - - - 293 293 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total 84 80 49 8 307 528 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ 16 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) Revenue from external customers is attributed to the following countries based on the location in which the sales originated: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Germany (Note 1) 4,426 5,281 Rest of Europe ───────── ───────── Benelux 1,113 1,332 Switzerland 572 634 France 531 675 Austria 470 535 Spain 189 211 Finland 173 196 Sweden 151 183 Italy 105 121 Poland 55 65 United Kingdom 50 63 Denmark 34 52 Others (Note 2) 116 132 ───────── ───────── 3,559 4,199 Asia Pacific ───────── ───────── China 380 585 Singapore 185 222 Malaysia 140 155 Taiwan 120 151 Hong Kong 102 173 Macau 59 73 Australia and New Zealand 35 241 Others (Note 3) 81 74 ───────── ───────── 1,102 1,674 eshop ───────── ───────── Germany 2,232 2,479 Benelux 509 562 France 205 231 Austria 199 207 Switzerland 190 204 China 101 175 United Kingdom 45 49 Poland 35 28 Denmark 34 38 Sweden 32 36 Finland 27 28 Spain 19 18 Italy 9 9 Australia and New Zealand 1 21 Others 90 84 ───────── ───────── 3,728 4,169 ───────── ───────── 17 2. Revenue and segment information (continued) 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Licensing and others Rest of Europe (Note 4) 87 101 Germany 30 31 ───────── ───────── 117 132 ───────── ───────── 12,932 15,455 ═════════ ═════════ Note 1: Germany revenue includes wholesale revenue from other European countries mainly from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Russia. Note 2: Others under Rest of Europe include revenue from other countries mainly Chile, Colombia and Canada. Note 3: Others under Asia Pacific include wholesale revenue from other countries mainly Thailand, India and the Philippines. Note 4: Revenue from Rest of Europe represents licensing income that comes from Asia Pacific, Europe other than Germany and America. 18 3. Operating loss (LBIT) 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million LBIT is arrived at after charging and (crediting) the following: Staff costs (Note) 2,806 3,087 Occupancy costs - operating lease charge (including variable rental of HK$109 million (2018: HK$177 million)) 1,607 1,986 - other occupancy costs 481 540 Provision for store closures and leases, net (Note) 895 152 Depreciation 455 528 Provision for obsolete inventories, net 141 96 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (Note) 110 90 Other net exchange losses/(gains) 39 (31) Provision for impairment of trade debtors, net 20 54 Auditor's remuneration 14 16 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 6 11 Decrease in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5 - (Write back of)/additional provision for closure costs of operations in Australia and New Zealand (Note 11) (25) 129 Impairment of goodwill (Note) - 664 Impairment of customer relationships (Note) - 130 Amortization of customer relationships - 30 Gain on disposal of a property (Note 12) - (16) ════════ ════════ Note : During the year, the Group executed a restructuring plan i) to reduce complexity and improve accountability in the Group by becoming a leaner organization and eliminate loss-making parts of the business to build a stronger foundation for the future. The Group recognized one-off costs in relation to staff reduction plans of HK$354 million of which HK$350 million was reported under staff costs and HK$4 million was reported under other operating costs, a net additional provision for store closures and onerous leases of HK$895 million (Note 10) and an impairment of property, plant and equipment of HK$110 million . In the last financial year, management has performed an updated impairment assessment based on the revised financial projection. Based on the asse ssment, impairment charges for the goodwill and customer relationships in association with the China operations of the Group were recognized, amounting to HK$664 million and HK$130 million respectively during the year ended 30 June 2018. 19 4. Finance costs 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Imputed interest on financial assets and financial liabilities 35 31 ════════ ════════ 5. Taxation 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Current tax Hong Kong profits tax Provision for current year - - Overseas taxation Provision for current year 134 84 Under-provision for prior years - 49 ──────── ──────── 134 133 Deferred tax Current year net (credit)/charge (56) 195 ──────── ──────── Taxation charge 78 328 ════════ ════════ Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the year, net of tax losses carried forward, if applicable. Overseas (outside of Hong Kong) taxation has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the year at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries in which the Group companies operate, net of tax losses carried forward, if applicable. 6. Dividends The Board did not declare and recommend the distribution of any dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 (2018: nil). 20 7. Loss per share Basic Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year less shares held for Share Award Scheme. 2019 2018 Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (HK$ million) (2,144) (2,554) ════════ ════════ Number of ordinary shares in issue at 1 July (million) 1,887 1,944 Adjustment for shares repurchased (million) - (38) Adjustment for shares held for Share Award Scheme (million) (8) (8) ──────── ──────── Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue less shares held for Share Award Scheme (million) 1,879 1,898 ════════ ════════ Basic loss per share (HK$ per share) (1.14) (1.35) ════════ ════════ Diluted Diluted loss per share is calculated based on dividing the loss attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year (less shares held for Share Award Scheme) adjusted by the dilutive effect of share options and awarded shares. 2019 2018 Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (HK$ million) (2,144) (2,554) ════════ ════════ Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue less shares held for Share Award Scheme (million) 1,879 1,898 Adjustments for share options and awarded shares (million) - - ──────── ──────── Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (million) 1,879 1,898 ════════ ════════ Diluted loss per share (HK$ per share) (1.14) (1.35) ════════ ════════ Diluted loss per share of the year ended 30 June 2019 was the same as the basic loss per share since the share options and awarded shares had anti -dilutive effect. 21 8. Debtors, deposits and prepayments 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Trade debtors 1,205 1,178 Less: provision for impairment of trade debtors (179) (204) ──────── ──────── 1,026 974 Deposits 92 123 Prepayments 164 126 Right of return assets 88 - Other debtors and receivables 249 335 ──────── ──────── 1,619 1,558 Non-current portion of deposits (68) (82) Non-current portion of prepayments (38) (46) Non-current portion of other debtors and receivables (14) (12) ──────── ──────── Current portion 1,499 1,418 ════════ ════════ The aging analysis by invoice date of trade debtors net of provision for impairment is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million 0-30 days 725 628 31-60 days 113 126 61-90 days 74 79 Over 90 days 114 141 ──────── ──────── 1,026 974 ════════ ════════ As of 30 June 2019, trade debtors net of provision for impairment of HK$232 million (30 June 2018: HK$169 million) were past due but not impaired. The aging analysis of these trade debtors is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million 1-30 days 167 95 31-60 days 16 8 61-90 days 4 15 Over 90 days 45 51 ──────── ──────── Amount past due but not impaired 232 169 ════════ ════════ The Group's sales to retail customers are made in cash, bank transfer or by credit card. The Group also grants credit period, which is usually 30 to 60 days to certain wholesale and franchise customers. 22 9. Creditors and accrued charges 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Trade creditors 425 722 Accruals 1,267 1,436 Return liabilities 202 - Other creditors and payables 610 761 ──────── ──────── 2,504 2,919 ════════ ════════ The aging analysis by invoice date of trade creditors is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million 0-30 days 335 460 31-60 days 54 194 61-90 days 27 39 Over 90 days 9 29 ──────── ──────── 425 722 ════════ ════════ 10. Provision for store closures and leases Movements in provision for store closures and leases are as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million At 1 July 397 393 Provision for store closures and leases, net 895 152 Amounts used during the year (348) (152) Exchange translation (4) 4 ──────── ──────── At 30 June 940 397 ════════ ════════ During the year, the Group executed a restructuring plan i) to reduce complexity and improve accountability in the Group by becoming a leaner organization and ii) eliminate loss-making parts of the business to build a stronger foundation for the future. The Group recognized a net additional provision of HK$895 million (2018: HK$152 million) for store closures and onerous leases in relation to loss -making stores in Europe and Asia. During the year, the Group recognized unwinding of discount totaling HK$35 million (2018: HK$27 million) which was recognized under amounts used during the year. The provision for store closures and leases was made in connection with the store closures and provision for onerous leases for loss -making stores. 23 10. Provision for store closures and leases (continued) As at 30 June 2019, the provision expected to be settled within twelve months after the date of the statement of financial position is HK$783 million (2018: HK$57 million) and the provision expected to be settled more than twelve months after the date of the statement of financial position is HK$157 million (2018: HK$340 million). 11. Provision for closure costs of operations in Australia and New Zealand In order to allow management to concentrate efforts and resources in developing other markets in Asia with profitable growth opportunities for the future, and avoid incurring further losses from the non-performing operations in Australia and New Zealand, management has decided to divest the operations in Australia and New Zealand during the year ended 30 June 2018. In this connection, the Group recognized total closure costs of HK$129 million which included impairment of property, plant and equipment of HK$18 million, inventory write down of HK$23 million, and additional provision for lease obligations, staff severance and retention, legal and professional fees totaling HK$88 million. The operations in Australia and New Zealand have completely been closed down in September 2019. During the year ended 30 June 2019, the Group has recognized an over-provision of the closure costs of HK$25 million in the consolidated income statement. 12. Disposal of a property On 20 September 2017, the Group sold a property in Taiwan to an independent third party at a consideration of HK$34 million. The gain on disposal of the property, after deducting related expenses incurred for disposal, amounted to HK$16 million and was recognized in the consolidated income statement for the year ended 30 June 2018. Total consideration amount of HK$34 million were received in cash during the year. 24 LETTER FROM CHAIRMAN Dear Shareholders, The last financial year marked a year of significant changes for the Group and will be remembered as being pivotal towards the turnaround and restoration of the longer-term profitability of Esprit. Our mission last year was to formulate a plan to realign our strategic direction and priorities, and to ensure that we have the right talent on board to drive a timely and efficient execution in order to deliver positive results. I am delighted to report to you that FY18/19 has been a year of positive initial advances on both fronts. Testimony to this progress is that we now have a clear strategy plan ("Strategy Plan") and the right team in place to return Esprit to sustainable growth and profitability. The concerted efforts of the team in the past year have laid a solid foundation of our future business model and have resulted in early signs of improvement in our business performance. Strategy Following appointment of our new Group CEO, Anders Kristiansen, in June 2018, the management team has conducted reviews of the Company's strategy in the context of a rapidly changing market. We realized that it is vital to establish our ability to deliver appealing high -quality products with an attractive price -value proposition and across channels, to ensure the Esprit brand is well placed for the years ahead. The Board and management were united that bold changes were needed to, first and foremost, reduce losses and to right siz e the organization for high-qualitycost-effective execution of our plan and, in parallel, to build a new business model to sharpen our brand, improve our products and enhance our customer and brand experience to regain the confidence of consumers and our competitiveness in the market. We are gratified to see that these changes are already yielding results contributing to improvements in the operational metrics as they have laid the foundation for our road to recovery. Results and Financial Position Overall market conditions have remained challenging in the past year. On the one hand, our target customer demographics are evolving rapidly as the industry continues to undergo extensive transition driven by increased digitalization which is intensifying price competition. On the other hand, the macroeconomic picture remains uncertain amid escalation of trade tensions which has damaged economic growth and weighed on consumer sentiment and spending. Against the backdrop of this challenging operating environment, we have taken effective measures and have achieved a financial result better than last year's performance. The Group's underlying operations reported a loss before exceptional items, interest and taxation ("Underlying LBIT") of HK$(587) million, as comp ared with HK$(909) million in the previous financial year. It is also important to note that the Strategy Plan and the relevant measures have only started to take effect in the second half of the year, hence the second half of FY18/19 ("2H FY18/19") is more representative of the beneficial effects of the Strategy Plan. To this end, 2H FY18/19 recorded an Underlying LBIT of HK$(255) million, as compared with HK$(773) million for the same period last year, reflecting a positive trend of improvement. 25 This improvement in performance was primarily the result of our proactive and decisive cost control initiatives highlighted by actions to eliminate loss -making stores as well as bold measures to right -size the organization and our global distribution network, including downsizing of corporate offices so as to achieve savings across all key cost lines ("Restructuring Plan"). Taken as a whole, these initiatives resulted in Regular OPEX savings of HK$(1,742) million or -16.6% yoy in local currency terms ("LCY"); thus we are well on track to achieve the targeted annualized expenses savings of HK$2 billion over two years from the FY17/18 level. These savings have significantly reduced our cost base and will provide a leaner platform that we can leverage in the future as we embark on top-line growth. As previously announced, the Company has taken provisions for one -off restructuring costs in connection with the Restructuring Plan, which makes up the majority of the net exceptional expense totaling HK$(1,493) million for the year. Taking into account the net exceptional expense, LBIT of the Group was HK$(2,080) million. As the Group recorded a loss for the full financial year, the Board has not recommended the payment of a final dividend. The Group remains debt free with a net cash balance of HK$3,282 million as at 30 June 2019. While maintaining a healthy financial position, prudent cash management has continued to be our top priority, and during the year, the Group has invested HK$563 million in the Restructuring Pla n which is necessary to reduce losses and build a healthy platform for future growth. Human Resources As ever, our success is enabled by the passion and commitment of the professionals who work for Esprit. Towards that end, we are happy to see a wealth of new talent join the Esprit family during the year. Most notably in that regard, I would like to welcome our new Chief Product and Brand Officer, our new Regional CEO for Europe and the Americas, and our new Regional CEO for Asia, who have joined us during the year. They are all professionals with extensive experience and expertise in their own respective fields, and I look forward to their contributions in moving the company forward. Our Board has also evolved during the financial year. Mr Paul Cheng an d Dr José María Castellano Ríos have decided to retire from the Board during the financial year. Paul had been an Independent Non -Executive Director of the Company ("INED") since November 2002 and was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Board since July 2008. He has helped steer the Company through its growth as well as in challenging times. His energy, sincere commitment, steadfast support and industry insight have been second-to-none during his tenure. I would like to personally thank Paul for all that he has contributed to Esprit and he will be missed by us all. I would also like to thank Dr Castellano for his positive contribution to Esprit and we have greatly appreciated his wise counsel since his appointment as INED in December 2014. We will continue to adjust the composition of our Board in light of our desire for greater diversity, skills and experience to support our strategy, and to ensure that we have the capability to deliver both growth and operational leverage in the future. 26 Shareholder Engagement The Board enthusiastically encourages and supports management's efforts to engage more closely with our shareholders to keep closely appraised of their expectations, and to ensure that we exercise judgement in the best interest of the Company, as well as that of our stakeholders. As part of our ongoing Investor Relations efforts, we maintain regular and ongoing conversations with investors and the market in order to provide them with transparent and timely information, especially at this period of business transition. In the first half of this financial year, we conducted an Investors Day in November 2018 to update the market on our strategic focus which was well -received by shareholders, investors and analysts. Closing Finally, I would like to thank all our employees for their hard work over the last financial year. Our Company is a global family where the unique contribution of every colleague is highly valued. I would also like to thank our business partners, our customers and our shareholders for their loyalty and support during these challenging times. Looking ahead, the economic conditions are expected to remain challenging, but the intense efforts exerted over the past year have laid a solid foundation of our future business model and have resulted in positive initial progress. Our commitment to move forward with our strategy plan remains intact as we firmly believe that this plan is vital to creating long -term value for all stakeholders. I have full confidence that with our strengthened management team and razor -sharp focus on achieving our goals, we are well along the road to recovery. Dr Raymond OR Ching Fai Executive Chairman 18 September 2019 27 LETTER FROM GROUP CEO Dear Shareholders, Looking back over my first year here at Esprit, I am extremely proud of our team and the positive progress we have made across operational and financial metrics. In November 2018, we formulated and laid out a strategy plan (the "Strategy Plan") to rebuild our business model and create an effective organization, while restructuring our costs base and eliminating loss -making stores. Our vision is to reestablish Esprit to become an iconic brand again. It is evident that bold changes are needed and I strongly believe our ambition can be achieved over time by: (i) sharpening Esprit's brand identity and putting the customer at the center of everything we do; (ii) improving the product offering and how it relates to our customers and brand positioning; (iii) reducing complexity and improving accountability by becoming a leaner and more efficient organization; and (iv) eliminating loss-making areas of the business to build a stronger foundation for the future. In the first year of implementation, despite the difficult retail environment and global macroeconomic headwinds, the Board and the management team of Esprit have maintained a strong commitment to diligently executing the Strategy Plan. We have taken tough but necessary decisions, and in the process, we unfortunately have had to say farewell to many of our good colleagues, nevertheless we have come far and we have accomplished a lot in a short time. I am very pleased to report that good positive progress has been made and the Strategy Plan is on track. Amongst the year's highlights: We have closed 169 non -profitable stores and trimmed headcount for non -store employees translating into reduction in cost by almost one-third, including new hires for investment in projects for future growth. We have simplified the organization structure and streamlined work flow to facilitate faster decision making. We have redefined Esprit's positioning based on findings of an in-depth consumer survey and launched new campaigns with points of view that reinforce the new brand direction. With respect to products, we have significantly reduced the number of options and created new in -season collections, quality is back on the top of our agenda, and, most importantly, we have a new product strategy that is game changing and brings us to the market with a fresh start. Our profitable wholesale business is now playing a central role in the new direction of the Group. We strive to be best -in-class in what we offer to our wholesale partners through many initiatives currently in progress. L ast but not least, we are forging ahead with our commitment to empowering our leaders and cultivating a solutions-oriented mindset, while fostering a joyful, happy and heathy culture amongst employees around the globe by promoting a vibrantly positive attitude towards everything we do. While there are still many tasks to complete and we will continue to work hard and diligently on them, the steps we have taken under new management so far are showing promising early signs and contributing to the improvement in the performance across our operation. 28 Financial Performance Although Group revenue was affected by bold decisions to close -down unprofitable stores and exit the Australia and New Zealand ("ANZ") markets leading to decline in selling space and therefore revenue, it is encouraging to see that the decline in Group Revenue of -12.9%year-on-year ("yoy") in local currency terms ("LCY") compares favorably against the corresponding reduction in total controlled space of 14.3% yoy. This marks the first time since FY15/16 where the Group recorded a revenue decline that is less than the corresponding space reduction. Another positive note worth mentioning is that the rate of revenue decline has continued to narrow quarter-on-quarter throughout the financial year (Q1: -16.2%, Q2: -12.5%, Q3: -11.6%, Q4: -10.8%), reflecting a positive trend of improvement and such quarter-on-quarter improvement was mainly driven by Germany which accounted for the largest share of the Group revenue. There was also improvement in comparable store sales. The fourth quarter was a quarter where we recorded positive comparable store sales growth in Europe of +1.4% yoy including both retail and eshop. For European Retail (excluding eshop), comparable store sales growth has substantially improved from -9.9% yoy in LCY in 1H FY18/19 to -1.1% yoy in LCY in 2H FY18/19; the improvement in 2H FY18/19 was mainly driven by the highly positive month of June 2019 where European Retail (excluding eshop) recorded a positive comparable store sales gr owth of +3.5% (Germany: +4.8% and Rest of Europe: +1.9%). It is worth mentioning that this positive performance was achieved despite having two fewer trading days as compared with the same month last year (one more Sunday and one more public holiday due to shift of Whit Monday from May last year to June this year). Similarly, for Eshop Europe, we were encouraged by the positive performance for the fourth quarter which reported a sales growth of +3.9% yoy in LCY (Q1: -14.1%, Q2: -3.8%, Q3: -6.0%, Q4: +3.9%). Gross profit margin was 50.3%, lower than last year by -1.1% points in LCY mainly due to clearance of inventory in the 1H FY18/19 as part of the Strategy Plan. We were encouraged by the positive half -on-half development (1H FY18/19: -1.6% points, 2H FY18/19: -0.4% point) primarily driven by fewer markdowns/discounts for the new products partly offset by investment in quality. With respect to costs, as a result of our bold decision to reduce headcount, closure/resizing of unprofitable stores, and our overall discipline on co st reduction measures, we were able to achieve savings in regular operating expenses (" Regular OPEX") of HK$1,742 million yoy or -16.6% yoy in LCY. As a result, we now have a much healthier cost base and are well on track to achieve the announced annualize d expense savings target of HK$2 billion over two years from the FY17/18 level. In terms of profitability, pressure from the decline in revenue and the slightly lower gross profit margin were outweighed by the significant reduction in Regular OPEX. The results show an underlying LBIT of HK$(587) million before exceptional items, much improved compared with the previous financial year FY17/18 of HK$(909) million. Overall, it is truly encouraging to see how the Strategy Plan is being realized and how the brand's core competencies and potential have already begun to unfold. 29 Strategic Update As the financial performance indicates, we have made a positive start to the execution of the Strategy Plan. Sharpen ESPRIT Brand Identity The starting point of the Strategy Plan is the new direction of the ESPRIT brand. Based on findings of an in-depth consumer research and market segmentation, we have redefined both the positioning of the ESPRIT brand and who we are targeting as our customer. ESPRIT is not fast fashion. ESPRIT is not a discounter. ESPRIT stands for "Radical Positivity - Loving Our Customer - Quality Always." Our purpose is "To Deliver Joy" and our vision is to "Offer products that make people feel good every day." With this new brand ethos, our mission is to deliver a consistent experience across brand, product and channels with a clear handwriting. Enhance Customer Experience We are adopting a brand-based, customer focused, and data driven approach to improve consumers' experience online and offline. On the one hand, we have embarked on brand campaigns (e.g., joining forces with UN Wo men Germany on the WE ALL campaign to raise awareness for empowerment of women and gender equality) and product collaboration (e.g., teaming up with design duo Craig & Karl on a limited-edition collection comprising unisex pieces in bright colors and bold graphics to promote messages of love, equality and unity) with fashion statements that support the new direction of the brand. On the other hand, we are stepping up efforts to improve direct communication with customers via social media, as well as introducing enhanced and more precisely targeted experiences across key touch points. Our online presence will be refreshed in the second half of FY19/20 to generate increased customer engagement. In terms of brick and mortar retail, a new store concept is under development. The first pilot store has already been opened in Beijing in August 2019 to test run the concept, and roll -out in other countries is expected to commence during FY19/20. We are also revamping our CRM loyalty program from a promotional to a true loyalty tool with data driven marketing capabilities. This series of initiatives clearly shows how we are putting the customer at the center of everything we do. Improving the Product Offering Crucial to our future success is our ability to revamp our p roduct offering to ensure everything we do is customer focused and relevant in terms of style, price and quality. In order to assure brand and product consistency, all product design and development as well as execution of the brand strategy across all pro duct divisions and consumer touch points have been more closely integrated. To lead this new function, in March 2019, we welcomed our new Chief Product and Brand Officer, who brings with her a wealth of experience in product design, branding as well as market communication. Under her leadership, the Group has formulated a new product strategy for Esprit. Based on the redefined brand direction, we are creating a unique and easily conveyed brand expression; establishing a clear divisional strategy; launching new labels and product categories; integrating science back into creating our collections; and most importantly, improving quality is back at the top of our agenda. I am tremendously thrilled about this new product strategy because it is a game changer for the brand. We will embark on a fresh start introducing a new and exciting concept to the market. It marks yet another milestone for us. 30 Best in class Wholesale Our profitable wholesale business is now playing a central role in the new direction of the Group. Many initiatives are in progress to better serve our wholesale partners. We have performed a thorough segmentation of our partner portfolio to assess improvement in service for each type of customer. Towards that end, we have already adjusted our delivery schedules to ensure our partners receive appropriate priority. We are also well on the way to implementing e -billing which will lead to efficiencies and cost savings. A pilot for our digital ordering tool has been completed in the Nordic countries and rolled out with early successful results. At the same time, stronger collaboration with third party wholesale ecommerce partners is already underway. To demonstrate our determination, we held a major event, "Esprit Partner Day" in Germany last Spring to share and discuss our vision and new directions with them in depth. Their initial response has been highly positive and supportive. Our selected partners have recently improved their order intake; Europe Wholesale (excluding eshop) accounted for 97.5% of t otal wholesale (excluding eshop) revenue, reported a much lower rate of decline yoy in LCY in the second half as compared to first half (1HFY1819: -16.2%, 2HFY18/19: -11.1%), reflecting a positive trend of improvement. Restructure the Cost Base The Group has undertaken an in-depth review of the entire cost base to identify potential cost saving opportunities. It is evident that our cost base was far too excessive given the current business scale, and bold decisions were needed to eliminate loss-making stores and to rationalize operations so as to become a leaner and more efficient organization. We have conducted comprehensive assessment of the loss-making retail stores to consider measures such as rent reduction, downsizing or closure. While negotiation with some landlords are still ongoing, we have already reached agreements for 206 stores, of which 169 were closed, 14 received rental reduction, 3 resized during the financial year, and the remaining 20 are either expected to be closed or with rent reduction, which is our preference, in FY19/20. Continuous efforts will be made to eliminate loss -making stores in order to improve profitability. With respect to headcount reduction, voluntary programs as well as social plans were rolled out to non -store staff in Europe during the financial year. In Asia, staff reduction efforts along with downsizing of the Hong Kong office and the closure of the ANZ operation have been completed. Overall, we have so far already trimmed headcount of non-store employees by 28% (net of new hires in certain areas to fuel sales growth), well on track to achieve the target for reduction of non-store employees. These savings are already evident in the occupancy and personnel costs lines, which will provide operating leverage in the future. 31 Build a Powerful Organization Throughout the financial year, we have redefined the organization structure for best performance as well as building the team to develop and deliver our strategy. The leaner organization structure has simplified decision making and increased efficiency. We now have a streamlined management team with new leadership on brand, product and the geographic markets, i.e., Europe and Asia. We are forging ahead with our commitment to empowering our leaders, prom oting a vibrantly positive mindset amongst employees and cultivating a solution -oriented culture. Secondly, the future of Esprit is all about "Radical Positivity"; hence nothing is more important to me than having a team that embraces this same attribute. As such, efforts have been made to advocate a positive and solutions -orientedmind-set within the organization, where we stand united as a family and we support each other to restore the competitiveness of Esprit. Sustainability Is in Our DNA Operating our business responsibly and in a sustainable manner has always been an integral part of the Esprit culture, simply because it is good for the planet and right for future generations. This is something that has always been important to Esprit since our inception, and Esprit has always been at the forefront of the topic. We have done a lot of amazing things, but we have probably not talked so much about it in the past. Hence efforts are being made to communicate the relevant initiatives to the market, so that we can build awareness and enthusiasm among our customers and inspire them to act sustainably in their own endeavors. As we continue to work towards building a circular economy for the fashion sector, taking into account environmental protection, worker well-being, efficiency of resources, and technological innovation, we are also monitoring the latest developments, best practices, customer concerns, and pressing agenda items in the realm of sustainability - even beyond fashion. We are pleased to have passed the 50% mark in terms of our sustainable cotton, on our way to the 100% goal we set for July 2021. Even more broadly, we have seen and been inspired by the actions of young people around the globe who are standing up and taking measures to address climate change and demonstrating to all of us both what passion really is, and what it can accomplish. We have been invigorated by the #FridaysforFuture campaign, and by the increasing alignment between our sustainability concerns, and those of our customers. Together, we are making a difference. In respect of our efforts on sustainability, the Group is pleased to have been awarded the "ESG Report of the Year Awards, Best in ESG Awards and Best in Reporting Awards" organized by BDO (Binder Dijker Otte) Limited and co-organized by the South China Morning Post. This accolade recognizes the Group's efforts in upholding the best practices in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). 32 Closing Overall, I am very happy with the progress we have made since we announced our Strategy Plan, and we have delivered on what we set out to achieve this financial year. I am convinced that we are on a far better footing now compared with where we were 12 months ago. From the outset, I have been deeply impressed by the strong passion and enthusiasm of the people at Esprit, and none of this past year's achievements would have been possible without their commitment and hard work. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of them for their dedication and contributions throughout the year. I would also like to thank the Board of Directors and my colleagues in the Executive Management team for their guidance and support. While there is much more to do, the positive development for the financial year just past demonstrated the effectiveness of the Strategic Plan and our ability in execution. I believe the future is super bright for Esprit. Our goal for FY19/20 is to continue our transformation journey, implementing the Strategy Plan consistently but rapidly, and continually refining it whenever deemed necessary. Barring unexpected circumstances, we are on plan and on track to achieve our target of EBIT breakeven by FY21/22. The plan is ambitious, and times are challenging, but with the concerted efforts and passion from all our employees, as well as with the continued support from other stakeholders, I have full confidence that Esprit will succeed. Our teams are committed and energized by the opportunity ahead. Anders Christian KRISTIANSEN Executive Director and Group CEO 18 September 2019 33 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OVERVIEW During FY18/19, the Group presented and began execution of the Strategy Plan to restore Esprit to sustainable growth and profitability. As mentioned in this financial year's Interim Report, the first two fiscal years of the Strategy Plan are expected to be characterized by the strategic measures to build a leaner organization and resizing the retail store footprint, which will result in a decline in revenue wi th one- off restructuring costs. Correspondingly, Esprit's business in FY18/19 was impacted by (i) the Group's bold decision to close unprofitable stores and resize the retail store footprint which led to a year -on-year ("yoy") reduction in total controlled space of -14.3%, and (ii) Exceptional Items totaling HK$(1,493) million primarily related to staff reduction plans, closure of global distribution network (including corporate offices), and writing off of aged inventory. Taken as a whole, the Group's rev enue recorded a yoy decline of -12.9% excluding the effect of foreign exchange ( "FX"), which compares favorably against the corresponding reduction in total controlled space of -14.3% yoy. In terms of profitability, pressure from revenue decline was outwei ghed by successful reduction in Regular OPEX. As a result of the Group's bold decision to reduce staff headcount and resize or close unprofitable stores, key elements of the overall discipline on cost reduction measures, savings in Regular OPEX of HK$( 1,742) million or -16.6% yoy were achieved excluding the FX effect. All in all, the results showed an underlying LBIT of HK$(587) million before Exceptional Items, much improved compared with that of the last financial year FY17/18 of HK$( 909) million. It is important to note that the Strategy Plan and the relevant measures only started to take effect in the second half of the financial year, and the business is already showing half-on-half and quarter-on-quarter improvements in different aspects of the underlying operation. Management is encouraged by these promising early signs which inspires confidence that the Group is on the right track. 34 RESULTS OF OPERATION The following table summarizes the results of the Group for FY18/19 and FY17/18, with a differentiation of "Regular OPEX" and "Exceptional Items". Regular OPEX comprises recurring expenses of the underlying operation ("Underlying Operation"). Exceptional Items are exceptional gains and expenses arising from non -regular operational activities of the Group comprising those related to the net provisions for store closures and onerous leases, provision for one -off costs in relation to staff reduction plans, inventory provision, impairment of fixed assets, and write -back of one-off costs in relation to closure of Australia and New Zealand ("ANZ") operations. For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Change in % Local HK$ million HK$ million HK$ currency Revenue 12,932 15,455 -16.3% -12.9% Cost of goods sold (6,431) (7,534) -14.6% -11.1% Gross profit 6,501 7,921 -17.9% -14.7% Gross profit margin 50.3% 51.3% -1.0% pt -1.1% pts Regular OPEX Staff costs (2,456) (2,968) -17.2% -13.9% Occupancy costs (2,088) (2,526) -17.4% -14.2% Logistics expenses (821) (1,029) -20.2% -17.2% Marketing and advertising expenses (634) (900) -29.6% -26.7% Depreciation (455) (528) -13.9% -10.4% Other operating costs (634) (879) -27.8% -24.9% Subtotal (7,088) (8,830) -19.7% -16.6% (LBIT) of Underlying Operations (587) (909) Exceptional items i) Net provision for store closures and onerous leases (895) (152) ii) One-off costs in relation to staff reduction plans (354) (119) iii) Inventory provision (159) (76) iv) Impairment of property, plant and equipment (110) (50) v) Write back of / (additional) provision for one-off costs in relation to closure of ANZ operations 25 (129) vi) Impairment of China goodwill and customer relationships - (794) vii) Provision for SAP applications - (26) viii) Fixed assets impairment for small loss-making stores - (14) ix) Net gain on disposal of properties 16 Subtotal (1,493) (1,344) LBIT of the Group (2,080) (2,253) Net interest income 14 27 Loss before taxation (2,066) (2,226) Net taxation (78) (328) Net loss (2,144) (2,554) 35 REVENUE ANALYSIS For the financial year ended 30 June 2019 ("FY18/19" or "Period Under Review"), the Group recorded revenue of HK$ 12,932 million (2018: HK$15,455 million), representing a decline of -12.9% yoy in local currency terms ("LCY") which compares favorably against the controlled space reduction of -14.3% yoy. This is the first-time since FY15/16 where the Group recorded a revenue decline that is less than the corresponding space reduction. The decline in Hong Kong dollar terms was moderately higher ( -16.3% yoy) due to the slight weakness of the Euro against the Hong Kong Dollar during the Period under Review (average rate decrease of -4.2% compared with last year). Also worth mentioning is that while FY18/19 recorded a revenue decline, the rate of decline during the year has continued to narrow quarter -on-quarter, reflecting a positive trend of improvement and such sequential improvement was mainly driven by the market in Germany which accounted for the largest share of the Group's revenue. It is worth highlighting that one of the key reasons behind the negative quarter-on-quarter trend seen in Asia Pacific was the closure of the ANZ market. Revenue change in % (yoy in LCY) First Quarter Second Quarter 1H FY18/19 Third Quarter Fourth Quarter FY18/19 By Region ^ Germany -16.8% -11.1% -13.9% -8.6% -4.4% -10.4% Rest of Europe -14.5% -7.1% -11.0% -8.0% -7.7% -9.5% Asia Pacific -20.0% -31.2% -26.6% -35.2% -44.9% -33.2% Total -16.2% -12.5% -14.4% -11.6% -10.8% -12.9% Regio n as a whol e includes re tail (excl. eshop), eshop, whole sale (excl . eshop) a nd licen sing operations Revenue by region and by distribution channel The business is organized into four operating segments: "Germany", "Rest of Europe" (including America and the Middle East), "Asia Pacific" ("APAC") and "Global Eshop". The following table summarizes the breakdown of revenue by operating segments, as well as the changes in each segment's revenue from the comparable period last year. 36 For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Revenue Change in % Net change % to Group % to Group in net sales HK$ million Revenue HK$ million Revenue HK$ Local currency area ^ Germany 6,687 51.7% 7,791 50.4% -14.2% -10.4% -11.6% Retail (excl. eshop) 2,226 17.2% 2,660 17.2% -16.3% -12.8% -14.8% Wholesale (excl. eshop) 2,200 17.0% 2,621 17.0% -16.1% -12.3% -9.3% eshop 2,232 17.2% 2,479 16.0% -10.0% -6.0% n.a. Licensing 29 0.3% 31 0.2% -3.1% 1.3% n.a. Rest of Europe 5,012 38.8% 5,769 37.3% -13.1% -9.5% -10.8% Retail (excl. eshop) 1,805 14.0% 2,031 13.1% -11.1% -7.6% -8.8% Wholesale (excl. eshop) 1,754 13.6% 2,168 14.0% -19.1% -15.5% -12.1% eshop 1,365 10.6% 1,469 9.5% -7.1% -2.8% n.a. Licensing and others 88 0.6% 101 0.7% -14.1% -13.8% n.a. Asia Pacific 1,233 9.5% 1,895 12.3% -34.9% -33.2% -33.3% Retail (excl. eshop) 1,003 7.7% 1,560 10.1% -35.7% -34.0% -35.5% Wholesale (excl. eshop) 99 0.8% 114 0.7% -12.7% -12.1% -20.7% eshop 131 1.0% 221 1.5% -40.7% -38.2% n.a. Total 12,932 100.0% 15,455 100.0% -16.3% -12.9% -14.3% Retail (excl. eshop) 5,034 38.9% 6,251 40.4% -19.5% -16.4% -18.1% Wholesale (excl. eshop) 4,053 31.4% 4,903 31.7% -17.3% -13.7% -10.9% eshop 3,728 28.8% 4,169 27.0% -10.6% -6.6% n.a. Licensing and others 117 0.9% 132 0.9% -11.5% -10.3% n.a. Net cha nge si nce 1 July 2018 n.a . Not applicable Germany, the largest market of the Group, accounted for 51.7% of total Group's revenue, recorded revenue of HK$ 6,687 million in FY18/19, representing a yoy decline of -10.4% in LCY. In terms of distribution channels, Retail (excluding eshop), Wholesale (excluding eshop), eshop and the Licensing businesses contributed 33.3%, 32.9%, 33.4%, and 0.4% of revenue in Germany, respectively. Germany Retail (excluding eshop) recorded revenue of HK$2,226 million, representing a decline of -12.8% yoy in LCY, which compares favorably against the reduction in net sales area of -14.8% yoy. The reduction in net sales area is in line with the Strategy Plan of the Group for closure of unprofitable retail stores. It is worth noting that while comparable store sales for the full financial year recorded a decline of -6.3% yoy in LCY, the rate of decline significantly narrowed from -10.7% yoy in LCY in the first half ("1H FY18/19") to -1.2% yoy in LCY in the second half ("2H FY18/19"). The improvement was mainly driven by the very positive month of June 2019 where Germany retail recorded a positive comparable stores growth of + 4.8% yoy in LCY. What is more encouraging is that this positive performance was achieved despite having two fewer trading days as compared with the same month last year (one more Sunday and one more public holiday due to shift of Whit Monday from May last year to June this year).

Asia Pacific ("APAC") comprising mainly China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Macau, Thailand, India, Myanmar and the Philippines, accounted for 9.5% of the Group's total revenue. The region recorded revenue of HK$ 1,233 million, representing a yoy decline of -33.2% in LCY. In terms of distribution channels, Retail (excluding eshop), Wholesale (excluding eshop), and eshop businesses contributed 81.3%, 8.1%, and 10.6% of the region's revenue, respectively. Asia Pacific Retail (excluding eshop) recorded revenue of HK$1,003 million , accounting for 7.7% of total Group's revenue, representing a decline of -34.0% yoy in LCY, mainly due to (i) reduction in net sales area of -35.5% yoy, and (ii) a decline in comparable store sales of -6.2% yoy excluding FX effects (China: -15.8%, Rest of APAC: -0.2%) due to decline in customer traffic. The significant reduction in net sales area include management's decision to exit the ANZ market. Excluding the ANZ market, where all stores were closed since the end of September 2018, Asia Pacific Retail (excluding eshop) revenue declined by -24.8% yoy excluding FX effects, with a corresponding space reduction of -28.4% yoy.

recorded revenue of HK$1,003 million accounting for 7.7% of total Group's revenue, representing a decline of -34.0% yoy in LCY, mainly due to (i) reduction in net sales area of -35.5% yoy, and (ii) a decline in comparable store sales of -6.2% yoy excluding FX effects (China: -15.8%, Rest of APAC: -0.2%) due to decline in customer traffic. The significant reduction in net sales area include management's decision to exit the ANZ market. Excluding the ANZ market, where all stores were closed since the end of September 2018, Asia Pacific Retail (excluding eshop) revenue declined by -24.8% yoy excluding FX effects, with a corresponding space reduction of -28.4% yoy. Asia Pacific Wholesale (excluding eshop) recorded revenue of HK$99 million , accounting for 0.8% of total Group's revenue, representing a decline of -12.1% yoy in LCY. The revenue development compares favorably against the corresponding controlled space reduction of -20.7% yoy, due to improved order intake from wholesale partner in Thailand partly offset by reduced order intake from others for some expected store closures. 38 Global Eshop, accounting for 28.8% of total Group's revenue (2018: 27.0%), comprises its directly managed ecommerce business in European and APAC countries including sales to third party online distributors in APAC. In FY18/19, this channel generated HK$3,728 million in revenue, representing a decline of -6.6% yoy in LCY. Eshop Europe (Germany and Rest of Europe) accounted for 96.5% of Global Eshop revenue and reported a decline of -4.8% yoy excluding FX effects. Whilst there was a decline in revenue for the full financial year, we were encouraged by the positive performance for the fourth quarter which recorded a revenue growth of +3.9% yoy excluding FX effects. Eshop Europe Change in % (yoy in LCY) First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Revenue -14.1% -3.8% -6.0% 3.9% Eshop APAC recorded revenue of HK$131 million, representing a decline of -38.2% yoy in LCY, accounting for 3.5% of Global Eshop revenue in FY18/19. The decline was mainly due to (i) the closure of Eshop in July 2018 for the ANZ market, and (ii) the decline in consumer traffic to the Eshop on Tmall. 39 PROFITABILITY ANALYSIS Gross Profit margin was 50.3%, lower than last year by -1.1% points in LCY. While there was a yoy decline in gross profit margin for the financial year, the decline was mainly attributable to the decline in the 1H FY18/19 (-1.6% points) when the Group was clearing old inventory as part of the Strategy Plan. The si tuation has much improved in the 2HFY18/19 where the gross profit margin decline had significantly narrowed to -0.4% point, thanks to less discount and markdown for the new products partly offset by investment in quality. Regular OPEX (excluding Exceptional Items) include staff costs, occupancy costs, logistics expenses, marketing and advertising expenses, depreciation and other operating costs. Regular OPEX amounted to HK$ (7,088) million in FY18/19, representing a significant yoy decline of -16.6% in LCY. Benefiting from the restructuring program, the Group continues to reduce operating expenses, with savings achieved across all of the major cost lines, including personnel cost ( -13.9% yoy in LCY), occupancy costs ( -14.2% yoy in LCY), logistic expenses (-17.2% yoy in LCY) and marketing & advertising expenses ( -26.7% yoy in LCY). The Group now has a much healthier cost base and are well on track to achieve the announced annualized expense savings target of HK$2 billion over two years from the FY17/18 level. LBIT of Underlying Operations (i.e., excluding the Exceptional Items) was HK$(587) million, much improved compared with HK$(909) million last year. Decrease in revenue and lower gross profit margin were outweighed by the significant reduction in Regular OPEX. Exceptional Items of HK$(1,493) million were recorded primarily in connection with the one-off restructuring costs as mentioned at the beginning of this "Management Discussion and Analysis" section, comprising of: i) a net additional provision for store closures and onerous leases & impairment of fixed assets totaling HK$(1,005) million; ii) a one-off cost in relation to staff reduction plans of HK$(354) million; iii) an inventory provision of HK$(159) million, and iv) a write -back of one-off costs in relation to closure of ANZ operations of HK$ 25 million. These restructuring costs are necessary to reduce losses and build a healthy platform for future growth. LBIT of the Group for FY18/19 was adversely impacted by Exceptional Items as previously discussed. Including the Exceptional Items, LBIT of the Group was HK$(2,080) million in FY18/19 as compared with LBIT of HK$(2,253) million in the same period last year. Interest was a net income of HK$14 million (FY17/18: HK$ 27 million), comprising interest earned on cash, bank balances and deposits of HK$ 49 million (FY17/18: HK$58 million), representing an effective interest rate of 1.4% per annum (FY17/18: 1.2%), offset by ii) non-cash interest expenses primarily related to time value of provision for store closures and onerous leases. Taking into account the net Taxation expense of HK$(78) million in FY18/19, (FY17/18: net taxation expense of HK$(328) million), Net Loss of the Group was HK$(2,144) million (FY17/18: net loss of HK$(2,554) million). 40 LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES ANALYSIS Net Cash: As at 30 June 2019, the Group remained debt free with net cash of HK$3,282 million (30 June 2018: HK$4,521 million), representing a net cash utilization of HK$(1,239) million for FY18/19, as compared with HK$(700) million for the last financial year. The cash utilization this year was partly due to cash used in the Restructuring Plan totaling HK$ 563 million (staff reduction: HK$ 123 million, store closure plan: HK$383 million, and exit of ANZ market: HK$ 57 million). Excluding cash used in the Restructuring Plan, net cash used in operating activities amounted to HK$580 million. Inventories: The inventory balance amounted to HK$1,845 million (30 June 2018: HK$2,296 million), representing a yoy reduction of -19.6% after reflecting a special write-off of aged inventory. In terms of units, the total inventory at the end of June 2019 was 28.3 million pieces, a yoy decrease of -14.1% as compared with the 32.9 million pieces at the end of June 2018 due to action taken to reduce inventory purchase to align with sales. Inventory turnover days were 133 days, an increase of 5 days as compared with a year ago (30 June 2018: 128 days). 41 Net Trade Debtors was HK$ 1,026 million (30 June 2018: HK$974 million), representing a yoy increase of 5.4%, mainly due to growth in Europe Eshop sales in the fourth quarter as mentioned earlier. The cover ratio before provision (the amount of insured and secured gross trade debtors including VAT over total gross trade debtors including VAT) decreased to 45.6% (30 June 2018: 46.3%). Capital Expenditure (CAPEX): The Group has remained cautious in CAPEX investments as it remains vigilant in cash flow management and cost control. The Group invested HK$163 million in CAPEX in FY18/19 (FY17/18: HK$305 million), representing a decrease of -46.6% yoy mainly due to a high base last year because of an investment in the extension of its distribution center in Mönchengladbach which has subsequently been completed. For the year ended 30 June HK$ million 2019 2018 New stores 36 30 Refurbishment 31 76 IT projects 30 45 Office & others 66 154 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 163 305 Total Interest Bearing External Borrowings : As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no interest-bearing external borrowings (30 June 2018: Nil). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK MANAGEMENT The Group faces foreign exchange risk arising from exposure to various currencies, primarily with respect to the Euro. While the majority of the Group's revenue is denominated in Euros, it reports financial results in Hong Kong Dollars. As a result, fluctuations in the value of the Euro against the Hong Kong Dollar could affect its revenue as reported in Hong Kong Dollars. In addition, the purchases of finished goods in Euros account for only a small portion of its total purchases of finished goods while the Group's revenue is generated primarily in Euros, therefore fluctuations in the value of the Euro against other currencies, mostly against the US Dollar, could affect its margins and profitability. 42 OUTLOOK FOR FY19/20 Looking ahead, the macro environment in FY19/20 continues to present challenges and uncertainties amid escalation of trade tensions damaging economic growth and weighing on consumer sentiment. Notwithstanding this macro headwind, the Strategy Plan is well underway, and management of the Group is encouraged by the initial positive progress achieved during the past year which gives the management much confidence that it is on the right track. In FY19/20, the Group's goal is to stay on course and remain focused on rapidly executing the Strategy Plan. The first and foremost priority is to leverage the new brand ethos and the strengths of its new dynamic organization to improve products and enhance the ESPRIT experience across channels with a clear handwriting/presentation. The Group will drive its business performance through a brand based, customer centric, and data driven -approach to improve our operational and financial metrics both online and offline. Taking all factors into consideration, the Group anticipates a low -double-digit percentage decline in Revenue in FY19/20 as the focus is on healthy and profitable sales. In terms of margin, we aim to achieve a slight improvement yoy increase in Gross Profit Margin mainly through having less discount while keeping retail price stable. As for Regular OPEX, the Group expects a high-single-digit percentage reduction yoy for FY19/20, mainly driven by (i) the full -year effect of the cost restructuring measures achieved in the past year, and (ii) savings from further store closures, partly offset by necessary spending in certain areas e.g., insourci ng of ecommerce, IT, marketing etc. in order to facilitate future growth. Investment in Capital Expenditure will remain selective but will increase compared with last year as the Group invests in relevant technology to facilitate a simple, fast and digitalized operating process. Whilst the Group is confident in its strategic direction, the ambitious project ahead, combined with the challenging and demanding market environment, may present uncertainty to its short-term performance. As the Group advances al ong this journey, it will continuously track its progress and performance so as to adapt and make appropriate adjustments in a dynamic manner as and when necessary. 43 APPENDIX Retail (excluding eshop) Distribution Channels by Region (Directly Managed Retail Stores) For the year ended 30 June No. of stores Net sales area (m2) As at As at Net change^ No. of Comp-store (m2) 30 June 2019 Open Close Net change^ 30 June 2019 Open Close (%) comp-stores sales growth Germany 122 4 (22) (18) 93,349 1,777 (17,943) (16,166) -14.8% 111 -6.3% Rest of Europe 130 4 (11) (7) 71,684 1,525 (8,457) (6,932) -8.8% 100 -5.3% Asia Pacific 177 4 (136) (132) 40,675 999 (23,400) (22,401) -35.5% 113 -6.2% Total 429 12 (169) (157) 205,708 4,301 (49,800) (45,499) -18.1% 324 -5.9% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 2018 Wholesale (excluding eshop) Distribution Channel by Region (controlled space only) For the year ended 30 June No. of stores Net sales area (m2) As at As at Net change^ 30 June 2019 Open Close Net change^ 30 June 2019 Open Close (m2) (%) Germany 3,106 191 (441) (250) 138,332 6,327 (20,493) (14,166) -9.3% Franchise stores 201 6 (32) (26) 44,527 1,008 (7,214) (6,206) -12.2% Shop-in-stores 1,887 80 (241) (161) 72,806 2,789 (9,813) (7,024) -8.8% Identity corners 1,018 105 (168) (63) 20,999 2,530 (3,466) (936) -4.3% Rest of Europe 1,767 87 (336) (249) 107,856 5,382 (20,192) (14,810) -12.1% Franchise stores 383 18 (56) (38) 70,832 3,414 (11,588) (8,174) -10.3% Shop-in-stores 727 34 (85) (51) 22,058 1,279 (3,858) (2,579) -10.5% Identity corners 657 35 (195) (160) 14,966 689 (4,746) (4,057) -21.3% Asia Pacific 97 7 (20) (13) 8,935 758 (3,096) (2,338) -20.7% Franchise stores 97 7 (20) (13) 8,935 758 (3,096) (2,338) -20.7% Total 4,970 285 (797) (512) 255,123 12,467 (43,781) (31,314) -10.9% Franchise stores 681 31 (108) (77) 124,294 5,180 (21,898) (16,718) -11.9% Shop-in-stores 2,614 114 (326) (212) 94,864 4,068 (13,671) (9,603) -9.2% Identity corners 1,675 140 (363) (223) 35,965 3,219 (8,212) (4,993) -12.2% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 2018 44 Revenue Development by Quarter Revenue change in % (yoy in LCY) First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter FY18/19 By Distribution Channel Retail (excl. eshop) -17.8% -14.5% -14.9% -18.7% -16.4% Wholesale (excl. eshop) -15.5% -16.5% -11.0% -11.6% -13.7% eshop -14.9% -5.5% -7.9% 1.2% -6.6% Licensing and others -11.2% -11.5% -10.0% -8.6% -10.3% Total -16.2% -12.5% -11.6% -10.8% -12.9% By Region ^ Germany -16.8% -11.1% -8.6% -4.4% -10.4% Rest of Europe -14.5% -7.1% -8.0% -7.7% -9.5% Asia Pacific -20.0% -31.2% -35.2% -44.9% -33.2% Total -16.2% -12.5% -11.6% -10.8% -12.9% Region as a whole includes retail (excluding eshop), eshop, wholesale (excluding eshop) and licensing operations Revenue by Product For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Change in % % to Group % to Group Local Product division HK$ million Revenue HK$ million Revenue HK$ currency Women (Esprit & edc) 8,715 67.4% 10,220 66.1% -14.7% -11.2% women casual # 4,478 34.6% 5,347 34.6% -16.3% -12.8% women edc 2,429 18.8% 2,865 18.5% -15.2% -11.7% women collection 1,808 14.0% 2,008 13.0% -10.0% -6.0% Men (Esprit & edc) 2,146 16.6% 2,525 16.3% -15.0% -11.6% men casual 1,319 10.2% 1,471 9.5% -10.3% -6.6% men edc 656 5.1% 769 5.0% -14.8% -11.4% men collection 171 1.3% 285 1.8% -39.7% -37.6% Lifestyle and others * 2,071 16.0% 2,710 17.6% -23.6% -20.4% Total 12,932 100.0% 15,455 100.0% -16.3% -12.9% Women casual is grouped together with Trend in FY18/19 figures, while they were disclo sed separately for the sa me p eriod last year . Compara tive figures of wo men casual are restated accordingly . The Tren d Division was set up as a laboratory to test th e Grou p's fast-to- market product development processes . The lessons the Group ha ve learn ed h ave bee n ap plied to other product divisions under the Wo men segment. Life style and others mainly include bodywear, accessories, shoes, and the sales and royalty inco me from licensed products su ch as kidswear, timewear, eyewear, jewelry, b ed & bath a nd houseware . 45 Revenue by Country For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Revenue change in % Net change % to Group % to Group Local in net sales Country ^^ HK$ million Revenue HK$ million Revenue HK$ currency area^ Germany # 6,687 51.7% 7,791 50.4% -14.2% -10.4% -11.6% Rest of Europe 5,012 38.8% 5,769 37.3% -13.1% -9.5% -10.8% Benelux # 1,633 12.6% 1,910 12.4% -14.6% -10.9% -15.4% Switzerland 762 5.9% 838 5.4% -9.0% -6.4% -7.9% France 736 5.7% 906 5.9% -18.8% -15.3% -6.7% Austria 668 5.2% 742 4.8% -9.9% -5.9% -6.6% Spain 208 1.6% 229 1.5% -9.4% -5.3% -3.6% Finland 200 1.6% 224 1.5% -10.5% -6.8% -5.2% Sweden 183 1.4% 219 1.4% -16.3% -8.6% -28.3% Italy 114 0.9% 130 0.8% -12.2% -8.4% -11.3% United Kingdom 95 0.7% 112 0.7% -15.1% -11.9% -10.2% Poland 90 0.7% 93 0.6% -2.9% 2.3% -8.3% Denmark 68 0.5% 90 0.6% -25.3% -21.9% -33.0% Ireland 7 0.1% 7 0.0% 0.2% 4.7% -19.7% Norway 2 0.0% 3 0.0% -18.9% -13.7% - Portugal 1 0.0% 1 0.0% 12.5% 18.0% n.a. Others ## 245 1.9% 265 1.7% -7.5% -5.1% -9.5% Asia Pacific 1,233 9.5% 1,895 12.3% -34.9% -33.2% -33.3% China 481 3.7% 760 4.9% -36.7% -33.8% -30.6% Singapore 208 1.6% 240 1.6% -13.5% -12.2% -24.1% Malaysia 143 1.1% 158 1.0% -9.3% -8.2% -19.3% Taiwan 122 0.9% 154 1.0% -20.8% -18.3% -30.2% Hong Kong 104 0.8% 174 1.1% -40.2% -40.2% -61.8% Macau 58 0.5% 73 0.5% -20.2% -20.2% -33.0% Australia and New Zealand 36 0.3% 262 1.7% -86.4% -85.5% -100.0% Others @ 81 0.6% 74 0.5% 10.3% 10.3% -1.7% Total 12,932 100.0% 15,455 100.0% -16.3% -12.9% -14.3% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 201 8 Country as a whole includes re tail (excl . eshop) , eshop, whole sale (excl. eshop) and licensing operations Includes licensing # # Others under Rest of Europe include i) retail (incl. eshop) reve nue from Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Malta, Romania, Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria; ii) whol esale (excl. eshop) reve nue from other countries mainly Chile, Colombia and Canada, as well as iii) third party licensing income that comes from Asia Pacific, Europe other than Germany and America Others under Asia Pacific includ e wh olesale (excl . eshop) revenue from other countries mainly Thailand, In dia and the Philippines n.a . not applicable 46 Retail (excl. eshop) revenue by country For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Revenue change in % Net change HK$ % to Total HK$ % to Total Local in net sales Country million Revenue million Revenue HK$ currency area^ Germany 2,226 44.2% 2,660 42.5% -16.3% -12.8% -14.8% Rest of Europe 1,805 35.9% 2,031 32.5% -11.1% -7.6% -8.8% Benelux 725 14.4% 792 12.7% -8.5% -4.6% -8.3% Switzerland 468 9.3% 516 8.3% -9.4% -7.4% -4.6% Austria 314 6.2% 346 5.5% -9.2% -5.3% -3.3% France 140 2.8% 188 3.0% -25.3% -22.2% -15.9% Sweden 58 1.2% 61 1.0% -4.2% 5.1% -33.4% Poland 55 1.1% 65 1.0% -14.4% -9.5% -8.3% Finland 43 0.9% 49 0.8% -11.9% -8.4% - Denmark 2 0.0% 14 0.2% -89.3% -89.4% -100.0% Asia Pacific 1,003 19.9% 1,560 25.0% -35.7% -34.0% -35.5% China 362 7.2% 545 8.7% -33.5% -30.4% -27.5% Singapore 185 3.7% 222 3.6% -17.1% -15.9% -24.1% Malaysia 140 2.8% 155 2.5% -9.4% -8.2% -19.3% Taiwan 120 2.4% 151 2.4% -20.5% -18.0% -30.2% Hong Kong 102 2.0% 173 2.8% -40.9% -40.9% -61.8% Macau 59 1.1% 73 1.2% -20.2% -20.2% -33.0% Australia and New Zealand 35 0.7% 241 3.8% -85.5% -84.5% -100.0% Total 5,034 100.0% 6,251 100.0% -19.5% -16.4% -18.1% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 201 8 Directly managed retail stores by country - movement since 1 July 2018 As at 30 June 19 Net opened Net sales Net change in No. of comp Comp-store stores sales growth Country No. of stores stores^ area (m2) net sales area^ (excl. eshop) (excl. eshop) Germany 122 (18) 93,349 -14.8% 111 -6.3% Rest of Europe 130 (7) 71,684 -8.8% 100 -5.3% Switzerland 35 (1) 15,478 -4.6% 30 -5.7% Netherlands 24 - 14,442 -6.9% 16 -7.4% Belgium 21 (2) 13,996 -12.1% 16 -4.4% Austria 19 - 14,247 -3.3% 17 -4.4% France 10 (1) 4,490 -15.9% 8 -2.8% Poland 10 (1) 2,965 -8.3% 7 -5.6% Sweden 5 (2) 2,376 -33.4% 2 -5.8% Luxembourg 4 1 2,109 12.8% 3 -5.7% Finland 2 - 1,581 - 1 -8.3% Denmark - (1) - -100.0% - n.a. Asia Pacific 177 (132) 40,675 -35.5% 113 -6.2% China 100 (45) 19,815 -27.5% 56 -15.8% Taiwan 30 (22) 3,480 -30.2% 23 2.6% Malaysia 24 (5) 9,543 -19.3% 19 -2.0% Singapore 15 (4) 4,634 -24.1% 10 -1.1% Hong Kong 4 (5) 1,569 -61.8% 3 10.6% Macau 4 (1) 1,634 -33.0% 2 -10.6% Australia - (45) - -100.0% - n.a. New Zealand - (5) - -100.0% - n.a. Total 429 (157) 205,708 -18.1% 324 -5.9% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 201 8 n.a . Not applicable 47 Directly managed retail stores by store type - movement since 1 July 2018 No. of stores Net sales area (m2) As at vs 1 July 2018 As at Net As at vs 1 July 2018 As at Net Store type 30 June 2019 Opened Closed 1 July 2018 change 30 June 2019 Opened Closed 1 July 2018 change Stores 293 9 (69) 353 (60) 166,872 3,214 (36,852) 200,510 -16.8% - Germany 105 2 (20) 123 (18) 78,927 962 (17,246) 95,211 -17.1% - Rest of Europe 122 4 (10) 128 (6) 66,595 1,525 (7,882) 72,952 -8.7% - Asia Pacific 66 3 (39) 102 (36) 21,350 727 (11,724) 32,347 -34.0% Concession counters 89 - (75) 164 (75) 12,382 102 (5,291) 17,571 -29.5% - Germany 4 - (1) 5 (1) 1,829 - (228) 2,057 -11.1% - Asia Pacific 85 - (74) 159 (74) 10,553 102 (5,063) 15,514 -32.0% Outlets 47 3 (25) 69 (22) 26,454 985 (7,657) 33,126 -20.1% - Germany 13 2 (1) 12 1 12,593 815 (469) 12,247 2.8% - Rest of Europe 8 - (1) 9 (1) 5,089 - (575) 5,664 -10.2% - Asia Pacific 26 1 (23) 48 (22) 8,772 170 (6,613) 15,215 -42.3% Total 429 12 (169) 586 (157) 205,708 4,301 (49,800) 251,207 -18.1% Wholesale (excl. eshop) revenue by country For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Revenue change in % Net change HK$ % to Total HK$ % to Total Local in net sales Country million Revenue million Revenue HK$ currency area^ Germany 2,200 54.3% 2,621 53.5% -16.1% -12.3% -9.3% Rest of Europe 1,754 43.3% 2,168 44.2% -19.1% -15.5% -12.1% France 391 9.7% 487 9.9% -19.7% -16.3% -5.1% Benelux 388 9.6% 540 11.0% -28.2% -25.1% -23.4% Spain 189 4.7% 211 4.3% -10.4% -6.4% -3.6% Austria 156 3.8% 189 3.8% -17.6% -13.9% -10.6% Finland 130 3.2% 147 3.0% -10.9% -7.2% -6.1% Italy 105 2.6% 121 2.5% -13.2% -9.4% -11.3% Switzerland 104 2.5% 118 2.4% -12.0% -9.8% -16.9% Sweden 93 2.3% 122 2.5% -23.8% -15.8% -23.8% United Kingdom 50 1.2% 63 1.3% -21.3% -18.6% -10.2% Denmark 32 0.8% 38 0.8% -17.1% -13.1% -10.9% Ireland 3 0.1% 3 0.1% -8.1% -4.1% -19.7% Norway 2 0.1% 3 0.0% -18.9% -13.7% - Others # 111 2.7% 126 2.6% -11.6% -8.4% -9.5% Asia Pacific 99 2.4% 114 2.3% -12.7% -12.1% -20.7% China 18 0.4% 40 0.8% -55.7% -54.0% -49.6% Others @ 81 2.0% 74 1.5% 10.3% 10.3% -1.7% Total 4,053 100.0% 4,903 100.0% -17.3% -13.7% -10.9% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 201 8 Others under Rest of Europe includ e whole sale (excl. eshop) reve nue from other countries mainly Chile, Colombia and Canada Others under Asia Pacific includ e wh olesale (excl . eshop) revenue from other countries mainly Thailand, In dia and the Philippines 48 Wholesale distribution channel by country (controlled space only) - movement since 1 July 2018 As at 30 June 2019 Franchise stores Shop-in-stores Identity corners Total Net Net Net Net Net Net change change change Net Net change in sales Net in net sales Net in net Net Net in net No. of sales opened net sales No. of area opened sales No. of area opened sales No. of sales opened sales Country stores area (m2) stores^ area^ stores (m2) stores^ area^ stores (m2) stores^ area^ stores area (m2) stores^ area^ Germany 201 44,527 (26) -12.2% 1,887 72,806 (161) -8.8% 1,018 20,999 (63) -4.3% 3,106 138,332 (250) -9.3% Rest of Europe 383 70,832 (38) -10.3% 727 22,058 (51) -10.5% 657 14,966 (160) -21.3% 1,767 107,856 (249) -12.1% France 112 19,507 (6) -3.9% 254 5,558 (5) -4.4% 120 3,488 (25) -12.1% 486 28,553 (36) -5.1% Benelux 67 19,063 (13) -16.1% 36 1,806 (12) -26.9% 55 1,578 (94) -61.8% 158 22,447 (119) -23.4% Austria 43 6,534 (6) -15.4% 98 3,558 3 1.4% 19 505 (6) -20.0% 160 10,597 (9) -10.6% Sweden 5 2,143 (4) -28.9% 5 290 3 195.9% 25 630 (12) -30.5% 35 3,063 (13) -23.8% Finland 21 4,798 - -0.9% 45 1,785 (12) -23.1% 93 2,622 - -0.5% 159 9,205 (12) -6.1% Switzerland 20 2,952 (1) -10.8% 40 1,744 (5) -24.1% 10 226 (5) -28.7% 70 4,922 (11) -16.9% Italy 12 2,144 (2) -15.5% 29 727 (5) -29.1% 234 3,452 (2) -3.3% 275 6,323 (9) -11.3% Spain 26 3,156 - 5.7% 152 4,910 (11) -6.5% 50 1,345 (3) -11.6% 228 9,411 (14) -3.6% Denmark 5 1,395 (1) -9.8% 2 28 - - 10 269 (4) -17.0% 17 1,692 (5) -10.9% Norway 1 242 - - - - - n.a. 1 15 - - 2 257 - - United Kingdom 2 152 - 1.3% 9 328 1 -0.6% 37 808 (7) -15.4% 48 1,288 (6) -10.2% Ireland - - - n.a. 1 78 - -4.9% 3 28 (2) -44.0% 4 106 (2) -19.7% Others * 69 8,746 (5) -9.2% 56 1,246 (8) -11.4% - - - n.a. 125 9,992 (13) -9.5% Asia Pacific 97 8,935 (13) -20.7% - - - n.a. - - - n.a. 97 8,935 (13) -20.7% China 16 2,261 (16) -49.6% - - - n.a. - - - n.a. 16 2,261 (16) -49.6% Thailand 57 3,789 1 -4.5% - - - n.a. - - - n.a. 57 3,789 1 -4.5% Philippines 14 1,541 (1) -12.6% - - - n.a. - - - n.a. 14 1,541 (1) -12.6% Others 10 1,344 3 27.0% - - - n.a. - - - n.a. 10 1,344 3 27.0% Total 681 124,294 (77) -11.9% 2,614 94,864 (212) -9.2% 1,675 35,965 (223) -12.2% 4,970 255,123 (512) -10.9% Net cha nge si nce 1 July 201 8 Others under Rest of Europe in clude controlled wholesale point of sales and space in countries outside Europe, mainly Colombia and Chile 49 Announcement - Annual Results FY18/19DRAFT HUMAN RESOURCES As at 30 June 2019, the Group employed over 4,900 full -time equivalent staff (30 June 2018: over 6,400) around the globe. Competitive remuneration packages that take into account business performance, market practices and competitive market conditions are offered to employees in compensation for their contribution. In addition, share options, awarded shares and discretionary bonuses are also granted based on the Group's and individual's performances. All employees around the world are connected through the Group's global intranet. DIVIDEND The Board maintains the dividend payout ratio of 60% of basic earnings per share. As the Group recorded a loss for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Board has not recommended the distribution of a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY17/18: Nil). CLOSURE OF REGISTERS OF MEMBERS For determining the eligibility of shareholders to attend and vote at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company Latest time to lodge transfer At 4:30 pm on Friday, 29 November 2019 documents for registration Closure of Registers of Members Monday, 2 December 2019 to Thursday, 5 December 2019 (both dates inclusive) Record date Thursday, 5 December 2019 During the above closure period, no transfer of shares of the Company will be effected. To be eligible to attend and vote at the forthcoming annual general meeting, all transfer forms, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than the aforementioned latest time. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee currently comprises three Non-executive Directors (two of whom are Independent). The Audit Committee has reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, and has also discussed auditing, internal controls and financial reporting matters including the review of the quarterly updates, interim results and annual results of the Group. The consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and audited by the independent auditor of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's shares during the year under review. 50 Announcement - Annual Results FY18/19 DRAFT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company has applied the principles of, and complied with the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "Code") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") for the year ended 30 June 2019, except that Non-executive Directors of the Company do not have specific term of appointmen t (code provision A.4.1 of the Code). Nevertheless, under bye -law 87 of the Company's Bye-laws, all Directors, including Non-executive Directors, of the Company are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in the annual general meeting of the Company and each Director is effectively appointed under an average term of not more than three years. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as contained in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. The Company has made specific enquiry with all Directors and al l of them confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code for the year ended 30 June 2019. BOARD OF DIRECTORS As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Executive Directors: Dr Raymond OR Ching Fai (Executive Chairman) Mr Anders Christian KRISTIANSEN (Group Chief Executive Officer) Mr Thomas TANG Wing Yung (Group Chief Financial Officer) Non-executive Director: Mr Jürgen Alfred Rudolf FRIEDRICH Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr Alexander Reid HAMILTON Mr Carmelo LEE Ka Sze Mr Norbert Adolf PLATT By Order of the Board HUNG Lee Lee Company Secretary Hong Kong, 18 September 2019 Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains certain forward -looking statements. Such forward -looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, statements relating to our plans to transform the Company's business, make significant investment in our businesses an d achieve sustainable profitability in the future, and other risks and factors identified by us from time to time. Although the Group believes that the anticipations, beliefs, estimates, expectations and/or plan stated in this announcement are, to the best of its knowledge, true, actual events and/or results could differ materially. The Group cannot assure you that those current anticipations, beliefs, estimates, expectations and/or plan will prove to be correct and you are cautioned not to place undue reli ance on such statements. The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward - looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the Rules Gove rning the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other applicable laws and regulations. All forward -looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. 51 Attachments Original document

