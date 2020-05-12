Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ESR-REIT    J91U   SG1T70931228

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Announcement Of Appointment Of Independent Non-Executive Director

05/12/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

Appendix A

Past Principal Commitments including Directorships (for the last 5 years)

Country of Incorporation: Singapore

Company

Position

Date of Appointment

Date of

Resignation

Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management

Chief Executive

15 May 2014

30 June 2018

Pte. Ltd.

Officer

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 23:44:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 243 M
EBIT 2020 162 M
Net income 2020 85,3 M
Debt 2020 1 185 M
Yield 2020 10,1%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,75x
Capitalization 1 262 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,52  SGD
Last Close Price 0,36  SGD
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eng Peng Ooi Independent Chairman
Wee Kiat Chan Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Pearce Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Kendle Berry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESR-REIT1.41%878
PROLOGIS, INC.-0.29%65 645
GOODMAN GROUP0.91%17 268
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-2.25%12 484
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST0.83%7 080
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.2.18%6 659
