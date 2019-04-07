ESR REIT : Annual Reports And Related Documents

VISION

To be a leading Real Estate Investment Trust with a portfolio of quality industrial assets.

MISSION

To deliver stable returns and long-term capital growth to our Unitholders.

To develop a resilient and diversified portfolio through strategic investments in quality assets, proactive asset management of our properties, and prudent capital and risk management.

To operate with credibility for the benefit of our Unitholders, tenants, employees, partners and other stakeholders within the communities in which we do business.

CORPORATE PROFILE

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 14.1 million sq ft and a property value of S$3.02 billion(1). The properties are in the following business sectors: General Industrial, Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

•Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

•Proactive asset management;

•Divestment of non-core properties; and

•Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned namely by, ESR Cayman Limited (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.