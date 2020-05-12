Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Appendix A
Past Principal Commitments including Directorships (for the last 5 years)
Country of Incorporation: Singapore
|
Company
|
Position
|
Date of Appointment
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Resignation
|
Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management
|
Chief Executive
|
15 May 2014
|
30 June 2018
|
Pte. Ltd.
|
Officer
|
|
