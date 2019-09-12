ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date
09/12/2019 | 07:42pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,
CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))
NOTICE OF:
PREFERENTIAL OFFERING BOOKS CLOSURE DATE; AND
CUMULATIVE DISTRIBUTION BOOKS CLOSURE DATE
Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 13 September 2019 titled "Launch of Preferential Offering on the Basis of 29 New Units for Every 1,000 Existing Units to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$50.0 Million".
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at:
5.00 p.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 (the "Preferential Offering Books Closure Date") for the purpose of determining the provisional allotment of new units in ESR-REIT (the "New Units") to Entitled Unitholders1 under the Preferential Offering; and
5.00 p.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Unitholders to a distribution for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 (the "3Q2019 Distribution") and an advanced distribution for the period from 1 October 2019 to the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued pursuant to the Preferential Offering (the "Advanced Distribution" and together with the 3Q2019 Distribution, the "Cumulative Distribution") (the books closure date for the Cumulative Distribution, the "Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date").
THE CUMULATIVE DISTRIBUTION
The Cumulative Distribution per Unit is estimated to be between 1.079 Singapore cents to 1.192 Singapore cents, which will only be distributed in respect of the Existing Units held as at 5.00 p.m. on the Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date. A further announcement on the actual quantum of the Cumulative Distribution per Unit (which may differ from the estimate above) will be made by the Manager in due course.
1"Entitled Unitholders" are Entitled Depositors (as defined herein). "Entitled Depositors" are Unitholders with Units standing to the credit of their respective securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") as at the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date and (a) whose registered addresses with CDP are in Singapore as at the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date; or (b) who have at least three Market Days prior to the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date provided CDP with addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents, but exclude, subject to certain exceptions, Unitholders located, resident or with a registered address outside of Singapore.
The next distribution following the Cumulative Distribution will comprise ESR-REIT's distributable income for the period from the day the New Units are issued pursuant to the Preferential Offering to 31 December 2019. Quarterly distributions will resume thereafter.
Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with Units as at 5.00 p.m. on the Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date will be entitled to the Cumulative Distribution that will be paid on or around Friday, 8 November 2019.
The Cumulative Distribution is intended to ensure that the distributable income accrued by ESR-REIT up to the day immediately preceding the date of issue of the New Units pursuant to the Preferential Offering (which, at this point, will be entirely attributable to the Existing Units) is only distributed in respect of the Existing Units, and is being proposed as a means to ensure fairness to the holders of the Existing Units.
STATUS OF THE NEW UNITS TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING
The New Units to be issued pursuant to the Preferential Offering will, upon issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the Units in issue on the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units under the Preferential Offering are issued, including the right to distributions out of ESR-REIT's distributable income from the date of issuance of the New Units pursuant to the Preferential Offering as well as all distributions thereafter, other than in respect of the Cumulative Distribution.
For the avoidance of doubt, the holders of the New Units to be issued pursuant to the Preferential Offering will not be entitled to the Cumulative Distribution.
DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES
Any tax-exempt income component of the Cumulative Distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.
Any other gains component of the Cumulative Distribution is not taxable in the hands of all Unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component.
Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component in certain circumstances. The following paragraphs describe the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from the taxable income component of the Cumulative Distribution.
The following categories of Unitholders will receive a gross Cumulative Distribution (i.e. no tax will be deducted from it):
Unitholders who are individuals and who hold the Units either in their sole names or jointly with other individuals;
Unitholders which are companies incorporated and tax resident in Singapore;
Unitholders which are Singapore branches of companies incorporated outside Singapore;
Unitholders which are bodies of persons (excluding companies or partnerships) incorporated or registered in Singapore, such as:
statutory boards;
co-operativesocieties registered under the Co-operative Societies Act, Chapter 62 of Singapore;
trade unions registered under the Trade Unions Act, Chapter 333 of Singapore;
charities registered under the Charities Act, Chapter 37 of Singapore or established by any written law; and
town councils;
Unitholders which are international organisations that are exempt from tax on such distributions by reason of an order made under the International Organisations (Immunities and Privileges) Act, Chapter 145 of Singapore; and
Unitholders which are real estate investment trust exchange-traded funds which have been accorded the tax transparency treatment.
To receive a gross Cumulative Distribution, Unitholders in categories (b) to (f) under Paragraph 4 above must complete a prescribed form - the "Declaration for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form A").
These categories of Unitholders, unless they are exempt from tax because of their own circumstances, will have to pay income tax subsequently at their own applicable tax rates.
Unitholders in category (a) under Paragraph 4 above are not required to submit any form. The gross Cumulative Distribution received by these Unitholders (irrespective of their tax residence status) is exempt from tax if it is not derived through a partnership in Singapore or from the carrying on of a trade, business or profession.
For Unitholders who do not fall within the categories stated under Paragraph 4 above, tax at the reduced rate of 10.0% will be deducted from the Cumulative Distribution made to such Unitholders if they are:
foreign non-individual investors - for distributions made during the period from 18 February 2005 to 31 December 2025; or
foreign funds - for distributions made during the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2025.
A foreign non-individual investor is one which is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and:
which does not have a permanent establishment in Singapore; or
which carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore, where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation.
A foreign fund is one that qualifies for tax exemption under section 13CA, 13X or 13Y of the Income Tax Act, Chapter 134 of Singapore that is not a resident of Singapore for income tax purposes and:
which does not have a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore); or
which carries on any operation in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore (other than a fund manager in Singapore), where the funds used to acquire the Units are not obtained from that operation.
To receive the Cumulative Distribution net of tax deducted at 10.0%, foreign non-individual investors and foreign funds are required to complete Form A.
Beneficial owners of Units who hold Units through depository agents will receive:
gross Cumulative Distribution if they are persons described in categories (a) to (f) under Paragraph 4 above; and
Cumulative Distribution net of tax deducted at 10.0% if they are foreign non-individual investors or foreign funds as described in Paragraph 8 above.
To receive gross Cumulative Distribution and Cumulative Distribution net of tax deducted at 10.0%, depository agents are required to complete the "Declaration by Depository Agents for Singapore Tax Purposes Form" ("Form B") and its annexes.
Form A and Form B (and its annexes) will be sent to Unitholders and depository agents, respectively, by ESR-REIT's unit registrar (the "Unit Registrar"), B.A.C.S. Private Limited, located at 8 Robinson Road, #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, on or around Wednesday, 16 October 2019.
Unitholders (Form A) and the depository agents (Form B and its annexes) will have to complete the forms legibly and send them to the Unit Registrar such that they are received by5.00 p.m. on Friday, 25 October 2019. Failure to comply with any of these requirements will render Form A and Form B invalid and RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (as trustee of ESR- REIT) and the Manager will be obliged to deduct tax at the rate of 17.0% from the Cumulative Distribution.
Unitholders who hold Units under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme do not have to return any form. They will receive gross Cumulative Distribution.
IMPORTANT REMINDER
Unitholders and depository agents must complete and return Form A and Form B (and its annexes), respectively, to the Unit Registrar's office by 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 25 October 2019 in order to receive the Cumulative Distribution either at gross or at net (after deduction of tax at 10.0%) as described above.
DECLARATION IN INCOME TAX RETURN
The Cumulative Distribution is considered as income for the year 2019. Beneficial owners of the Cumulative Distribution, other than those who are exempt from tax on the Cumulative Distribution or who are entitled to the reduced tax rate of 10.0%, are required to declare the gross amount of the taxable income component of the Cumulative Distribution (regardless of whether the distribution is paid in cash or in the form of Units) as taxable income in their Singapore income tax return for the year of assessment 2020.
IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES
Event
Date and Time
Last date that the Units are quoted on a "cum" : Thursday, 19 September 2019
Preferential Offering basis
Units trade ex-Preferential Offering
: Friday, 20 September 2019 at 9.00 a.m.
Preferential Offering Books Closure Date for
:
Monday, 23 September 2019 at 5.00 p.m.
eligibility to participate in the Preferential Offering
Last date that the Units are quoted on a "cum" : Wednesday, 9 October 2019
Cumulative Distribution basis
Units trade ex-Cumulative Distribution
: Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 9.00 a.m.
Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date for
:
Friday, 11 October 2019 at 5.00 p.m.
entitlement to the Cumulative Distribution
Expected date for crediting of New Units pursuant
:
Monday, 14 October 2019
to the Preferential Offering
Expected date for listing of New Units pursuant to the Preferential Offering
Unitholders and depository agents must have completed and returned Form A or Form B (and its annexes), as applicable, to the Unit Registrar (B.A.C.S. Private Limited, located at 8 Robinson Road,#03-00ASO Building, Singapore 048544)
Payment of the Cumulative Distribution
Monday, 14 October 2019 at 9.00 a.m.
Friday, 25 October 2019 at 5.00 p.m.
Friday, 8 November 2019
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
As Manager of ESR-REIT
(Company Registration No. 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132-5)
Adrian Chui
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
13 September 2019
For further enquiries, please contact:
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
Gloria Low
Lyn Ong
Corporate Communications Manager
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +65 6827 9332
Tel: +65 6827 9504
Email:gloria.low@esr-reit.com.sg
Email:lyn.ong@esr-reit.com.sg
