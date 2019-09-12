ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA,

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

NOTICE OF:

PREFERENTIAL OFFERING BOOKS CLOSURE DATE; AND

CUMULATIVE DISTRIBUTION BOOKS CLOSURE DATE

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-REIT dated 13 September 2019 titled "Launch of Preferential Offering on the Basis of 29 New Units for Every 1,000 Existing Units to Raise Gross Proceeds of Up To Approximately S$50.0 Million".

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of ESR-REIT will be closed at:

5.00 p.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 (the " Preferential Offering Books Closure Date ") for the purpose of determining the provisional allotment of new units in ESR-REIT (the " New Units ") to Entitled Unitholders 1 under the Preferential Offering; and 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Unitholders to a distribution for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019 (the " 3Q2019 Distribution ") and an advanced distribution for the period from 1 October 2019 to the day immediately prior to the date on which the New Units are issued pursuant to the Preferential Offering (the " Advanced Distribution " and together with the 3Q2019 Distribution, the " Cumulative Distribution ") (the books closure date for the Cumulative Distribution, the " Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date ").

THE CUMULATIVE DISTRIBUTION

The Cumulative Distribution per Unit is estimated to be between 1.079 Singapore cents to 1.192 Singapore cents, which will only be distributed in respect of the Existing Units held as at 5.00 p.m. on the Cumulative Distribution Books Closure Date. A further announcement on the actual quantum of the Cumulative Distribution per Unit (which may differ from the estimate above) will be made by the Manager in due course.

1"Entitled Unitholders" are Entitled Depositors (as defined herein). "Entitled Depositors" are Unitholders with Units standing to the credit of their respective securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") as at the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date and (a) whose registered addresses with CDP are in Singapore as at the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date; or (b) who have at least three Market Days prior to the Preferential Offering Books Closure Date provided CDP with addresses in Singapore for the service of notices and documents, but exclude, subject to certain exceptions, Unitholders located, resident or with a registered address outside of Singapore.