ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT

(CMIT)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ESR REIT : Investor Presentation

0
08/04/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Contents

2

Top: UE BizHub EAST | Business Park

Second: 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 | High-Specs Industrial Bottom: 30 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 8 | High-Specs Industrial

Corporate Actions Undertaken in 2Q2019

The REIT undertook the following corporate actions in 2Q2019 to provide ample growth opportunities to further extract value for Unitholders in line with its long-term strategy

1.

Plans to execute 2 x AEIs at 7000 AMK and UE BizHub EAST to be "future-ready"

a)

Estimated yield on cost of up to 9%b) Construction expected to commence in 4Q 2019 with limited downtime for both AEIs

Capital Management

  • 1. Announced Equity Fund Raising of up to S$150.0 million to fund:

    • a) DPU accretive acquisition - PTC Logistics Hub

    • b) 2 x AEIs up to 9% yield on cost

    • c) Debt repayment to lower gearing

  • 2. Successfully raised S$100.0 million at S$0.515 per New Unit via a Private Placement

    a) 8.3% discount to VWAP(1) and 6.7% discount

    to adjusted VWAP(2)

  • 3. Preferential Offering of up to S$50.0 million to be launched

a)

Details to be provided at a later dateb) Sponsor to demonstrate support by providing backstop for the offer(3)

Organic Growth

Acquisition and Development Growth

  • 1. DPU accretive acquisition of PTC Logistics Hub, a newly-completed, modern ramp-up warehouse

    a) 10-year lease with fixed annual rental

    escalations lengthens WALE

  • 2. Strategic partnership with PTC Logistics to provide real estate solutions for their business expansion

Notes: (1) Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of S$0.5616 per Unit as per announcement dated 17 June 2019. (2) Adjusted VWAP of S$0.5521 per Unit as per announcement dated 17 June 2019. (3) Sponsor will provide an undertaking to the Manager that it will accept in full of the provisional allocation of the New Units under the Preferential Offering based on its entitlement and subject to approval of the whitewash resolution by independent unitholders, provided that the Sponsor and the

Manager's total subscription under the Preferential Offering will not exceed S$50.0 million.

4

2Q2019 at a Glance

Proactive Asset

ManagementPrudent Capital

Management

Financial Performance

  • Healthy 91.0% occupancy, above JTC average of 89.3%(2)

  • 2 AEIs planned for 7000 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 and UE BizHub EAST

  • Announced the acquisition of 48 Pandan Road (PTC Logistics Hub) and strategic partnership with PTC Logistics

  • Divested 31 Kian Teck Way

  • Successfully completed S$100.0m Private Placement on 18 June 2019 (2.5x subscribed)

  • WADE(3) and WAFDE(4) at 3.1 and 2.9 years respectively

  • 89.2% of interest rate exposure fixed for 2.9 years

  • Portfolio remains 100% unencumbered

  • No major refinancing requirements due in 2019

  • Achieved 1.004 cents DPU for 2Q2019, a +0.3% increase y-o-y

  • Advanced distribution of 0.945 cents will be paid on or around 26 July 2019(5)

  • Achieved stable distributions with lower portfolio & capital structure risk, demonstrating effective execution of strategy

Notes: (1) Includes (i) valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis, of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest and (ii) the recognition of right-of-use of leasehold land of S$226.6 million on the Statement of Financial Position as a result of the adoption of FRS 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019. (2) Based on JTC 1Q2019 Industrial Property Market Statistics. (3) Weighted Average Debt Expiry. (4) Weighted Average Fixed Debt Expiry. (5) For the period from 1 April 2019 to 25 June 2019.

5

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 23:19:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 254 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Debt 2019 1 302 M
Yield 2019 7,36%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 1 791 M
