ESR REIT : Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Units In Esr-REIT

The issue price was determined based on the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") in the ordinary course of trading on the SGX-ST for the last ten (10) business days of 4Q2018.

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of ESR-REIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that 3,629,396 new units in ESR-REIT ("Units") have been issued to the Manager today. The Units were allotted at an issue price of S$0.5048 per Unit as payment for approximately S$1.8 million, representing 50% of the base fee component of the Manager's management fees for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 ("4Q2018").

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific focused logistics real estate platform. Co-founded by its senior management team and Warburg Pincus, ESR is backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, SK Holdings, JD.com, CITIC CLSA, Goldman Sachs, CPPIB, Ping An and Allianz. The ESR platform spans across the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and India. As of 30 September 2018, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR exceeded US$14 billion, and gross floor area (GFA) of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development stood at approximately 11 million square metres in total.

ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2018 has a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 14.1 million sq ft and a property value of S$3.02 billion1. The properties are in the following business sectors: General and Light Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse, Hi-Specs Industrial, and Business Park, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

