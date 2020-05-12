Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Note:This is a printed copy of the letter to unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") published on SGXNET and on ESR-REIT's website at www.esr-reit.com.sg,on 13 May 2020. This printed copy has been sent to Unitholders solely for their information and convenience.

13 May 2020

Dear Unitholders,

ESR-REIT TO CONDUCT LIVE WEBCAST OF THE UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") DURING ELEVATED SAFE DISTANCING PERIOD

The AGM is an important event in our corporate calendar. We always encourage Unitholders to attend the AGM as it is an opportunity for the Board of Directors and Senior Management to meet and engage with Unitholders directly. However, due to the serious outbreak of COVID-19 in Singapore, the Government has issued the COVID- 19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 to put in place elevated safe distancing measures as a circuit breaker to curb the increasing spread of the disease, which includes the cancellation and deferment of all events and gatherings, regardless of size. In view of such elevated safe distancing measures, ESR-REIT will be conducting the AGM wholly by electronic means in accordance with the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") and the Joint Statement of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation issued on 13 April 2020 (and updated on 27 April 2020) titled "Additional Guidance on the Conduct of General Meetings During Elevated Safe Distancing Period" (the "Joint Guidance"). Unitholders are strongly encouraged to view the proceedings online via their mobile devices or computers.

Attendance in Person : The AGM will be conducted only by electronic means and Unitholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM. The proceedings of the AGM will be broadcast through a "live" webcast comprising both video (audio-visual) and audio-only feeds. Please pre-register for the "live" webcast if you wish to attend the AGM. Live Audio and Video Webcast : All Unitholders as well as investors who hold shares through Central Provident Fund (" CPF ") and Supplementary Retirement Scheme (" SRS ") (" CPF/SRS investors ") and persons who hold Units through a Relevant Intermediary (as defined in the trust deed constituting ESR-REIT

(as amended) (" Relevant Intermediary Unitholders ") and who wish to follow the proceedings of the AGM through the "live" webcast must pre-register online at http://agm.esr-reit.com.sg by 2 June 2020, 10.00 a.m. for verification purposes. Following successful verification, details on how to join the webcast will be sent to you before the AGM. Submission of Questions : All Unitholders, CPF/SRS investors and Relevant Intermediary Unitholders will not be able to ask questions "live" via the webcast. All Unitholders, CPF/SRS investors and Relevant Intermediary Unitholders can submit questions relating to the business of the AGM up till 2 June 2020, 10.00 a.m. (being 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM) via electronic mail to our Investor Relations team at ir@esr-reit.com.sg or by post addressed to Investor Relations at 138 Market Street, #26- 03/04, Singapore 048946. When sending in your questions, for our verification purposes, please also provide us with your full name, address, contact telephone number and email, and the manner in which you hold Units (if you hold Units directly, please provide your CDP account number; otherwise, please state if you hold your Units through CPF or SRS, or are a Relevant Intermediary Unitholder). Questions must reach the email address or address specified in the preceding sentence not less than 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM. ESR-REIT will endeavour to respond to substantial and relevant questions either prior to the AGM (via an announcement on SGXNET and ESR-REIT's website) or at the AGM. In view of the