ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED    0330

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED (0330)
09/11
1.71 HKD   -2.84%
Esprit : e-shop is going green!

09/12/2018

2018-09-12 When working towards greater sustainability, smarter packaging and responsible transportation are important areas to consider. As Esprit's e-shop is a crucial part of our business, we aim to minimize the impact of our shipments. We have set an ambitious target: 90% of our European e-commerce shipments are carbon-neutral or shipped via reduced emissions programs by the end of the year. To achieve this goal, we focus on developing more sustainable shipping programs with our carriers.

Michael Müller, E-Com Operations Manager Logistics at Esprit, says: 'In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Denmark and Finland our carriers invest in climate programs to compensate produced CO2 emissions. We are proud that we will reach our goal of 90% soon to better protect our environment and generate a sustainable customer experience.'

Besides that, all of the boxes and envelopes that Esprit uses are made of recycled cardboard or paper. Whenever possible, we try to use envelopes, which are smaller and compactable, as well as easier for our customers to carry.

Picture: *Michael Müller, E-Com Operations Manager Logistics at Esprit

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:17:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 513 M
EBIT 2018 -1 542 M
Net income 2018 -834 M
Finance 2018 3 741 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 82,61
EV / Sales 2018 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,05x
Capitalization 3 227 M
Technical analysis trends ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,53  HKD
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Christian Kristiansen Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ching Fai Or Executive Chairman
Leif Erichson Chief Operations & Systems Officer
Ernst-Peter Vogel Chief Financial Operations Officer
Wing Yung Tan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.09%411
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE15.71%166 102
VF CORPORATION21.73%35 681
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.94.97%20 283
HENNES & MAURITZ-28.33%19 578
MONCLER44.21%11 135
