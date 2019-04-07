Log in
ESR-REIT

(CMIT)
ESR REIT : Annual Reports And Related Documents

0
04/07/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

E

S

INTEGRATING STRENGTHS 20

ACHIEVING GROWTH 18

A N N U A L R E P O R T

R

EXECUTING

OUR STRATEGIES

UE BIZHUB EAST

STRENGTHENING

OUR PORTFOLIO

7000 ANG MO KIO AVENUE 5

REVITALISING

OUR ASSETS

30 MARSILING INDUSTRIAL ESTATE ROAD 8

VISION

To be a leading Real Estate Investment Trust with a portfolio of quality industrial assets.

MISSION

To deliver stable returns and long-term capital growth to our Unitholders.

To develop a resilient and diversified portfolio through strategic investments in quality assets, proactive asset management of our properties, and prudent capital and risk management.

To operate with credibility for the benefit of our Unitholders, tenants, employees, partners and other stakeholders within the communities in which we do business.

CORPORATE PROFILE

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") since 25 July 2006.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 14.1 million sq ft and a property value of S$3.02 billion(1). The properties are in the following business sectors: General Industrial, Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:

Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;

Proactive asset management;

Divestment of non-core properties; and

Prudent capital and risk management.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned namely by, ESR Cayman Limited (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).

For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.

(1)Includes valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest.

1 Key Highlights

3Financial Highlights

4Five-YearFinancial Summary

62018 Milestones

8Merger with Viva Industrial Trust

10Letter to Unitholders

EXECUTING OUR STRATEGIES

16Competitive Strengths

17Our Sponsor

18Our Long-Term Strategy

20Key Trends Influencing Our Strategy

21Trust Structure

22Organisation Structure

23Board of Directors

28Senior Management

31Property Manager

STRENGTHENING OUR PORTFOLIO

34Operations Review

38Financial Review

40Capital Management

42Singapore Industrial Market Report 2018

55Property Locations

56Property Portfolio At A Glance

60Property Portfolio

REVITALISING OUR ASSETS

72Corporate Governance

96Risk Management

100Investor Engagement

104Unit Price Performance

106Sustainability Report

129Financial Statements

211Additional Information

215Statistics of Unitholders

218Notice of Annual General Meeting Proxy Form

Corporate Directory

KEY

HIGHLIGHTS

STABLE RETURNS

Market Capitalisation

Average Daily Trading Volume

(S$ million)

(million)

+117.8%

+53.8%

2018

1,616.8(1)

2018

2.0

2017

742.2

2017

1.3

Number of Units

Distribution Yield

(billion)

(%)

+146.2%

2018

3.2

2018

7.6(2)

2017

1.3

2017

6.8(3)

Distribution per Unit (cents)

+0.1%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

0.847

1.001

1.004

1.005

3.857

2017

1.004

0.956

0.964

0.929

3.853

(1)As at 31 December 2018.

(2)Based on closing price of S$0.510 as at 31 December 2018 and FY2018 DPU of 3.857 cents.

(3)Based on closing price of S$0.565 as at 31 December 2017 and FY2017 DPU of 3.853 cents.

1

ESR-REIT ANNUAL REPORT 2018

OVERVIEW

EXECUTING OUR STRATEGIES

STRENGTHENING OUR PORTFOLIO

REVITALISING OUR ASSETS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 22:47:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 262 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 149 M
Debt 2019 1 010 M
Yield 2019 7,42%
P/E ratio 2019 10,19
P/E ratio 2020 11,01
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Capitalization 1 730 M
Chart ESR-REIT
Duration : Period :
ESR-REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESR-REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,59  SGD
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eng-Peng Ooi Independent Chairman
Wee Kiat Chan Chief Financial Officer
Akihiro Noguchi Non-Executive Director
Philip John Pearce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESR-REIT7.92%1 277
PROLOGIS INC24.42%46 079
GOODMAN GROUP21.07%16 586
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION19.58%11 065
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST20.48%4 535
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.15%4 503
About