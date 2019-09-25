ESR REIT : Launch Of Preferential Offering And Despatch Of Instruction Booklet
09/25/2019 | 06:48pm EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
LAUNCH OF PREFERENTIAL OFFERING AND DESPATCH OF INSTRUCTION BOOKLET
Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 13 September 2019 titled "Launch of Preferential Offering on the Basis of 29 New Units for Every 1,000 Existing Units to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$50.0 Million" (the "Launch Announcement").
Further to the Launch Announcement and the announcement dated 13 September 2019 in relation to the notice of Preferential Offering Books Closure Date, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that the pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of approximately 98.1 million New Units (the "Preferential Offering") will open today at 9.00 a.m. for subscription via ARE1 and automated teller machines ("ATMs") of Participating Banks2.
The instruction booklet in relation to the Preferential Offering (the "Instruction Booklet") which has been appended to this announcement and the ARE will be despatched to Entitled Unitholders today. The Instruction Booklet and the ARE require the immediate attention of Entitled Unitholders.
The Preferential Offering will close on:
Friday, 4 October 2019 at 5.00 p.m. for acceptances of provisional allotments of New Units and (if applicable) applications for Excess New Units effected via the ARE; or
Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9.30 p.m. for acceptances of provisional allotments of New Units and (if applicable) applications for Excess New Units effected via ATMs of Participating Banks.
For the avoidance of doubt, multiple electronic applications may be made through ATMs of Participating Banks.
NOTICE TO CENTRAL PROVIDENT FUND INVESTMENT SCHEME ("CPFIS") INVESTORS, SUPPLEMENTARY RETIREMENT SCHEME ("SRS") INVESTORS AND INVESTORS WHO HOLD UNITS THROUGH FINANCE COMPANIES OR DEPOSITORY AGENTS
For CPFIS investors, SRS investors and investors who hold units through finance companies or depository agents, acceptances of their provisional allotments of New Units and (if applicable) applications for Excess New Units must be done through the relevant approved banks in which they hold their CPFIS accounts or SRS accounts, finance companies or depository agents, respectively.
"ARE" refers to the acceptance form for New Units provisionally allotted to Entitled Unitholders under the Preferential Offering and application form for Excess New Units.
"Participating Banks" refers to DBS Bank Ltd. (including POSB), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and United Overseas Bank Limited.
Such investors are advised to provide their respective approved banks in which they hold their CPFIS accounts or SRS accounts, finance companies or depository agents, as the case may be, with the appropriate instructions no later than the deadlines set by them in order for such intermediaries to make the relevant acceptance and (if applicable) application on their behalf by the last date and time for acceptance, application (if applicable) and payment for provisional allotments of New Units and Excess New Units. Any acceptance and/or application made directly through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, electronic applications at ATMs of Participating Banks, B.A.C.S. Private Limited and/or the Manager will be rejected.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
As Manager of ESR-REIT
(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132-5)
Adrian Chui
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
26 September 2019
About ESR-REIT
ESR-REIT has been listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006.
ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 30 June 2019 has a diversified portfolio of 56 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 14.0 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.02 billion 3 . The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.
The Manager's objective is to provide Unitholders with a stable income stream through the successful implementation of the following strategies:
Acquisition of value-enhancing properties;
Pro-activeasset management;
Divestment of non-core properties; and
Prudent capital and risk management.
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of ESR-REIT, is owned by namely, ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR") (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%).
For further information on ESR-REIT, please visit www.esr-reit.com.sg.
About the Sponsor, ESR
ESR is the largest Asia-Pacific focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area (GFA) and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages. Co-founded by its senior management team and Warburg Pincus, ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, SK Holdings, JD.com, Goldman Sachs, CPPIB, Ping An, Allianz Real Estate and CSOBOR Fund. The ESR platform spans across the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and India. As of 30 June 2019, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$20 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development stood at over 15 million square metres in total.
3Includes the valuation of 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on a 100% basis of which ESR-REIT has 80% economic interest, and excludes the effects arising from the adoption of Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 116 Leases which became effective on 1 January 2019.
