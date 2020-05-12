Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Note:This is a printed copy of the letter to unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") published on SGXNET and on ESR-REIT's website at www.esr-reit.com.sg,on 13 May 2020. This printed copy has been sent to Unitholders solely for their information and convenience.
13 May 2020
Dear Unitholders,
ESR-REIT TO CONDUCT LIVE WEBCAST OF THE UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") DURING ELEVATED SAFE DISTANCING PERIOD
The AGM is an important event in our corporate calendar. We always encourage Unitholders to attend the AGM as it is an opportunity for the Board of Directors and Senior Management to meet and engage with Unitholders directly. However, due to the serious outbreak of COVID-19 in Singapore, the Government has issued the COVID- 19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 to put in place elevated safe distancing measures as a circuit breaker to curb the increasing spread of the disease, which includes the cancellation and deferment of all events and gatherings, regardless of size. In view of such elevated safe distancing measures, ESR-REIT will be conducting the AGM wholly by electronic means in accordance with the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") and the Joint Statement of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation issued on 13 April 2020 (and updated on 27 April 2020) titled "Additional Guidance on the Conduct of General Meetings During Elevated Safe Distancing Period" (the "Joint Guidance"). Unitholders are strongly encouraged to view the proceedings online via their mobile devices or computers.
Attendance in Person: The AGM will be conducted only by electronic means and Unitholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM. The proceedings of the AGM will be broadcast through a "live" webcast comprising both video (audio-visual) and audio-only feeds. Please pre-register for the "live" webcast if you wish to attend the AGM.
Live Audio and Video Webcast: All Unitholders as well as investors who hold shares through Central Provident Fund ("CPF") and Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors") and persons who hold Units through a Relevant Intermediary (as defined in the trust deed constituting ESR-REIT
(as amended) ("Relevant Intermediary Unitholders") and who wish to follow the proceedings of the AGM through the "live" webcast must pre-registeronline athttp://agm.esr-reit.com.sgby 2 June 2020, 10.00 a.m.for verification purposes. Following successful verification, details on how to join the webcast will be sent to you before the AGM.
Submission of Questions: All Unitholders, CPF/SRS investors and Relevant Intermediary Unitholders will not be able to ask questions "live" via the webcast. All Unitholders, CPF/SRS investors and Relevant Intermediary Unitholders can submit questions relating to the business of the AGM up till 2 June 2020, 10.00 a.m.(being 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM) via electronic mail to our Investor Relations team at ir@esr-reit.com.sgor by post addressed to Investor Relations at 138 Market Street, #26- 03/04, Singapore 048946. When sending in your questions, for our verification purposes, please also provide us with your full name, address, contact telephone number and email, and the manner in which you hold Units (if you hold Units directly, please provide your CDP account number; otherwise, please state if you hold your Units through CPF or SRS, or are a Relevant Intermediary Unitholder). Questions must reach the email address or address specified in the preceding sentence not less than 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM. ESR-REIT will endeavour to respond to substantial and relevant questions either prior to the AGM (via an announcement on SGXNET and ESR-REIT's website) or at the AGM. In view of the
current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may affect postage timings and make it difficult for Unitholders to submit questions by post, Unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit questions electronically by email.
Voting: Unitholders will only be able to vote at the AGM by appointing the Chairman as proxy to vote on their behalf. Duly completed Proxy Forms must be deposited with ESR-REIT (i) via post to the office of the Unit Registrar of ESR-REIT at 8 Robinson Road, #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, or (ii) via electronic mail to main@zicoholdings.com (e.g. enclosing a clear scanned completed and signed Proxy Form in PDF) and must be received by ESR-REITby 2 June 2020, 10.00 a.m.(being 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM). In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may affect postage timings and make it difficult for Unitholders to submit Proxy Forms by post, Unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically by email. In the Proxy Form, a Unitholder should specifically direct the proxy on how he/she is to vote for or vote against (or abstain from voting on) the resolutions to be tabled at the 11th Annual General Meeting. If no specific direction as to voting is given, the Chairman of the AGM will vote or abstain from voting at his / her discretion.
Voting by Relevant Intermediary Unitholders and CPF/SRS investors: Relevant Intermediary Unitholders that wish to vote shouldnotmake use of the Proxy Form and should instead approach their respective relevant intermediary as soon as possible to specify voting instructions. CPF/SRS investors who wish to vote should approach their respective CPF Agent Bank / SRS Operator as soon as possible and at leastseven working daysbefore the AGM (i.e. by27 May 2020), to ensure that their votes are submitted.
Documents and information relating to the AGM (including the Annual Report, Letter to Unitholders and Proxy Form) have been published on SGXNET (www.sgx.com) and ESR-REIT's website (www.esr-reit.com.sg). As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we seek your understanding that further measures and/or changes may be implemented at short notice. Unitholders should note that the manner of conduct of the AGM may be subject to further changes at short notice. We will follow up with updates as necessary by posting material developments via SGXNET and our corporate website at www.esr-reit.com.sg.Alternatively, you may sign up for our email alerts here (https://esr-reit.listedcompany.com/email_alerts.html)to receive the latest updates.