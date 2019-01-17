Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at 5.00 pm on 28 January 2019 for the purpose of determining Unitholders' entitlements to ESR-REIT's distribution.

The Manager of ESR-REIT has announced a distribution of 0.841 cents per unit for ESR-REIT units for the period from 16 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 comprising the following components:

 Taxable income distribution 0.794 cents per unit  Other gains distribution 0.047 cents per unit

The distribution for the period from 1 October 2018 to 15 October 2018 of 0.164 cents was paid in advance together with the 3Q2018 distribution on 26 November 2018.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited were credited with ESR-REIT units as at 5.00 pm on 28 January 2019 will be entitled to the distribution that will be paid

on 28 February 2019.

DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES

A. Other gains distribution

The other gains component of the distribution is not taxable in the hands of all Unitholders. The Trustee and Manager of ESR-REIT will not have to deduct tax from such distributions.

B. Taxable income distribution

Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component of the distribution in certain circumstances. The following section describes the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from such distributions.

1. The Trustee and Manager of ESR-REIT will not deduct tax from distributions made out of ESR-REIT's taxable income that is not taxed at ESR-REIT's level to:

(a) Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals;

(b) Unitholders who are Central Provident Fund ("CPF") members who use their CPF funds under the CPF Investment Scheme and where the distributions received are returned to their CPF accounts;

(c) Unitholders who are individuals and use their Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") funds and where the distributions received are returned to their SRS accounts;

(d) Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore;

(e) Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore;

(f) Unitholders which are body of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore, such as: (i) statutory boards; (ii) co-operative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Act (Cap. 62); (iii) trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Act (Cap. 333); (iv) charities registered under the Charities Act (Cap. 37) or established by any written law; (v) town councils;

(g) Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act (Cap. 145); and

(h) Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange-traded funds ("REIT ETFs") which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment.

2.

For distributions made to Unitholders who do not fall within the categories stated under Note 1 above, the Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will deduct tax at the rate of 10% if the Unitholders are foreign non-individual investors. A foreign non-individual investor is one which is not a resident of Singapore* for income tax purposes and:

(a) which does not have a permanent establishment^ in Singapore; or

(b) which carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the units in ESR-REIT are not obtained from that operation.

3. Unitholders are required to complete the applicable Section A, B or C of the "Declaration for

Singapore Tax Purposes Form A" ("Form A") if they fall within the categories (d) to (h) stated under

Note 1 or Section D of Form A if they qualify as a foreign non-individual investor as described under

Note 2.

4. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will rely on the declarations made in Form A to determine (i) if tax is to be deducted for the categories of Unitholders listed in (d) to (h) under Note 1; and (ii) if tax is to be deducted at the rate of 10% for distributions to foreign non-individual investors as described under Note 2.

5. Unitholders who fall within categories (a) to (c) under Note 1 are not required to submit Form A. The gross distribution received by these unitholders (irrespective of their tax residence status) is exempt from tax. However, this tax exemption does not apply to such unitholders in respect of distribution derived by them through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession. Such unitholders, i.e. to whom the exemption does not apply, must declare the distribution received as income in their income tax returns.

6. Unitholders who do not fall within the categories of Unitholders listed in Note 1 and Note 2 above can choose not to return Form A as tax will be deducted from the distributions made to them at the prevailing corporate tax rate in any case.

7. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will deduct tax at the prevailing corporate tax rate from distributions made out of ESR-REIT's taxable income that is not taxed at ESR-REIT's level, in respect of units held by depository agents except where the beneficial owners of these units are:

(a) Individuals and the units are not held through a partnership in Singapore;

(b) Qualifying unitholders as listed in categories (d) to (h) under Note 1; or

(c) Foreign non-individual investors.

For units held through the depository agents, the depository agents must complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form B" ("Form B") and its annexes

(Annex 1 for individuals, Annexes 2 and 2.1 for qualifying Unitholders and Annex 3 for foreign non-individuals).

8. Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents

respectively, by ESR-REIT's Unit Registrar, B.A.C.S. Private Limited, on or around 30 January 2019.

9. Unitholders (Form A) and depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to complete the forms legibly and send it to the Unit Registrar such that it is received by 5.00 p.m. on 14 February 2019. The Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will rely on the declarations made in Form A and Form B to determine if tax is to be deducted. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and the Trustee and the Manager of ESR-REIT will be obliged to deduct the appropriate amount of tax from the distributions in respect of which this announcement is made.

10. Unitholders who hold units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme ("CPFIS") and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") do not have to return the Form as they will receive gross distributions paid to their respective CPFIS and SRS accounts.

IMPORTANT REMINDER

Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return the "Declaration for Singapore

Tax Purposes Form A and Form B (and its annexes)" to B.A.C.S. Private Limited's office by 5.00 pm on 14 February 2019 in order to receive the distributions either at gross or at net as described above.

DECLARATION IN INCOME TAX RETURN

This distribution is considered as income for the year 2018. Beneficial owners of these distributions, other than those who are exempt from tax on distributions, are required to declare the taxable income component of the distributions as taxable income in their income tax return for the Year of Assessment 2019.

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES

Timeline Event 9.00 a.m., 25 January 2019 (Fri) Units will be traded ex-distribution 5.00 p.m., 28 January 2019 (Mon) Closure of ESR-REIT's Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders 5.00 p.m., 14 February 2019 (Thurs) Unitholders and depository agents must have completed and returned the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form A and Form B" to the Unit Registrar, B.A.C.S. Private Limited. 28 February 2019 (Thurs) Payment of distribution

Should Unitholders have any queries in relation to these procedures, please do not hesitate to contact:

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

Lawrence Chan

Chief Financial Officer Tel: +65 6222 3339 lawrence.chan@esr-reit.com.sg

By Order of the Board

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited As Manager of ESR-REIT

(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132-5)

Adrian Chui

Chief Executive Officer 18 January 2019

Notes

* A Company is not a resident of Singapore if the management and control of its business is exercised outside Singapore.

^Under the Singapore Income Tax Act, permanent establishment means a fixed place where business is wholly or partly carried on including a place of management, a branch, an office, a factory, a warehouse, a workshop, a farm or plantation, a mine, oil well, quarry or other place of extraction of natural resources, a building or work site or a construction, installation or assembly project. A unitholder shall be deemed to have a permanent establishment in Singapore if it:

(i)carries on supervisory activities in connection with a building or work site or a construction, installation or assembly project; or

(ii)

has another person acting on the Unitholder's behalf in Singapore who:

(a) has and habitually exercises an authority to conclude contracts;

(b) maintains stock of goods or merchandise for the purpose of delivery on its behalf; or

(c) habitually secures orders wholly and almost wholly for the Unitholder or for such other enterprises as are controlled by the Unitholder.

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 14.1 million sq ft and a property value of S$3.02 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: General Industrial, Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable and secure income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

• Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

• Pro-active asset management;

• Divestment of non-core properties; and

• Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman

Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visitwww.esr-reit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor ESR

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific focused logistics real estate platform. Co-founded by senior management and Warburg Pincus, ESR is backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, SK

Holdings, JD.com, CITIC CLSA, Goldman Sachs, CPPIB, PGGM, Ping An and Allianz. The ESR platform represents one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, spanning across the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and India. As at 30 September 2018, the company's assets under management (AUM) exceeded US$14 billion, and the gross floor area (GFA) of projects owned and under development stood at approximately 11 million square metres.

1 Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.