Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person

2.This form is for a Trustee-Manager or Responsible Person to give notice under section 137R(1)(a) or 137ZC(1)(a) of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA").

3.This electronic Form 6 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Trustee- Manager/Responsible Person must be completed by a person authorised by the Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by theTrustee-Manager/Responsible Person.

4.This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically. The Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").

5.A single form may be used by a Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within one business day of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.

6.All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 10 of Part II. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.

7.Except for item 4 of Part II, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.

8.Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.

9.The term "Listed Issuer" as used in this form refers to -

(a)a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

(b)a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or

(c)a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").

10.For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 9 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").