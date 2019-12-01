Esprit : Inside Information - Formation of Joint Venture

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 00330

INSIDE INFORMATION

FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

This announcement is made by Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that effective as of 2 December 2019, Million Success Resources Limited ("Million Success"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Mulsanne Group Holding Limited（慕尚集团控股有限公司）("MGH", together with Million Success, the "JV Parties").

Pursuant to the terms of the JV Agreement, MGH and Million Success have agreed to, subject to any necessary approvals from the relevant anti-trust authorities, establish a joint venture company (the "JV Company") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC", for the purpose of this announcement, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan) for the purpose of engaging in operating apparel, apparel accessory and such other business as the JV Parties may agree for the Esprit brand. The registered capital of the JV Company shall be RMB100 million. MGH will contribute RMB60 million to the registered capital of the JV Company, and will hold 60% of the equity interest in the JV Company. Million Success will contribute RMB40 million to the registered capital of the JV Company, and will hold 40% of the equity interest in the JV Company. The board of directors of the JV Company (the "JV Board") shall be composed of three directors, of whom one shall be nominated by Million Success and two shall be nominated by MGH. The JV Board shall establish a management organisation chaired by the managing director of the JV Company (the "Managing Director") and comprised of other senior managers. The Managing Director and other senior managers in the management organisation shall be nominated by MGH. They shall be responsible for, among other things, carrying out the JV Board's decisions and shall be in charge of the day-to-day operations and management of the JV Company.

The business scope of the JV Company will include, without limitation, retail, wholesale, import and export, and commission agency (except for auction) of general household merchandise, clothes and accessories, shoes, hats, leather products, sports products, cosmetics, and provision of associated services. To facilitate the business development of the JV Company, Million Success shall, subject to the terms of the JV Agreement, cause Esprit International to enter into a trademark licence and transfer agreement ("Trademark Agreement") to transfer certain trademarks (the "Trademarks") to the JV Company. Upon the signing of the Trademark Agreement and until the completion of the transfer of Trademarks, the JV Company shall have a royalty-free licence to use the Trademarks pursuant to the terms of the Trademark Agreement. Upon completion of the transfer of the Trademarks to the JV Company and until 30 June 2020, the JV Company shall grant a licence for the use of the Trademarks to Million Success and its PRC affiliates for the purpose of engaging in the