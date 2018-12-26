Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person

12/26/2018 | 06:00pm CET

Explanatory Notes

1.

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

FORM

REGULATIONS 2012

6

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR TRUSTEE-MANAGER OR

RESPONSIBLE PERSON IN RESPECT OF CHANGES IN ITS

(Electronic Format)

INTEREST IN SECURITIES

Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.

2.

This form is for a Trustee-Manager or Responsible Person to give notice under section 137R(1)(a) or 137ZC(1)(a) of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA").

3. This electronic Form 6 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Trustee-

Manager/Responsible Person must be completed by a person authorised by the Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by theTrustee-Manager/Responsible Person.

4. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically. The Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").

5.

A single form may be used by a Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within one business day of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.

6. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 10 of Part II. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.

7. Except for item 4 of Part II, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.

  • 8. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.

  • 9. The term "Listed Issuer" as used in this form refers to -

    (a)

    a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in

    which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

    (b)

    a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of

    a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or

    (c)

    a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate-

    related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or

    all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing

    being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").

  • 10. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 9 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website athttp://www.mas.gov.sg(under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Part I - General

  • 1. Name of Listed Issuer:

    ESR-REIT

  • 2. Type of Listed Issuer:Registered/Recognised Business Trust Real Estate Investment Trust

  • 3. Name of Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:

    ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

  • 4. Is the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person also a substantial unitholder of the Listed Issuer?

    Yes No

Transaction A

  • 1. Date of acquisition of or change in interest: 21-Dec-2018

  • 2. Date on which the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person became aware of the acquisition of, or change in, interest(if different from item 1 above, please specify the date):

  • 3. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or change in, interest):

    On 20 Dec 2018, The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") informed the Manager that it might require an additional document from the Manager in order to effect the transfer of ESR-REIT units from the Manager to a shareholder of the Manager as payment for dividends in specie. As the Manager did not hear from CDP after 20 Dec 2018, the Manager called CDP on 26 Dec 2018 to enquire on the status of the aforesaid transfer of ESR-REIT units and was then informed by CDP that the said transfer had already been completed on 21 Dec 2018.

  • 4. Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen):

    Ordinary voting units

    Other type of units (excluding ordinary voting units)

    Rights/Options/Warrants over units

    Debentures

    Rights/Options over debentures

    Others (please specify):

  • 5. Number of units, rights, options, warrants and/or principal amount of debentures acquired or disposed of by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:

    1,231,278

  • 6. Amount of consideration paid or received by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person (excluding brokerage and stamp duties):

    S$627,952

Part II - Transaction Details

  • 26-Dec-2018

  • 7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest: Acquisition of:

    Securities via market transaction

    Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

    Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities

    Securities pursuant to rights issue

    Securities via a placement

    Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

    Securities as part of management, acquisition and/or divestment fees paid by the Listed Issuer

    Disposal of:

    Securities via market transaction

    Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

    Other circumstances:

    Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed IssuerCorporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify):

    Others (please specify):

  • 8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to ordinary voting units of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

    Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting units of Listed Issuer

  • ESR Funds Management (S) Limited ("the Manager") transferred 1,231,278 ESR-REIT units owned by the Manager to one of its shareholders, Mitsui & Co., as payment of dividends in specie.

  • Immediately before the transaction

    Direct Interest

    Deemed Interest

    Total

    No. of ordinary voting units held:

    26,488,356

    0

    26,488,356

    As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting units:

    0.836

    0

    0.836

    Immediately after the transaction

    Direct Interest

    Deemed Interest

    Total

    No. of ordinary voting units held:

    25,257,078

    0

    25,257,078

    As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting units:

    0.797

    0

    0.797

9. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):

[You may attach a chart(s) in item 10 to illustrate how the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person's deemed interest, as set out in item 8 tables 1 to 6, arises]

  • 10. Attachments (if any):

    (The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)

  • 11. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:

    • (a) SGXNet announcement reference of the first notification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"):

    • (b) Date of the Initial Announcement:

    • (c) 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 6 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

  • 12. Remarks (if any):

Transaction Reference Number (auto-generated):

Item 13 is to be completed by an individual submitting this notification form on behalf of the Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person.

13. Particulars of Individual completing this notification form:

  • (a) Name of Individual:

    Loy York Ying

  • (b) Designation:

  • (c) Name of entity:

  • 3

    7

    6

    5

    4

    7

    3

    4

    3

    8

    5

    2

    5

    6

    7

  • Head of Compliance

  • ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 16:59:01 UTC
