Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person :: Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person

04/04/2019 | 07:12am EDT

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR TRUSTEE-MANAGER OR

RESPONSIBLE PERSON IN RESPECT OF CHANGES IN ITS

INTEREST IN SECURITIES

Explanatory Notes

1.Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.

FORM

6

(Electronic Format)

2.This form is for a Trustee-Manager or Responsible Person to give notice under section 137R(1)(a) or 137ZC(1)(a) of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA").

3.This electronic Form 6 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Trustee- Manager/Responsible Person must be completed by a person authorised by the Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by theTrustee-Manager/Responsible Person.

4.This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically. The Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").

5.A single form may be used by a Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within one business day of the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.

6.All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 10 of Part II. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.

7.Except for item 4 of Part II, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.

8.Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.

9.The term "Listed Issuer" as used in this form refers to -

(a)a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;

(b)a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or

(c)a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").

10.For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 9 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Import XML

Export XML

Part I - General

1.Name of Listed Issuer:

ESR-REIT

2.Type of Listed Issuer:

Registered/Recognised Business Trust

Real Estate Investment Trust

3.Name of Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

4.Is the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person also a substantial unitholder of the Listed Issuer?

Yes

No

FORM 6/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 2 of 5

Part II - Transaction Details

TransactionA

1.Date of acquisition of or change in interest:

04-Apr-2019

2.Date on which the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person became aware of the acquisition of, or

change in, interest (if different from item 1 above, please specify the date):

04-Apr-2019

3.Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or change in, interest):

4.Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen):

Ordinary voting units

Other type of units (excluding ordinary voting units)

Rights/Options/Warrants over units

Debentures

Rights/Options over debentures

Others (please specify):

5.Number of units, rights, options, warrants and/or principal amount of debentures acquired or disposed of by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person:

3,629,396

6.Amount of consideration paid or received by Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person (excluding brokerage and stamp duties):

S$1,832,119

FORM 6/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 3 of 5

7.Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities Securities pursuant to rights issue

Securities via a placement

Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles Securities as part of management, acquisition and/or divestment fees paid by the Listed Issuer

Disposal of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

Other circumstances:

Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer

Corporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify):

Others (please specify):

ESR-REIT issued 3,629,396 new units, at S$0.5048 per unit, as payment for approximately S$1.8 million to the Manager, representing 50% of the base fee component of the Manager's management fees for 4Q2018. The issue price was determined based on the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades done on the SGX-ST in the ordinary course of trading on the SGX-ST for the last 10 business days of 4Q2018.

8.Quantum of interests in securities held by Trustee-Manager/ResponsiblePerson before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to ordinary voting units of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting units of Listed Issuer

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

25,257,078

0

25,257,078

No. of ordinary voting units held:

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary

0.797

0

0.797

voting units:

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting units held:

28,886,474

0

28,886,474

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary

0.91

0

0.91

voting units:

FORM 6/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 4 of 5

9.Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):

[You may attach a chart(s) in item 10 to illustrate how the Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person's deemed interest, as set out in item 8 tables 1 to 6, arises]

10.Attachments (if any):

(The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)

11.If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:

(a)SGXNet announcement reference of the firstnotification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"):

(b)Date of the Initial Announcement:

(c)15-digittransaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 6 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

12.Remarks (if any):

Transaction Reference Number (auto-generated):

3 7 6 5 4 7 3 4 3 8 5 2 5 6 7

Item 13 is to be completed by an individual submitting this notification form on behalf of the Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person.

13.Particulars of Individual completing this notification form:

(a)Name of Individual:

Loy York Ying

(b)Designation:

Head of Compliance & Risk Management

(c)Name of entity:

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited

FORM 6/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 5 of 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:11:06 UTC
About