ESR REIT : Launch Of Preferential Offering And Despatch Of Instruction Booklet

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

LAUNCH OF PREFERENTIAL OFFERING AND DESPATCH OF INSTRUCTION BOOKLET

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 13 September 2019 titled "Launch of Preferential Offering on the Basis of 29 New Units for Every 1,000 Existing Units to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$50.0 Million" (the "Launch Announcement").

Further to the Launch Announcement and the announcement dated 13 September 2019 in relation to the notice of Preferential Offering Books Closure Date, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of approximately 98.1 million New Units (the "Preferential Offering") will open today at 9.00 a.m. for subscription via ARE1 and automated teller machines ("ATMs") of Participating Banks2.

The instruction booklet in relation to the Preferential Offering (the "Instruction Booklet") which has been appended to this announcement and the ARE will be despatched to Entitled Unitholders today. The Instruction Booklet and the ARE require the immediate attention of Entitled Unitholders.

The Preferential Offering will close on:

Friday, 4 October 2019 at 5.00 p.m. for acceptances of provisional allotments of New Units and (if applicable) applications for Excess New Units effected via the ARE; or Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9.30 p.m. for acceptances of provisional allotments of New Units and (if applicable) applications for Excess New Units effected via ATMs of Participating Banks.

For the avoidance of doubt, multiple electronic applications may be made through ATMs of Participating Banks.

NOTICE TO CENTRAL PROVIDENT FUND INVESTMENT SCHEME ("CPFIS") INVESTORS, SUPPLEMENTARY RETIREMENT SCHEME ("SRS") INVESTORS AND INVESTORS WHO HOLD UNITS THROUGH FINANCE COMPANIES OR DEPOSITORY AGENTS

For CPFIS investors, SRS investors and investors who hold units through finance companies or depository agents, acceptances of their provisional allotments of New Units and (if applicable) applications for Excess New Units must be done through the relevant approved banks in which they hold their CPFIS accounts or SRS accounts, finance companies or depository agents, respectively.