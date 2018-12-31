Interested Person Transaction :: Entry Into Property Management Agreements

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

ENTRY INTO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-REIT (the "ESR-REIT Manager"), wishes to announce that it has today entered into a property management agreement (the "ESR-REIT PMA") with RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-REIT) (the "ESR-REIT Trustee") and ESR Property Management (S) Pte. Ltd., the existing property manager for the properties of ESR-REIT (the "Property Manager"), in connection with the provision of property management services for all properties located in Singapore which are directly owned by ESR-REIT. Simultaneous with the entry into the ESR-REIT PMA, ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of Viva Trust (a wholly-owned sub-trust of ESR-REIT) (the "VT Manager" and together as the ESR-REIT Manager, the "Manager"), and Perpetual (Asia) Limited, as trustee of Viva Trust (the "VT Trustee"), have also today entered into a property management agreement with the Property Manager in respect of the nine properties which Viva Trust holds (the "VT PMA" and together with the ESR-REIT PMA, the "PMAs").

As at the date of this announcement, the Property Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESR Investment Management Pte. Ltd. ("ESRIM"). The Manager is 67.3% owned by ESRIM, 25.0% owned by Shanghai Summit Pte Ltd and 7.7% owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd.. ESRIM is in turn indirectly owned by ESR Cayman Limited which through its subsidiaries holds a deemed interest in approximately 9.3% of the issued units in ESR-REIT. ESRIM is therefore regarded as a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager under both the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and Appendix 6 of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes (the "Property Funds Appendix").

As the Property Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESRIM, the Property Manager (being a subsidiary of a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager) is (for the purposes of the Listing Manual) an associate of the Manager and an associate of the controlling shareholder of the Manager, and the Property Manager is therefore an "interested person" and an "interested party" of ESR-REIT for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual and paragraph 5 of the Property Funds Appendix, respectively.

Therefore, the entry into each of the PMAs with the Property Manager will constitute an "interested person transaction" and an "interested party transaction" under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual and paragraph 5 of the Property Funds Appendix, respectively. The ESR-REIT Manager is making this announcement as the PMAs, aggregated with all other transactions between ESR-REIT and ESRIM or its associates for the current financial year, exceeds 3.0%, but is less than 5.0%, of the latest audited net tangible assets of ESR-REIT.

2. DETAILS OF THE PMAS The term of each of the PMAs is for a period of three and a half years commencing from 1 January 2019 (the "Commencement Date"). The existing property management agreements entered into with the Property Manager in respect of ESR-REIT and Viva Trust shall terminate on the Commencement Date.

2.1 Property Manager's Services The services to be provided by the Property Manager for each property under its management in respect of both PMAs include the following: (a) property management services, recommending third party contracts for provision of property maintenance services, supervising the performance of service providing contractors, arranging for adequate insurances and ensuring compliance with building and safety regulations; (b) lease management services, including co-ordinating tenants' fitting-out requirements, administration of rental collection, management of rental arrears, administration of all property tax matters, and initiating lease renewals and negotiation of terms; (c) marketing and marketing co-ordination services, including acting as a non-exclusive marketing agent for the marketing and letting out of properties; and (d) project management services in relation to the development or redevelopment (unless otherwise prohibited by the Property Funds Appendix or any other laws or regulations), the refurbishment, retrofitting and renovation works to a property, including recommendation of project budget and project consultants, and supervision and implementation of the project.

2.2 Fees The fees payable to the Property Manager under each of the PMAs are as follows: (a) Property and Lease Management Services

For property management services rendered by the Property Manager in respect of ESR-REIT, the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from ESR-REIT a property management fee of 2.0% per annum of the gross revenue of the relevant property.

For property management services rendered by the Property Manager in respect of Viva Trust for:

(i) a property held by Viva Trust other than UE Bizhub East (Hotel Component), the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from Viva Trust a property management fee of 2.0% per annum of the gross revenue; and

(ii) UE Bizhub East (Hotel Component), the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from Viva Trust a property management fee of 1.0% per annum of the gross revenue.

For lease management services provided by the Property Manager in respect of the properties held by ESR-REIT and Viva Trust (other than UE Bizhub East (Hotel Component)), the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from each of ESR-REIT and Viva Trust a lease management fee of 1.0% per annum of the gross revenue of the relevant property.

(b) Marketing Services For marketing services provided by the Property Manager for a property, the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from each of ESR-REIT and Viva Trust the following fees: (i) a commission equivalent to two (2) months' gross rent inclusive of service charge, for securing a tenancy of more than three (3) years; (ii) a commission equivalent to one (1) month's gross rent inclusive of service charge, for securing a tenancy of three (3) years or less; (iii) a commission equivalent to one (1) month's gross rent inclusive of service charge, for securing a renewal of tenancy of more than three (3) years; and (iv) a commission equivalent to half (1/2) month's gross rent inclusive of service charge, for securing a renewal of tenancy of three (3) years or less. If a third party agent secures a tenancy, renewal of tenancy or licence, the Property Manager will be responsible for all marketing services commissions payable to such third party agent, and the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from each of ESR-REIT and Viva Trust the following fees: (1) a commission equivalent to 2.4 months' gross rent inclusive of service charge, for securing a tenancy of more than three (3) years; and (2) a commission equivalent to 1.2 months' gross rent inclusive of service charge, for securing a tenancy of three (3) years or less. For the avoidance of doubt, the Property Manager shall only be entitled to receive from each of ESR-REIT and Viva Trust, either the fees set out in paragraph 2.2(b)(i) to (iv) or the fees set out in paragraph 2.2(b)(1) to (2).

(c) Property Tax Services In relation to the property tax services provided by the Property Manager for a property, the Property Manager is entitled to the following fees under each of the PMAs if the proposed annual value of a property is reduced resulting in property tax savings for the relevant property: (i) where the proposed annual value of a property is S$1.0 million or less, a fee of 7.5% of the property tax savings; (ii) where the proposed annual value of a property is more than S$1.0 million but does not exceed S$5.0 million, a fee of 5.5% of the property tax savings; and



(iii) where the proposed annual value of a property is more than S$5.0 million, a fee of 5.0% of the property tax savings.

The above-mentioned fee is a lump sum fixed fee based on the property tax savings calculated on a 12-month period. If in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements relating to interested person/party transactions relating to real estate investment trusts, the approval of unitholders of ESR-REIT ("Unitholders") is required for payment of such fees under both PMAs, such payment will be subject to the obtaining of such Unitholders' approval, and if such approval cannot be obtained within the requisite time period for lodgement of the relevant property tax objection, the Property Manager shall not be obliged to undertake such property tax objection and the ESR-REIT Trustee or, as the case may be, the VT Trustee shall be entitled to engage other consultants to undertake the property tax objection in respect of such property.

(d) Project Management Services

For the project management services, the Property Manager shall be entitled to receive from each of ESR-REIT and Viva Trust the following fees:

(i) where the construction costs are S$2.0 million or less, a fee of 3.0% of the construction costs;

(ii) where the construction costs exceed S$2.0 million but do not exceed S$20.0 million, a fee of 2.0% of the construction costs;

(iii) where the construction costs exceed S$20.0 million but do not exceed S$50.0 million, a fee of 1.5% of the construction costs; and

(iv) where the construction costs exceed S$50.0 million, a fee to be mutually agreed by the Property Manager, the ESR-REIT Manager or, as the case may be, the VT Manager, and the ESR-REIT Trustee or, as the case may be, the VT Trustee.

For the purpose of calculating the fees payable to the Property Manager, "construction costs" means all construction costs and expenditure valued by the quantity surveyor engaged by the ESR-REIT Trustee or, as the case may be, the VT Trustee for the project, excluding development charges, differential premiums, statutory payments, consultants' professional fees and goods and services tax.

If in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements relating to interested person/party transactions relating to real estate investment trusts, the approval of Unitholders is required for payment of any of the abovementioned fees for project management services, such payment will be subject to the obtaining of such Unitholders' approval, and if such approval is not obtained, the Property Manager shall not be obliged to undertake the relevant project management services and the ESR-REIT Trustee or, as the case may be, the VT Trustee shall be entitled to engage other consultants to undertake the relevant project management services.