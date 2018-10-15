(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

ESR-REIT announces Effective Date of Scheme for Merger with Viva Industrial Trust

• Scheme in relation to merger with Viva Industrial Trust has become effective and binding in accordance with its terms

• Landmark merger will strengthen ESR-REIT's market position, resulting in the creation of a larger REIT, enhanced portfolio quality and greater diversification

• Enlarged Trust also benefits from strong support from ESR-REIT's Developer-Sponsor, the ESR Group

Singapore, 15 October 2018 - ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT, is pleased to announce that the trust scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in relation to its proposed merger with Viva Industrial Trust ("VIT") (the "Merger") has become effective and binding in accordance with its terms. This follows the approval from Unitholders of ESR-REIT and Stapled Securityholders of VIT at their respective meetings on 31 August 2018, the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore, as well as the receipt of approval of Jurong Town Corporation under the Scheme Conditions1.

The merger of ESR-REIT and VIT is poised to be a landmark transaction for the S-REIT sector, marking the first-ever merger of two S-REITs into an enlarged trust upon completion (the "Enlarged Trust"). Expected to be the 4th largest industrial S-REIT listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Enlarged Trust will have a combined asset size of approximately S$3.0 billion2 with a more diversified portfolio of industrial properties across 5 sub-asset classes.

The post-Merger portfolio will comprise 56 properties with a total gross floor area ("GFA") of 13.6 million square feet. The portfolio's strategic combination of Business Parks and High-Specs Industrial assets, as well as Logistics & Warehouse, General Industrial and Light Industrial properties will result in a wider product suite, creating a bigger pool of leasing opportunities for tenants. Consequently, the Enlarged Trust is expected to gain from the economies of scale of a larger portfolio, stronger bargaining power with service providers, and enjoy greater flexibility to undertake asset enhancement and redevelopment initiatives. The larger, fully-unencumbered portfolio with increased debt tenor is expected to provide greater access to pools of capital and a lower cost of debt.

Additionally, the Enlarged Trust will be well-supported by a strong and committed Developer-Sponsor, the ESR Group3, a leading Pan-Asian logistics real estate developer, operator and fund manager. The ESR Group has total assets under management of approximately US$13 billion4, and GFA of over 10

1 As defined in the circular dated 7 August 2018 dispatched to Unitholders of ESR-REIT in relation to the Merger (the "Circular").

2 As at 31 March 2018.

3 ESR Cayman Limited and its subsidiaries.

4 As at 30 June 2018.

million square metres4 in operation and under development. The Enlarged Trust will have the opportunity to acquire the ESR Group's visible pipeline of assets and will also be able to leverage on its strong network of strategic relationships with leading global e-commerce companies, retailers, logistics service providers and manufacturers. With a larger post-merger market capitalisation and increased free float, the Enlarged Trust is expected to have higher trading liquidity, and attract a larger investor base which could potentially lead to more index inclusions and increased analyst coverage.

Mr Adrian Chui, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT, said: "The strong voting support we have received from our Unitholders validates our strategy that size does matter for REITs. We are now one step closer to completing the transformational transaction which will ultimately provide us with a more robust, competitive platform and strengthens our market position. This allows us to grow and manage ESR-REIT more efficiently and create long-term, sustainable returns for our Unitholders."

"We would like to thank our Stapled Securityholders for voting in favour of the Merger and for their strong support since VIT's listing in November 2013," said Mr Wilson Ang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the VIT Managers. "Looking ahead, there is better clarity to our journey of growth and value creation, one that is underpinned by a strong and committed sponsor in ESR Group and proactively managed by an experienced and inspired management team."

As mentioned in the Circular, in connection with the Merger and the Scheme, RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, as the trustee of ESR-REIT, has entered into a S$700 million unsecured loan facility agreement with several lenders including United Overseas Bank Limited, RHB Bank Berhad, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and Malaysian Banking Berhad, Singapore Branch. The proceeds will be applied towards the part refinancing of existing loan facilities granted to RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, as the trustee of ESR-REIT, the refinancing of VIT's existing loan facilities and its multicurrency medium term note programme, the part financing of the cash consideration for the Scheme, and the payment of other expenses incurred in connection with the Scheme.

As the Scheme has become effective and binding in accordance with its terms, the VIT stapled securities are expected to be delisted on 22 October 2018.

-END-

About ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 15 October 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 56 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 13.6 million sq ft and a property value of S$2.94 billion5. The properties are in the following business sectors: General Industrial, Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable and secure income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

• Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

• Pro-active asset management;

• Divestment of non-core properties; and

• Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by two stakeholders, namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (indirectly c.80 percent) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") (20 percent):

• ESR is a leading pure-play pan-Asia logistics real estate developer, owner, and operator focused on the key metropolitan areas most closely tied with consumption and global trade. Co-founded by senior management and Warburg Pincus, ESR is backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CITIC CLSA, CPPIB, Goldman Sachs, JD.com, PGGM, Ping An and SK Holdings. The ESR platform represents one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, spanning across Mainland China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and India. The company also runs capital and fund management offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. As at 30 June 2018, the company's assets under management (AUM) reached approximately US$13 billion, and the gross floor area (GFA) of projects owned and under development stood at over 10 million square metres.

• Mitsui is one of the largest corporate conglomerates in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world. Mitsui also developed the Japan Logistics Fund Inc., a publicly listed REIT in Japan dedicated to investing in distribution facilities.

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visitwww.esr-reit.com.sg.

5 Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.

