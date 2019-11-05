Esprit : Unaudited FY19/20 First Quarter Update for the Three Months Ended 30 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
STOCK CODE: 00330
UNAUDITED FY19/20 FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2019
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited FY19/20 first quarter update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended 30 September 2019. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Key Take Away
Pressure from topline decline was more than compensated by significant cost savings which led to improvement in our operating results. Management is encouraged by the progress made in the three months ended 30 September 2019 ("1Q FY19/20") and is confident that the Group is on the right track to recovery. Our goal for the rest of FY19/20 is to continue our transformation journey, implementing the Strategy Plan consistently and rigorously, continuously fine tuning the measures when- and wherever needed.
Highlights for the three months ended 30 September 2019
The results for 1Q FY19/20 is overall a continuation of the positive development seen in the last financial year. On the one hand, revenue has declined due to bold decisions (the "Strategic Measures") to:
-
rationalize our distribution footprint; and
-
reduce discount driven promotions (the "Reduced Discounting") which is very much in line with our strategy to behave like a brand.
-
On the other hand, these Strategic Measures together with other cost reduction initiatives allow us to significantly reduce operating expenses and drive efficiencies in order to improve our operating results.
Revenue by region and by distribution channel
For the 3 months ended 30 September
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenue Change in %
|
|
Net change
|
|
|
% to Group
|
|
% to Group
|
|
|
Local
|
|
in net sales
|
|
HK$ million
|
Revenue
|
HK$ million
|
Revenue
|
HK$
|
|
currency
|
|
area ^
|
Europe
|
2,671
|
93.9%
|
3,020
|
90.6%
|
-11.6%
|
-7.4%
|
|
-12.2%
|
Retail (excl. eshop)
|
814
|
28.6%
|
970
|
29.1%
|
-16.2%
|
-12.5%
|
|
-14.2%
|
Wholesale (excl. eshop)
|
1,135
|
39.9%
|
1,213
|
36.4%
|
-6.5%
|
-2.0%
|
|
-10.8%
|
eshop
|
699
|
24.6%
|
810
|
24.3%
|
-13.6%
|
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
-9.3%
|
|
|
Licensing and others
|
23
|
0.8%
|
27
|
0.8%
|
|
-11.6%
|
|
|
n.a.
|
-13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
175
|
6.1%
|
314
|
9.4%
|
-44.4%
|
-43.4%
|
|
-26.7%
|
Retail (excl. eshop)
|
136
|
4.8%
|
261
|
7.9%
|
-47.9%
|
-47.0%
|
|
-28.3%
|
Wholesale (excl. eshop)
|
20
|
0.7%
|
32
|
0.9%
|
-35.7%
|
-35.5%
|
|
-19.2%
|
eshop
|
19
|
0.6%
|
21
|
0.6%
|
-14.1%
|
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
-12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,846
|
100.0%
|
3,334
|
100.0%
|
-14.6%
|
-10.8%
|
|
-14.0%
|
Retail (excl. eshop)
|
950
|
33.4%
|
1,231
|
37.0%
|
-22.9%
|
-19.8%
|
|
-17.3%
|
Wholesale (excl. eshop)
|
1,155
|
40.6%
|
1,245
|
37.3%
|
-7.2%
|
-2.9%
|
|
-11.2%
|
eshop
|
718
|
25.2%
|
831
|
24.9%
|
-13.6%
|
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
-9.4%
|
|
|
Licensing and others
|
23
|
0.8%
|
27
|
0.8%
|
-13.2%
|
-11.6%
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
-
Net change since 1 October 2018
-
Asia includes revenue from Australia and New Zealand ("ANZ") for the 3 months ended 30 September 2018. The operation in ANZ had been completely closed in September 2018
n.a. Not applicable
Group revenue for the 1Q FY19/20 amounted to HK$2,846 million. While it represented a year-on-year ("yoy") decline of -10.8% in local currency terms ("LCY"), this development compares favorably against the corresponding reduction in total controlled space of -14.0% yoy. It is encouraging to see that the Strategic Measures are yielding improvements in operational metrics:
-
Europe Retail (excl. eshop), representing 85.7% of Retail (excl. eshop) revenue, recorded:
-
-
growth in comparable store sales in two out of three months in the 1Q FY19/20 (July 2019: -10.5% yoy in LCY, August 2019: +2.0% yoy in LCY, September 2019: +0.3% yoy in LCY), and
-
improvement in comparable store gross profit yoy in LCY due to Reduced Discounting.
-
Germany wholesale (excl. eshop), representing 52.6% of Wholesale (excl. eshop) revenue, reported a revenue growth of +1.8% yoy in LCY after 7 consecutive years of quarterly decline. This is an encouraging development thanks to ongoing progress made in building a best in class wholesale model to serve our wholesale partners.
-
With respect to operating expenses, as a result of our strategic decision to reduce headcount, closure/resizing of unprofitable stores, and persistent discipline on cost control and efficiency measures, we were able to reduce operating expenses significantly across all the major cost categories.
-
By Order of the Board
Hung Lee Lee
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 5 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Dr Raymond Or Ching Fai (Executive Chairman), Mr Anders Christian Kristiansen (Group Chief Executive Officer) and Dr Johannes Georg Schmidt-Schultes (Group Chief Financial Officer) as Executive Directors; (ii) Mr Jürgen Alfred Rudolf Friedrich as Non-executive Director; and (iii) Mr Alexander Reid Hamilton, Mr Carmelo Lee Ka Sze, Mr Norbert Adolf Platt and Ms Sandrine Suzanne Eleonore Agar Zerbib as Independent Non-executive Directors.
- 3 -
APPENDIX
Retail (excl. eshop) distribution channel by region (directly managed retail stores)
As at 30 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in
|
Net sales
|
|
in net sales area ^
|
No. of
|
Comp-store
|
|
No. of stores
|
no. of stores ^
|
area (m2)
|
(m2)
|
(%)
|
comp-stores
|
sales growth
|
Germany
|
117
|
(20)
|
88,590
|
-19,300
|
-17.9%
|
106
|
-4.2%
|
Rest of Europe
|
126
|
(8)
|
69,405
|
-6,906
|
-9.0%
|
115
|
-2.4%
|
Asia
|
167
|
(72)
|
37,443
|
-14,793
|
-28.3%
|
106
|
-18.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
410
|
-100
|
195,438
|
-40,999
|
-17.3%
|
327
|
-5.1%
-
Net change since 1 October 2018
Wholesale distribution channel by region (controlled space only)
As at 30 September 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change
|
|
|
Net change in
|
Net sales
|
in net sales area ^
|
|
No. of stores
|
no. of stores ^
|
area (m2)
|
(m2)
|
(%)
|
Germany
|
3,019
|
(312)
|
135,222
|
(14,256)
|
-9.5%
|
Rest of Europe
|
1,738
|
(184)
|
104,747
|
(14,906)
|
-12.5%
|
Asia
|
93
|
(13)
|
8,748
|
(2,073)
|
-19.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
4,850
|
(509)
|
248,717
|
(31,235)
|
-11.2%
-
Net change since 1 October 2018
- 4 -
Disclaimer
Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:44:18 UTC