Esprit : Unaudited FY19/20 First Quarter Update for the Three Months Ended 30 September 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

UNAUDITED FY19/20 FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited FY19/20 first quarter update of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended 30 September 2019. This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Key Take Away

Pressure from topline decline was more than compensated by significant cost savings which led to improvement in our operating results. Management is encouraged by the progress made in the three months ended 30 September 2019 ("1Q FY19/20") and is confident that the Group is on the right track to recovery. Our goal for the rest of FY19/20 is to continue our transformation journey, implementing the Strategy Plan consistently and rigorously, continuously fine tuning the measures when- and wherever needed.

Highlights for the three months ended 30 September 2019

The results for 1Q FY19/20 is overall a continuation of the positive development seen in the last financial year. On the one hand, revenue has declined due to bold decisions (the "Strategic Measures") to: