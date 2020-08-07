ESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of Esr-REIT And Sabana REIT - Corrigendum Announcements
0
08/07/2020 | 10:39am EDT
ESR-REIT
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 31 March 2006
under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
Managed by
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
(Company Registration No: 200512804G)
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial
Real Estate Investment Trust
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 29 October
2010 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
Managed by
Sabana Real Estate Investment
Management Pte. Ltd.
(Company Registration No: 201005493K)
PROPOSED MERGER OF ESR-REIT AND SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL
ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
CORRIGENDUM TO JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT AND SABANA INVESTOR PRESENTATION
1. INTRODUCTION
On 16 July 2020, the respective boards of directors of ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITManager"), Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sabana REIT", and the manager of Sabana REIT, the "Sabana Manager"), announced the proposed merger (the "Merger") of ESR-REIT and Sabana REIT, to be effected through the acquisition by RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) (the "ESR-REITTrustee") of all the units of Sabana REIT (the "Sabana Units") held by the unitholders of Sabana REIT (the "Sabana Unitholders"), in exchange for units in ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REITUnits") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in compliance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code") (the "Joint Announcement"). In connection with the Joint Announcement, the Sabana Manager also released an investor presentation (the "Sabana Investor Presentation").
Terms defined in the Joint Announcement have the same meanings when used in this announcement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement (the "Corrigendum Announcement") shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
2. CORRIGENDUM TO JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT AND SABANA INVESTOR PRESENTATION
This corrigendum is an addendum to and should be read in conjunction with the Joint Announcement and the Sabana Investor Presentation.
The ESR-REIT Manager and the Sabana Manager wish to inform the unitholders of ESR-REIT and Sabana REIT respectively of the following corrections to be made to the Joint Announcement and the Sabana Investor Presentation:
1
in paragraph 2.1 of the Joint Announcement (on page 3),theESR-REITGroup's total assets at 30 June 2020 should be S$3,196.8 million (and not S$3,158.6 million);
the diagram in paragraph 5(b)(ii) of the Joint Announcement (on page 14) and on slide 14 of the Sabana Investor Presentation, which shows Sabana REIT's pre- and post-Merger valuation split across the various asset class segments, reproduced below as Figure 1 (Original), should be replaced with Figure 2 (Replacement), to correct the percentage figures in respect of the post-Merger valuation split across the various asset class segments:
Figure 1 (Original)
Figure 2 (Replacement)
2
2.3 the diagram in paragraph 5(b)(iii) of the Joint Announcement (on page 16) and on slide 15 of the Sabana Investor Presentation, which shows Sabana REIT's pre- and post-Merger diversification of tenant trade sectors by GRI contribution, reproduced below as Figure 3 (Original), should be replaced with Figure 4 (Replacement), to correct the percentage figure in respect of the post-Merger trade sector under "Others" (which should be 9.6% instead of 8.9%):
Figure 3 (Original)
Figure 4 (Replacement)
Save as disclosed above, all other information contained in the Joint Announcement and the Sabana Investor Presentation remains unchanged.
7 August 2020
3
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
Sabana Real Estate Investment Management
as Manager of ESR-REIT
Pte. Ltd.
(Company
Registration
No.
as Manager of Sabana Shari'ah Complaint
200512804G)
Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
(Company Registration No. 201005493K)
Any queries relating to this Corrigendum Announcement, the Merger or the Scheme should be directed to one of the following:
ESR Funds Management (S) Limited
Sabana Real Estate Investment Management
Pte. Ltd.
Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited
Tel: +65 6657 1959
Tel: +65 6212 2000
